Moment Maltese Meets His Puppies for the First Time Is Just Beautiful
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's nothing cuter than a litter of newborn puppies and TikTok account holder @Leo_szen_themaltese posted the sweetest video of her mama dog showing off her new litter to dad when he comes for a visit. Cigars all around!
Cat's Reaction to 'Welcome-Home' Gift From His Human Sister Couldn't Be Sweeter
Even with the best intentions, a cat can sneak outside. It happens to the best of us - one minute you are carrying in groceries and the next you are leaving food and a litter box outside hoping the scent will lure your fur baby home. Even cats who never stray from the front porch can sometimes go out further, which is what happened to TikTok user @LunaandGeorge. The scariest part about this? George went out just before a major storm.
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses
A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
A 33-year-old wasn't worried about the 'tiny little dark freckle' on her stomach. It turned out to be skin cancer.
An Australian mom thought her cancer diagnosis was a death sentence. Now she encourages others to get their skin checked for melanoma.
Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept
A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
Dog's Pitiful Reaction to Fur Sibling Sitting Near Mom Makes Us LOL
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Having more than one dog in your home can be tons of fun, but it also means giving out tons of attention. There will be times when one pup gets a little extra loving, but a good pet parent like @makoandkonasmom will find a way to make sure everyone feels satisfied. This moment, however, was not one of those times!
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor
This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Camel Jumping for Joy After Seeing Snow for the First Time Wins Internet
Shelly Murad told Newsweek that Albert the one-hump camel "could not contain himself" after seeing the snow.
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
