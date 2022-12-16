ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Dog's Trip to Visit Santa at the Mall Is Too Cute to Miss

If your pup has never visited Santa before, this year could be the year! One dog mom brought her German Shorthaired Pointer, @eva_on_point, to visit Jolly Old St. Nick at their local mall's pet photo night, and the results are just adorable. It won't take long for you to see how excited she is to be there!
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua Waiting for a Kiss Is Stealing Hearts Everywhere

If you were needing your daily dose of serotonin we've got it for you in the form of TikTok user @Zucchinichi 's adorable Chihuahua puppy who wants nothing more than a kiss from mom. Zucchini is a Blue Mere long-haired and he is just too stinking cute.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Excitement Over Grandma Coming to Visit Is Full of Pure Joy

Beemer the Golden Retriever is one excited pup, and it's for the best reason--his Grandma is right outside! As she gathers her things from her car and hypes herself up to see her granddog, Beemer just can't help but get riled up himself! After all, who doesn't love a visit from grandma?
pethelpful.com

Dachshund's Pure Enjoyment of Taking a Shower Is All Too Relatable

Nothing feels better after a long day than a relaxing, hot shower--right? Not only will you feel squeaky clean afterward, but you'll probably be holding way less tension too. Even if you prefer a bubble bath or a glass of wine to destress, though, it's hard not to relate to this adorable Dachshund's love for showers.
pethelpful.com

Little Girl's Instant Bond with 'Depressed' Shelter Cat Tugs at the Heartstrings

If you ever needed an example of love at first sight, we have the video for you. This love is a little different. It's a love between a little girl and a shelter cat.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
pethelpful.com

Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her

Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...

