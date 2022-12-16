Read full article on original website
Rayma Morris, Baxter Springs
Rayma “Jean” Morris, 88, of Baxter Springs, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born April 27, 1934, in Wyandotte, Okla., Jean was the daughter of Walter Lee Baumann and Susie Sarah (Black) Baumann. Jean was the youngest of six children and shared an especially deep bond with her twin sister June. As a child, wherever her daddy went, Jean was not far behind. When the family bought a farm in Lowell…
Theresa Clifton, 65, Joplin, Mo.
Theresa Johan Clifton, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. Born July 18, 1957 in Joplin, Mo., Theresa was the daughter of the Harold Casey and Gayle (Patrick) Stover. They preceded her in death. Theresa also was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Clifton, stepbrothers, Mike Stover and Dean Stover; and her stepfather, Donald “Smokey” Stover After graduation from…
Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor, Dear Mr. Letner, I was delighted to see that the state of Kansas is beginning to reduce the state tax on groceries from 6.5% to 4%. I was delighted, that is, until I learned “The city and county taxes will still apply.” Is there any thought or discussion to reduce the city tax (currently 6.5%), or will the city of Columbus still have a grocery tax higher than the state of Kansas?…
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
Benton County Deputy killed during Wreaths Across America escort
A local law enforcement officer is dead after being hit by a truck in Bentonville during an escort to deliver materials for a Wreaths Across America event.
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today
Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after the discovery of a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon. Officers were called out to an area near the 100 block of 5th St. The deceased woman was identified as 62-year-old Jeannie Lester from Monett. Her...
