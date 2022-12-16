ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

northwestmoinfo.com

Lawmaker Pre-Files Bill To Prevent Foreign Ownership Of Missouri Farmland

FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, wears a protective mask as he sits at his desk in the House chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Thursday, May 14 passed a bill to ban the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
showmeprogress.com

Our top twenty traffic posts – 2022 – part 1

It’s that time of year. The top twenty traffic posts for Show Me Progress in 2022:. 2. Anyone from Missouri on that list? (June 10, 2022) Pardon me, or so they said. 3. Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back (November 16, 2022) 4. Math is hard,...
khqa.com

Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs

Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
northwestmoinfo.com

Buchanan County Sheriff Talks Recreational Marijuana

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?

There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
kttn.com

Audio: State Senator-Elect Rusty Black on Amendment 3, property rights and sports betting and how state money is being spent

State Senator-Elect Rusty Black was elected for the 12th District in the November General Election. He previously served six years in the Missouri House of Representatives. Black says he has gone through the preliminary matters of picking an office, getting his picture taken, and starting to work on letterhead. His office will be Room 331 at the State Capitol.
fourstateshomepage.com

This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma

KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
OKLAHOMA STATE

