Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
Viola Davis is Leather-Wrapped in Matching Jumpsuit & Pumps for Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame Ceremony
Viola Davis was sharply suited for Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony today. The special occasion also served as a reunion for the two co-stars of 2011’s “The Help” and 2014’s “Get on Up” — who have been friends for over 20 years. For the occasion, Davis wore a sharp black leather jumpsuit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a long-legged silhouette with a buttoned front and sharp collar, given a bohemian spin from a knotted attached belt. Her single-piece outfit was sharply layered with a long black coat in a double-breasted blazer-like style. Pink octagonal Swarovski crystal hoop earrings completed...
Elle
Zendaya Rocked a Bob Haircut and Preppy Checkered Skirt During Reunion with Euphoria Castmates
How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. 2023 has proven a banner year in Zendaya’s America, as the actress’s acclaimed performances and normie dates with boyfriend Tom Holland flooded headlines on a regularly scheduled rinse-and-repeat cycle. But perhaps nothing has captured social-media chatter like the Euphoria star’s wardrobe, curated with the expert eye of stylist Law Roach and generating almost universal acclaim—a rarity amongst fashion critics, who tend to savor the misses almost as much as the hits in VIP dressing. Even Zendaya’s smaller gigs make for a sartorial gift, as was evident during Sunday’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles, for which the actress slipped into a checkered Schiaparelli skirt, black pumps, and a pearl-buttoned polo.
Heidi Klum Gets Casual in Flannel, Ripped Denim & Clogs for Walk With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum took a stab at double denim. The supermodel posted an adorable video with her husband to her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Klum and Tom Kaulitz, her husband since 2019, strolled down the streets of Los Angeles. They did so in coordinated style. Klum went with a cool and casual look for the outing. She paired a light-wash denim jacket over a flannel shirt, which featured shades of light blue, dark blue and white. Klum added baggy jeans to the look, complete with large rips throughout the pants. Though pairing...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Elle
Adele Sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, During Her Las Vegas Show
At least for me, the fantasy of dating a superstar like Adele is the idea that many of life’s would-be quotidian moments could suddenly turn into once-in-a-lifetime magical performances. Normal parents singing their child a lullaby? Adorable but predictable. Adele singing her child a lullaby? I’m sure it’s a priceless and Grammy-worthy five minutes of singing. Case in point: this Friday, Dec. 16, Adele reinvented the concept of singing someone “Happy Birthday” when she took a pause in her concert to perform a stunning version for her boyfriend, Rich Paul.
Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts
It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
Lizzo's Cutout Dress at the People's Choice Awards Took 6 Weeks to Make
Lizzo's moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, where she accepted the honor of "champion," called for a very special look. The 34-year-old musician and her stylist Brett Alan Nelson tapped Alexander McQueen to construct a midnight blue satin dress and matching thigh-high sock boots stitched with colorful flowers, birds, and other creatures. The coordinates took six weeks to make, according to E!'s red carpet newscasters, and came in a multi-layered, off-the-shoulder silhouette with fabric panels peeling away into a free-flowing skirt at the waist — all to reveal a caged cutout.
Kate Beckinsale Poses in Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots To Reveal Unexpected Christmas Tree Ornaments
Kate Beckinsale was comfily dressed while ringing in the holidays during her latest project. She posed behind the scenes with close friend Gabs Morpeth in front of a Christmas tree with unexpected ornaments — a disposable glove, a covid test, a pair of worn boxers are some of the items that were hanging in their improvised tree. “Lovely Lada made us a Christmas tree in hell..and then our resourceful crew added some personal touches. Someone has no pants on and that was a noble sacrifice,” Beckinsale captioned her photo. For her photo, the “Guilty Party” star wore a set of black skinny...
Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss is Smoothly Sharp in A Silk Suit and Sandals at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Lila Moss made a smooth and suited entrance for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss arrived to the occasion in Cairo, wearing a chic cream Dior suit. Her silky set included sharp high-waisted trousers, as well as a matching blazer with pointed lapels. Completing her outfit was a gauzy light cream turtleneck sweater, adding a fall-worthy finish to her attire. Moss accessorized for the occasion with a thin ring, as well as a matching cream satin top-handle Dior handbag — creating a monochrome head-to-toe look. When it came to footwear, Moss’ look was...
Cher Gets Causal-Chic in Denim Jeans With Light Yellow Blazer & Pointy Heels at ‘Aurora’s Sunrise’ Screening
Cher attended a special screening of “Aurora’s Sunrise” at iPic Theaters in Los Angeles today. The “Believe” singer stepped out in a bold blazer and sharp footwear. The blazer in question was a cropped style in light yellow, featuring a sleek ribbed texture and double-breasted silhouette. The blazer was worn overtop a silky white tank top and tucked into light blue denim jeans that slightly eclipsed Cher’s shoes. The “Burlesque” actress adorned every other finger with silver statement rings and wore her long black locks parted down the middle and curled. As for footwear, Cher wore a classic pair of pointy shoes...
Elle
Bella Hadid Shares Rare New Pic of Gigi’s Baby Khai at the Natural History Museum
On Saturday, Bella Hadid shared a fun photo dump of what it looks like she's been up to this fall and winter. Amongst the miscellaneous selfies and pictures of food and street shots, there was shuffled in a photo of baby Khai, her sister Gigi Hadid's only child. Gigi shares Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik, and rarely shares pictures of her on social media — especially not her face.
Elle
Hailey Bieber Rocks No Pants Look On Pilates Date With Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber enjoyed a pilates class in a hot studio in Los Angeles. Their fitness looks were comfortable and colorful, with Justin in a bright blue sweater with a yellow smiley face, his Drew House label design, a pair of loose light-wash blue jeans, a tan baseball cap, and white sneakers. He was wearing a few strategically placed black skincare patches on his face.
Elle
Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why She Prefers to Work With Female Directors
9 Times You Fell in Love with Jennifer Lawrence 9 Times You Fell in Love with Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence returned to acting this year after some time out of the spotlight, and she knows exactly who she wants to work with going forward: women. During a Hollywood Reporter panel with Danielle Deadwyler, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, Emma Corrin, and Claire Foy, Lawrence shared a little bit about her experience working with male directors.
"LED" Eyeliner Is All Over TikTok
Image Source: Getty / Noam Galai and Photo Illustration: Michelle Alfonso. TikTok is bursting at the seams with beauty trends. From "underpainting" to "cold girl" makeup, the "Tumblr" aesthetic, and even "crying" makeup, there's truly something for everyone on the platform. That said, if you're into a bit more color, please turn your attention to "LED" eyeliner.
housebeautiful.com
Joanna Buchanan Makes the Case for Fun at the Adult Table This Christmas
Calling all maximalists: It's time to bring back the fun to holiday dinner parties (and not just at the kids' table!). We spoke to tablescape and decor business owner Joanna Buchanan to get the hosting tips that'll make your dinner party a night to remember. These easy hacks prioritize play and celebrating your guests' personalities in maximalist fashion. There are tons of Christmas trends to follow, Whether it's a holiday party with new friends or your chance to impress your in-laws, you won't hold back on the glitz and glam with Buchanan as the hosting expert.
