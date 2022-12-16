ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Eater

Where Austin Food Writers Had Their Best Restaurant Meals in 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number two:
AUSTIN, TX
luxesource.com

Plan Your Next Happy Hour At These 3 Exceptional Texas Eateries

For a taste of Tuscany but a bit closer to home, head to Sassetta at The Joule in Dallas. “We wanted guests to feel transported to Italy,” notes designer Jean Liu. That goal is evident in every square inch of the space, yielding the vibe of an elevated neighborhood trattoria where the locals like to gather. A showstopping custom de Gournay mural depicting Tuscan hills and mountain peaks anchors the dining room, while hand-blown glassware, colored tumblers and custom glazed dishes from a collaboration with il Buco Vita provide shimmer to table settings. Gallotti&Radice pendants, terrazzo tiling in the bathrooms and staff uniforms sustainably sewn by hand in Milan underscore that relaxed yet highly refined feel that defines Italian cuisine.
DALLAS, TX
2news.com

Nonstop Flights Announced To Austin And Houston From RNO

The flights were made possible by the Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is hosting a celebration Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines. RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
RENO, NV
CBS Austin

Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road

A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses open in Round Rock

The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
ROUND ROCK, TX
williamsonhomepage.com

Austin company buys again in Nashville

An Austin-based company that has purchased multiple apartment properties in Nashville during the past few years has once again completed a transaction in the city, this time for $75 million. GVA Property Management now owns Landmark at Wynton Pointe, located at 1000 Enclave Circle in South Davidson County, according to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Community Impact Austin

Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1

Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
AUSTIN, TX

