Tom Holland and Zendaya Are the Perfect Spidey Couple! Go Inside Their Sweet Romance
The only thing better than an onscreen love is an offscreen romance! Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, but they like to keep it under wraps from the public eye. Since they’re usually...
Elle
Zendaya Rocked a Bob Haircut and Preppy Checkered Skirt During Reunion with Euphoria Castmates
How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. 2023 has proven a banner year in Zendaya’s America, as the actress’s acclaimed performances and normie dates with boyfriend Tom Holland flooded headlines on a regularly scheduled rinse-and-repeat cycle. But perhaps nothing has captured social-media chatter like the Euphoria star’s wardrobe, curated with the expert eye of stylist Law Roach and generating almost universal acclaim—a rarity amongst fashion critics, who tend to savor the misses almost as much as the hits in VIP dressing. Even Zendaya’s smaller gigs make for a sartorial gift, as was evident during Sunday’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles, for which the actress slipped into a checkered Schiaparelli skirt, black pumps, and a pearl-buttoned polo.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Elle
Adele Sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, During Her Las Vegas Show
At least for me, the fantasy of dating a superstar like Adele is the idea that many of life’s would-be quotidian moments could suddenly turn into once-in-a-lifetime magical performances. Normal parents singing their child a lullaby? Adorable but predictable. Adele singing her child a lullaby? I’m sure it’s a priceless and Grammy-worthy five minutes of singing. Case in point: this Friday, Dec. 16, Adele reinvented the concept of singing someone “Happy Birthday” when she took a pause in her concert to perform a stunning version for her boyfriend, Rich Paul.
Elle
Hailey Bieber Rocks No Pants Look On Pilates Date With Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments. On Saturday, Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber enjoyed a pilates class in a hot studio in Los Angeles. Their fitness looks were comfortable and colorful, with Justin in a bright blue sweater with a yellow smiley face, his Drew House label design, a pair of loose light-wash blue jeans, a tan baseball cap, and white sneakers. He was wearing a few strategically placed black skincare patches on his face.
Elle
Jenna Ortega Got A Seventies Shag Haircut
Goth girls assemble! Your leader and aesthetic dictator Wednesday Addams (aka Jenna Ortega) has abandoned the emo cause and switched her signature constrained pigtails and choppy fringe for something a whole lot more rock and roll. Ditching the goth girl life, Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega swapped her distinctive long dark...
Elle
Bella Hadid Shares Rare New Pic of Gigi’s Baby Khai at the Natural History Museum
On Saturday, Bella Hadid shared a fun photo dump of what it looks like she's been up to this fall and winter. Amongst the miscellaneous selfies and pictures of food and street shots, there was shuffled in a photo of baby Khai, her sister Gigi Hadid's only child. Gigi shares Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik, and rarely shares pictures of her on social media — especially not her face.
