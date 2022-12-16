ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
solarindustrymag.com

EQT Acquires Madison Energy Investments for U.S. Solar Distributed Generation Platform

EQT’s EQT Infrastructure VI fund has acquired Madison Energy Investments (MEI) from affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Vienna, VA, MEI is a developer, owner, and operator of distributed solar and energy storage projects for commercial and industrial (C&I) and community-based customers within the U.S.
solarindustrymag.com

SunVest Closes Financing for Solar Portfolio in Four States

SunVest Solar LLC, an independent, vertically integrated solar business, has closed a $113 million debt facility led by Silicon Valley Bank and $41 million of tax equity from Rockwood Group, through its partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. The facility will support the construction and operation of a...
WISCONSIN STATE
solarindustrymag.com

AEP Energy Partners Unveils Solar and Wind RFPs for PJM, ERCOT Projects

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power, is seeking proposals for off-take from new and existing solar and wind facilities located in the PJM service region and new solar facilities located in ERCOT to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Texas and Ohio, including the city of Columbus community choice aggregation program.
COLUMBUS, OH
streetwisereports.com

Gold Miner Strikes 19.1m of 43.3 g/t Au at Alaska Property

North American gold explorer HighGold Mining Inc. (HIGH:TSX.V; HGGOF:OTCQX), yesterday announced the results from assays collected from four resource infill and expansion drill holes at its Johnson Tract (JT) Project in Southcentral Alaska, U.S. The JT Project is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project that encompasses about 8,475...
ALASKA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Good News Network

World’s First Solar Car Goes into Production – a 4 Passenger EV That Can Run on the Sun

The world’s first solar car has begun production—a 4-5 passenger EV that hails a new chapter in automotive history. The Dutch company Lightyear officially commenced assembly of its first vehicle, aptly titled ‘Lightyear 0’, becoming the first automotive firm to manufacture an electric vehicle that generates a realistic amount of charge via sunlight.
Ars Technica

The Moon landing was faked, and wind farms are bad

Germany ranks third in the world for installed wind power capacity. In 2020, almost a quarter of the country’s energy came from wind, and the government has pledged to double that by 2030, designating 2 percent of Germany’s landmass to become wind farms. Switching away from fossil fuels...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
solarindustrymag.com

Mitsubishi Power Set to Supply Origis Energy with BESS Projects in the Southeast

Origis Energy has contracted with Mitsubishi Power Americas to deliver three utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totaling 150 MW / 600 MWh. The projects will be co-located with three Origis Energy photovoltaic solar facilities in the Southeast United States to reduce curtailment of excess solar generation which will enable greater efficiency and higher capacity of the sites.

