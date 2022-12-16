ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Summit Daily News

Drop off your old Christmas trees to fuel the Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire

Beginning Dec. 26, people can drop off their old Christmas trees at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot at the corner of Summit Boulevard and Marina Road to fuel February’s Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire event. Trees will be accepted through noon Saturday, Feb. 11, for that night’s bonfire. Only...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge to celebrate Hanukkah with public menorah lighting in response to a rise in antisemitic rhetoric

The holiday season continues as the town of Breckenridge plans to host a public menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the celebration will happen on the fourth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. Community members will gather at 5 p.m. at the Blue River Plaza, located at 137 S. Main St. in Breckenridge.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Breck and the county are making headway on housing

In a letter to the editor on Dec 15, the writer criticizes Breckenridge and the county for failing to meet the “700-1000 low-income residential units that are needed.” This is an unfair characterization of their efforts. In a comprehensive review of the situation published by Summit Daily News on Nov. 30, here were some accomplishments and some others.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Former Dillon resident receives deferred sentence after pleading guilty to felony burglary charge

A former Dillon resident involved in a May standoff with police pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 19, to a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor trespassing charge. Judge Karen Romeo issued Christopher Staples, 39, a four-year deferred judgment sentence on the second-degree burglary charge, a Class 3 felony, during which he will be placed on supervised probation.
DILLON, CO

