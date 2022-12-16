ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simple Hack for Boiling Pasta Just Might Be a Game-Changer

By Mandi Jacewicz
 4 days ago

It packs it with so much more flavor.

Do you enjoy eating pasta but rarely make it for just yourself? If you’d like to have a freshly made, single serve option to try, you’ll love this idea. TikTok content creator @ thisjenngirl shows us the hack she learned when she was in a pinch. It looks pretty darn tasty too!

This easy trick will come in handy on a hectic night!

This early single serving looks much better than a pouch of microwave pasta. We really like this smart idea. This simple hack uses one serving of pasta cooked in one cup of chicken stock, with 3/4 cup of milk, until al dente. Omg, so easy! She topped this creamy dish with crispy prosciutto and parmesan cheese. Yum! You could add your favorite veggies in with this recipe, too. We will be trying this immediately.

The audience was impressed with this idea. Viewer @dsmjackson commented, “My brain has never thought of this, but it’s such a good idea.” And @thisjenngirl replied, “The result of having no pasta sauce, butter, or cream. But it worked out for the best!” It’s funny how that works out sometimes. Viewer @Nora noted, “I boil mine in tomato bisque soup and then add feta and it is divine!” That sounds rather tasty too! Viewer @peters33063 inquired, “what exactly is a single serving of pasta?” And @thisjenngirl replied, “If you bunch up long pasta (like spaghetti, linguine, etc.), it’s about a quarter-size in circumference!” That’s a great description.

We’re excited to give this a try. We’re always happy to have a reason to eat pasta!

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

