ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Homes

5 basic Christmas cactus mistakes you can fix right now

By Camille Dubuis-Welch
Real Homes
Real Homes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qrl5V_0jkx9fs800

A Christmas cactus ( Schlumbergera x buckleyi ) is a very cool plant and looks so good over the festive period in full bloom. It brightens up those decorations with all of its natural sass.

Despite its flashy appearance, Christmas cacti are fairly easy houseplants to care for. But if you (like me) haven't seen blooms this year or if yours is looking a little too limp, something might be off. Spot the signs of overwatering and bad light conditions early and it's possible that you can restore yours back to health. Sure it might not bloom now as you'd hoped, but care for yours properly from here on out and you might have a better shot at having a beautiful plant next year.

"Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti do well during this season and have beautiful blooms," says Ashley Nussman-Berry, founder and administrator of the Facebook group Black Planters , noting how you can find them easily at gardening centers, grocery, and home improvement stores. Whether you've had yours for a couple of years or a couple of months, if it's not looking its best, here is where you could be going wrong.

1. You're using the wrong type of soil

Perhaps you've repotted your Christmas cactus and used generic soil that's meant for gardens or other houseplants. Easily done. However, this can actually be a fatal mistake and even lead to root rot.

"Soils that do not hold moisture are best for cacti," says Nussman-Berry. "To avoid rot, I suggest buying a soil marked specifically for cacti, or creating your own pebbly and/or sandy cacti mix. The more drainage it provides, the better. You can add substrates like perlite, pumice, rock, sand, etc. to potting soil to create a great mix."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2nPD_0jkx9fs800

Plant Watering Can

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsPJd_0jkx9fs800

 Cactus Potting Soil Mix


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOLbD_0jkx9fs800

Succulent Plant Food


2. You're giving yours too much attention

When you love your plant, it's easy to go overboard with watering and general care. Though a lot of TLC may feel necessary, Nussman-Berry says that similar to all cacti, you can leave Christmas cacti alone.

"Water and forget about them," she says. "Let them dry out completely in between watering sessions. I thoroughly water and let the water drain out if my soil is airy and ideal. If the cactus is in regular potting soil, I water a little bit at a time and water more often."

Although you might switch up your decor on the regular, once you've found a good spot for your Christmas cactus, just leave it there as moving it around too often will do it more harm than good.

3. Yours isn't getting enough light

The right level of light is essential with most houseplants, particularly when caring for Christmas cacti . "Lots of light is key with almost every cactus," shares Nussman-Berry. "Using grow light supplementation is especially important during winter months or in places that do not get a lot of sunlight."

4. You're skipping feedings

There is such a thing as going the other way and completely neglecting your plant. Don't skip feeding your Christmas cactus in the lead-up to the flowering season (December) as this can have a negative impact.

You want to feed your cactus from spring after it flowers and every month after that. Gardeningetc suggests using a fertilizer every two weeks or so and lowering the number of feeds you do once you hit winter. In these colder periods, once a month will suffice. Less frequent fertilization may even lead to those blooms you're after!

5. You're not listening to your Christmas cactus

You might not consider yourself a houseplant whisperer, and that's okay. But Nussman-Berry does share the importance of keeping an eye on your Christmas cactus in case anything changes as it can be a quick telltale sign that something is up.

"Listen to your plant, watch for any changes, and act as soon as you notice something is off, because even though cacti are usually pretty beginner-friendly, they can decline fast when unhappy."

Pick a good spot for your Christmas cactus, water and feed it only when needed, and it will look happy and healthy year after year.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately

Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

I gave up my job to trim Christmas trees — these are my top decorating tips

An Arkansas woman decided to branch out from her teaching job to a career decorating Christmas trees. Five years later, she claims she’s charging $1,000 on average to fix up firs for her clients. “I may not be teaching in a classroom — I am still teaching people how to elevate their living spaces to invite others over with confidence,” Amanda Ware, 43, told Newsweek. “That is a huge part of our brand. I want everyone to feel confident in building community in their living spaces.” The Bentonville mom runs Hello Holidays — a tree-trimming service that provides all the fixin’s for...
BENTONVILLE, AR
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
CNET

Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
DoYouRemember?

Are Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Valuable Today?

A Christmas staple of the ’60s and ’70s is, without a doubt, the ceramic Christmas tree. Pulling one out was as powerful as hanging up stockings or stringing lights. Like a lot of old trends, from hairstyles to outfits, this vintage decoration is making a comeback. But are the original ceramic Christmas trees worth a lot of money today?
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy