Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Christmas dinner was a success
The 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner took place on Dec. 10 inside the EMA Building in the Fairgrounds. This was a free meal, open to the entire community. We served 838 meals, of which 309 meals were delivered to homebound individuals. A traditional holiday meal was prepared by The Spot....
Sidney Daily News
Lotz wins award
DAYTON — Jasmine Lotz, an employee of Greater Dayton – Ohio Living Home Health, has received named the 2022 Silver Heart Award – Endurance. Lotz is employed in the nursing department and has been with the company for 11 years. She was nominated by the Greater Dayton team and the executive management team from Ohio Living selected her as the winner.
Sidney Daily News
VEVS breaks ground on Project Opportunity
VERSAILLES — A large crowd braved the cold to gather outside Versailles Exempted Village Schools (VEVS) at 280 Marker Road in celebration of Project Opportunity’s groundbreaking on Thursday, Dec. 15. Aaron Moran, VEVS Superintendent, thanked board members, teachers, students, and construction teams from Level MB and Garmann Miller...
Sidney Daily News
Combined paper set for Dec. 23, 30
SIDNEY — Special holiday publications for the Sidney Daily News have been announced. The newspaper will publish a combined newspaper on Friday, Dec. 23, which will include pages normally included in the Saturday newspaper such as business and the Channels TV listings section. No newspaper will be published on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney BOE prepares for new year
SIDNEY — As the 2022 year winds down, the Sidney City Schools Board of Education is preparing for a new year. During its Monday meeting, the board set its organizational meeting for Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. in the community room at the board office. Zach Bosslet was appointed president pro tem for the meeting.
Local schools to release students early for Christmas break
LIMA — Students in the Lima City Schools will be released early from school Tuesday. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The release times for individual city schools are as follows: 12:45 p.m. — North Middle School and West Middle School; 1:15 p.m. — Lima Senior High School, Alternative School and South Science and Technology Magnet School; 1:30 p.m. — Liberty Arts Magnet School, Freedom Elementary School and Independence Elementary School; 1:45 p.m. — Heritage Elementary School and Unity Elementary School. Preschool will be released at 1 p.m. at Independence and Freedom and 1:15 p.m. at Heritage and Unity. There will be no afternoon preschool.
Sidney Daily News
Celebrating the Christmas holiday
Avery Voress was a guest conductor during Sunday’s Upper Valley Community Orchestra’s Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Sidney Christian Academy. Maureen Joines performs during Sunday’s concert by the Upper Valley Community Orchestra.
Sidney Daily News
Presents, presents everywhere
Kids run for presents during a Rolling Hills Skate Christmas present scramble on Saturday, Dec. 17. Alexus Fry, 10, of Sidney, uses her chin to make off with strategically stacked presents during a Rolling Hills Skate Christmas present scramble on Saturday, Dec. 17. Alexus is the daughter of Stephanie Fry.
Sidney Daily News
Wreaths Across America
Saluting during a Wreaths Across America ceremony are, left to right, Marine Corp. Vietnam veterans Pat Kinsella and Darrell Spangler, both of Sidney, and Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 member Aiden Campbell, of Piqua. The wreath was placed in honor of the Marine Corp.. After the ceremony volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of veterans at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17. The ceremony was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society.
Sidney Daily News
A variety of pigeons
A Fantail pigeon puffs out its chest and flares its tail feathers like a peacock as it takes part in the Top of Ohio Pigeon Show held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 17. Roy Smith of Hagerstown, Ind., looks at some of the different breeds of doves...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The superintendent of the children’s home requests us to state that any donations made by citizens or businessmen of Sidney to help make a list of Christmas presents for the children will be gratefully received. ———— The basketball game played at the armory...
Sidney Daily News
Jackson Center roars 2022 to a close
JACKSON CENTER — As the 2022 year comes to a close, members of the Jackson Center Village Ckuncikl welcomed a new firefighter to the village. During its Monday, Dec. 19 meeting, council approved Spencer Yinger as a probationary firefighter at the request of Fire Chief Jerry Davis. Village Administrator...
Sidney Daily News
Dickman Supply acquires Lyons Electrical Supply and Lighting Showroom
SIDNEY — Jason Geise, president of Dickman Supply Inc., announced the purchase of Lyons Electrical Supply Company and Lighting Showroom from the Lyons family. The purchase of the landmark Dayton business marks the fifth location for Dickman Supply and expands the company’s geographical footprint in Indiana and Ohio.
beckersasc.com
5 colonoscopy updates
Dayton VA Medical Center is using artificial intelligence to detect polyps during colonoscopies, which could help detect colon cancer in patients. The medical center is the first Veterans Affairs center in Ohio and fourth in the nation to use this technology. Inspira Health opened a new outpatient endoscopy center in...
Long-time Henry’s waitress retires after 40 years
OTTAWA — Things have not changed much since Pam Reinhart started waiting tables in 1982. But regulars who come to Henry’s Restaurant on weekday mornings will notice someone is missing come Monday morning. “This is the only face they’ve seen five days a week, Monday through Friday, for...
Sidney Daily News
Winter Ball set for Dec. 30
SIDNEY — All Soles Dance Studio is hosting a Winter Ball featuring Elsa, Anna, and other princesses on Friday, Dec. 30 at 614 N. Vandemark Road. They are holding two sessions: 1 -3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. The sessions are limited to 25 attendees each and tickets are selling fast.
Bellefontaine Examiner
First United Methodist Church serving meals Monday, Wednesday
The First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St., serves free meals from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, while Our Daily Bread is closed for the holiday basket project. The Monday menu includes: salad, baked potato, chicken, green beans and dessert. The Wednesday menu...
Sidney Daily News
Middendorf begins second phase of subdivision
ANNA — Middendorf Builders Inc., of Fort Loramie, has just started constructing new homes in their second phase of the Timber Trail Subdivision in Anna. The new residential development plat contains 30 building sites with most of the sites being over ½ acre in size and with six of the lots being wooded or partially wooded. All building lots come with a 100% tax abatement for four years after the home is completed on the lot “which will save the average home owner about $15,000 over the 4-year span,” said Mitch Middendorf, president of Middendorf Builders Inc.
13 rescue dogs die in Springfield house fire
Two fire personnel were injured during the operation, with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.
Comments / 0