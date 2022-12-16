For a taste of Tuscany but a bit closer to home, head to Sassetta at The Joule in Dallas. “We wanted guests to feel transported to Italy,” notes designer Jean Liu. That goal is evident in every square inch of the space, yielding the vibe of an elevated neighborhood trattoria where the locals like to gather. A showstopping custom de Gournay mural depicting Tuscan hills and mountain peaks anchors the dining room, while hand-blown glassware, colored tumblers and custom glazed dishes from a collaboration with il Buco Vita provide shimmer to table settings. Gallotti&Radice pendants, terrazzo tiling in the bathrooms and staff uniforms sustainably sewn by hand in Milan underscore that relaxed yet highly refined feel that defines Italian cuisine.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO