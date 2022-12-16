Read full article on original website
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Rayma Morris, Baxter Springs
Rayma “Jean” Morris, 88, of Baxter Springs, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born April 27, 1934, in Wyandotte, Okla., Jean was the daughter of Walter Lee Baumann and Susie Sarah (Black) Baumann. Jean was the youngest of six children and shared an especially deep bond with her twin sister June. As a child, wherever her daddy went, Jean was not far behind. When the family bought a farm in Lowell…
columbusnews-report.com
Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor, Dear Mr. Letner, I was delighted to see that the state of Kansas is beginning to reduce the state tax on groceries from 6.5% to 4%. I was delighted, that is, until I learned “The city and county taxes will still apply.” Is there any thought or discussion to reduce the city tax (currently 6.5%), or will the city of Columbus still have a grocery tax higher than the state of Kansas?…
Comments / 0