FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Eater
Italian Cafe Uncle Nicky’s Is Closing Central East Austin Hotel Location
Austin Italian cafe Uncle Nicky’s is closing its Central East Austin location this month. The last day for the 123 East 11th Street cafe within the former Hotel Eleven/current Frances Modern Inn will be on Friday, December 23. The cafe is known for its casual all-day Italian menu of...
Eater
Where Austin Food Writers Had Their Best Restaurant Meals in 2022
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number two:
luxesource.com
Plan Your Next Happy Hour At These 3 Exceptional Texas Eateries
For a taste of Tuscany but a bit closer to home, head to Sassetta at The Joule in Dallas. “We wanted guests to feel transported to Italy,” notes designer Jean Liu. That goal is evident in every square inch of the space, yielding the vibe of an elevated neighborhood trattoria where the locals like to gather. A showstopping custom de Gournay mural depicting Tuscan hills and mountain peaks anchors the dining room, while hand-blown glassware, colored tumblers and custom glazed dishes from a collaboration with il Buco Vita provide shimmer to table settings. Gallotti&Radice pendants, terrazzo tiling in the bathrooms and staff uniforms sustainably sewn by hand in Milan underscore that relaxed yet highly refined feel that defines Italian cuisine.
Eater
The Best and Worst Austin Restaurant Trends of 2022, as Dished by Local Food Experts
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number four:
Georgetown staple Shanghai Express marks 20 years of serving community Chinese cuisine
A favorite dish at Shaghai Express is the crispy sesame chicken. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) After 20 years of serving Chinese food, the dining room at Shanghai Express remains busy. Keeping a restaurant open for one year—let alone two decades—requires continued support from the community, which owner Leo Ponce said he has in Georgetown.
2news.com
Nonstop Flights Announced To Austin And Houston From RNO
The flights were made possible by the Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is hosting a celebration Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines. RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
Dripping Springs treehouse yurt owner named Texas' top new Airbnb host
The deck is built into a 300-year-old live oak.
CBS Austin
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road
A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
Second major hospital in New Braunfels celebrates rebranding
The hospital is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Silver LEED building. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Health, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, unveiled a rebranding and erected a new sign Dec. 15 to better signal that it is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio as Resolute Baptist Hospital.
5 businesses expected to have 2023 openings in Round Rock
A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, with plans to open in early 2023, according to a company representative. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are five Round Rock businesses with openings planned for 2023:. Amy's Ice Creams will...
5 new businesses open in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
Guess the rent of this four-bedroom family home in New Braunfels
We've got a backyard, y'all!
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
williamsonhomepage.com
Austin company buys again in Nashville
An Austin-based company that has purchased multiple apartment properties in Nashville during the past few years has once again completed a transaction in the city, this time for $75 million. GVA Property Management now owns Landmark at Wynton Pointe, located at 1000 Enclave Circle in South Davidson County, according to...
KENS 5
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) "Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023. While Nelson is...
Denny's offers 24-hour dine-in at Dry River District in Kyle
Denny's opened Dec. 12 at 19020 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new Denny's opened Dec. 12 at 19020 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle. The new location is open 24 hours a day and also has a drive-thru. The diner chain is the newest addition to the...
Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1
Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
Eater
The New Austin Restaurants Local Dining Experts Were Most Excited About in 2022
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number one:
Texas Hill Country treehouse among the top new Airbnbs for 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — Airbnbs and short-term rentals have taken the world by storm in the last few years and it’s showing no signs of stopping & there are beautiful places to stay at all across America. The company is celebrating its top new hosts in each US state...
