Yellow Lab's Sweet Friendship with UPS Driver Makes Our Day
Being a delivery driver isn't easy, but customers like Steve the Yellow Labrador can make it so much easier. Just ask his best buddy with the very same name! Steve the UPS driver comes prepared with a treat for the Lab (and the packages he needs to deliver), but nothing can compare to the greeting the pup has for the driver.
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Getting Her Own Puppy Is Beyond Precious
Feeling lonely is natural for most beings. When a family adopts a pet, they can sometimes get lonely as the only animal in the house, especially if everyone is at work or school all day. One family noticed this about their pup, and the solution they came up with is perfect.
Dog's Initial Reaction to New Foster Puppy Is Just Priceless
Bringing home a new pet to a house that already has a pet living there can sometimes cause a little bit of chaos. There might be jealousy or anger and frustration. Whatever the pet is feeling, they'll be sure to tell you.
Dog's Excitement Over Grandma Coming to Visit Is Full of Pure Joy
Beemer the Golden Retriever is one excited pup, and it's for the best reason--his Grandma is right outside! As she gathers her things from her car and hypes herself up to see her granddog, Beemer just can't help but get riled up himself! After all, who doesn't love a visit from grandma?
Dog's Excitement Over Finding His Christmas Presents Is Priceless
Trying to hide Christmas presents with kids might be one of the more difficult things in life. You can't leave them in the house alone because you know they'll go snooping around. Luckily, pet parents don't have that problem. Well…maybe.
Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her
Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
12-Year-Old Senior Dog Surrendered to Shelter All Because His Owner Got Pregnant
Because the shelter environment is so scary and new, it can be hard to tell what kind of life an animal had before they arrived. Many are found as strays or rescues, but other unfortunate pets are surrendered by their own families. 12-year-old Lonnie is a sweet senior dog who had a family and a home before he was surrendered himself---all because his owner got pregnant.
6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas
We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
Mahoning County Dog Warden reports happy ending for pit bull no one wanted
If you’re looking for a story that will brighten your holidays, here’s one with a happy ending from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page. It was back in late March when Natasha was turned over to the dog pound because the owner of the pit bull said she wasn’t cat friendly.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
Senior Dog Who Was Just Surrendered to Shelter Is Absolutely Heartbreaking
We will never, ever understand how someone can bring home a dog and then days, or maybe years later, decide they don't want the fur baby anymore. It breaks our hearts to hear about it. And you'd be surprised how often it does happen.
Video of Cute Two-Headed Puppy Goes Viral, Melts Netizens' Hearts
A puppy is different in an adorable way - it has two heads. A cute two-headed puppy was born along with five other healthy puppies to a Creole breed dog. The mother of these puppies belongs to the family Huangal Ortiz living in the Peruvian department.
WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor
This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears
Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
