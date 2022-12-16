Read full article on original website
BBC
Beatles: John Lennon peace statue damaged in Liverpool
A statue of John Lennon has been damaged in Liverpool. The bronze sculpture of the Beatles legend, entitled the John Lennon Peace Statue, is located in Penny Lane. Artist Laura Lian, who created the piece, said it was unclear how one lenses of Lennon's glasses had broken off but it was thought to be vandalism.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC
Man released by police after two boys found dead in London home
A man arrested after two boys were found dead at a home in east London has been released by police. The Met Police began an investigation after the boys, aged two and five, were found dead at the property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Officers were initially called to...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Who is striking? How Tuesday 20 December’s walkouts will affect you
It's the most wonderful time of the year, so the song goes - that's unless one of this week's strikes disrupts your Christmas plans. On Tuesday, nurses are staging another walkout. Patient surgeries and appointments will be cancelled. Meanwhile, the government in England stands "resolute" on the issue of nurses...
BBC
Bury ex-lollipop lady died on road she campaigned to make safer
A former lollipop lady died after she was hit by a van on a road which she had campaigned to make safer. Irene Allen, 87, was seriously injured on Walmersley Road in Bury on 6 December and died five days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Her daughter Melanie paid...
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
Joann Wood: Leicester fraudster jailed after cancer lie
A woman who faked a cancer diagnosis and claimed her mother had died in order to dupe nearly £15,000 from her victims has been jailed. Joann Wood, 66, of Marwell Close, Leicester, admitted seven counts of fraud and was jailed for three years at Leicester Crown Court. Wood targeted...
BBC
Elon Musk: Only blue tick users to vote in Twitter polls on policy
Elon Musk has said Twitter will only allow accounts with a blue tick to vote on changes to policy after a majority of users voted for him to quit. Mr Musk launched a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as chief executive - 57.5% of users voted "yes".
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
Further arrest after Tottenham man found dead in Essex woodland
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of a man whose body was found in woodland two days after he went missing. Koray Alpergin, 43, from Tottenham, was found dead near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex, on 15 October. Police said Mr Alpergin...
BBC
Dagenham deaths: Woman charged with murdering two young boys
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with murdering two young boys who were found dead at a home in Dagenham in east London. Kara Alexander, of Dagenham, is accused of killing the boys, two and five, whose bodies were found at a property in Cornwallis Road on Friday afternoon. The...
BBC
Experts claim breakthrough in ancient Stonehenge tool kit puzzle
Archaeologists say a 4,000-year-old tool kit found among the grave of a Bronze Age spiritual leader was used for working with gold. The stone tool kit was found near Stonehenge more than two centuries ago but its use until now has been unknown. Researchers at the University of Leicester have...
