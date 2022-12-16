ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Possible gas leak prompts evacuation of El Paso Police headquarters

EL PASO, Texas -- A possible gas leak at 911 Raynor, which is the location of the El Paso Police headquarters, has prompted the building's evacuation. Police say the headquarters will be closed until further notice. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPPD: Mother fatally shot by son in Segundo Barrio; son in custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they've arrested a 17-year-old for shooting his mother. The shooting happened Friday at 300 South Hills. Police say Juan Ortiz shot his 34-year-old mother, Isabel Ortiz, following an argument, then ran away. According to police, Ms. Ortiz was taken to University Medical...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police make arrests after carjacking, pursuit in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials said a carjacking and pursuit was reported in Las Cruces Monday morning. Police officers said they have made arrests. The intersection of Valley and Amador is closed as officials investigate. No other information was reported. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 23

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 18 to December 23. There will be no road closures between December 24 to January 1. For updates, click here.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man accused of killing bicyclist in hit and run crash is identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD has identified 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar to be in connection with a fatal hit and run that left a bicyclist dead. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police respond to shooting in el Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills. The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

19-year-old woman arrested in stabbing of 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an early morning stabbing Thursday, according to El Paso police. El Paso police arrested Noemi Monarez. When they arrived at the home on the 10200 block of Valle Del Sol, investigators say Monarez was found carrying an 8-month-old child.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy