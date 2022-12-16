ANNA — Middendorf Builders Inc., of Fort Loramie, has just started constructing new homes in their second phase of the Timber Trail Subdivision in Anna. The new residential development plat contains 30 building sites with most of the sites being over ½ acre in size and with six of the lots being wooded or partially wooded. All building lots come with a 100% tax abatement for four years after the home is completed on the lot “which will save the average home owner about $15,000 over the 4-year span,” said Mitch Middendorf, president of Middendorf Builders Inc.

ANNA, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO