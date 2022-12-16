Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
KVIA
Pedestrian dies after suffering serious injuries in Lower Valley crash
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was killed Sunday evening after they were involved in a serious crash. According to officials, a man was taken to Del Sol Hospital with serious injuries where he died. The incident happened on 9250 block of North Loop in El Paso's Lower Valley around...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Migrant and child narrowly avoid oncoming traffic on El Paso’s Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With cars whizzing by at 60 to 70 miles per hour on Loop 375, the middle-aged Venezuelan man walked on the side of the road with a small girl on his shoulders. The child in the pink jacket looked no older than 4. “Yes, it’s dangerous. But what else […]
KVIA
El Paso Police search for suspect who hijacked vehicle with passenger still inside
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police continue to search for a suspect who they say hijacked a vehicle with a passenger still inside. According to a witness, a Hispanic man between the age of 35 and 45 approached the victim sitting in the vehicle. Police said the suspect then...
KVIA
Possible gas leak prompts evacuation of El Paso Police headquarters
EL PASO, Texas -- A possible gas leak at 911 Raynor, which is the location of the El Paso Police headquarters, has prompted the building's evacuation. Police say the headquarters will be closed until further notice. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
KVIA
Grandson charged with murder: accused of fatally stabbing grandfather with fork
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say 25-year-old Kevin Joe Robles fatally stabbed his 81-year-old grandfather with a fork. The stabbing happened Wednesday at the 300 block of Colmillo. The victim was identified as Juan Julian Macias Salas. Robles has been charged with murder. His bond was set at...
KVIA
EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
Police: Son kills mother with shotgun after argument; suspect now under arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old killed his mother with a shotgun after an argument Friday, Dec. 16 and then fled the scene, El Paso police said. The suspect is now in custody, according to an update released by El Paso police Monday afternoon. The shooting happened Friday afternoon along the 300 block of […]
El Paso police headquarters evacuated with possible gas leak; closed until further notice
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s headquarters building, at 911 N. Raynor in Central El Paso, has been evacuated because of a possible gas leak. Headquarters will remain closed until further notice.
KFOX 14
Police make arrests after carjacking, pursuit in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials said a carjacking and pursuit was reported in Las Cruces Monday morning. Police officers said they have made arrests. The intersection of Valley and Amador is closed as officials investigate. No other information was reported. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 23
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 18 to December 23. There will be no road closures between December 24 to January 1. For updates, click here.
Man accused of killing bicyclist in hit and run crash is identified
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD has identified 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar to be in connection with a fatal hit and run that left a bicyclist dead. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday […]
KVIA
Texas enhanced safety checkpoints frustrate businesses; New Mexico law enforcement caught off guard
EL PASO, Texas- Enhanced safety inspections continued into a second day along Highway 178, where miles of trucks lined up waiting. The inspection point was set up by Texas Department of Public Safety officials Monday on morning at 6 a.m. and were to end at 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Eliot Torres , DPS spokesperson for the El Paso area.
KVIA
Police respond to shooting in el Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills. The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
KVIA
19-year-old woman arrested in stabbing of 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an early morning stabbing Thursday, according to El Paso police. El Paso police arrested Noemi Monarez. When they arrived at the home on the 10200 block of Valle Del Sol, investigators say Monarez was found carrying an 8-month-old child.
KVIA
Watch: Texas National Guard strings concertina wire at popular El Paso border crossing point
The Texas National Guard, which was deployed to El Paso on Monday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, strung concertina wire Tuesday along the Rio Grande near Downtown El Paso. The area has been a popular crossing point in recent weeks for migrants seeking to enter the United States. https://youtu.be/jASvt9j92z0. This...
cbs4local.com
State of Texas to help City of El Paso bus migrants out of the city
EL PASO, TEXAS (CBS4) — With just a few days away from the possible lifting of title 42, the City of El Paso said they would be busing migrants out of the borderland to other cities. "We have already received some of that assistance. We do have the transportation...
KVIA
El Paso police officer charged with invasive visual recording in command center’s female locker room
UPDATE: Documents obtained by ABC-7 show Gilberto Silva is accused of releasing criminal information to people not entitled to that information. In one instance on March 28, Silva shared computer screen image captures showing police details of "moms arrest," according to investigators. A text from Silva's phone reads in part,...
KVIA
Sun Metro bus overturns following crash in central El Paso; three people injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A Sun Metro bus overturned at Gateway South and East Yandell in central El Paso Wednesday following a crash. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news...
Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to […]
Comments / 0