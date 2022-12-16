Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Drop off your old Christmas trees to fuel the Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire
Beginning Dec. 26, people can drop off their old Christmas trees at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot at the corner of Summit Boulevard and Marina Road to fuel February’s Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire event. Trees will be accepted through noon Saturday, Feb. 11, for that night’s bonfire. Only...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: House fire showed professionalism of Summit County firefighters
This letter is in thanks to and in praise of Summit County firefighters. A house across the street from us that is under construction went up in flames Saturday morning, Dec. 10. The firefighters had been battling the blaze for about 30 minutes when one firefighter came to our door...
Summit Daily News
Midweek snowstorm likely to bring flurries, but little change, to Summit County’s snowpack levels
A snowstorm beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21, will likely bring several inches of snow to Summit County. But it will have little impact on the county’s snow-water equivalent levels, which indicates the water content held in the snow. According to a Monday, Dec. 19, report from OpenSnow — run by...
Summit Daily News
Family-owned Mount Golian Grill brings fresh fare after opening in historic Breckenridge building
Three years have passed since Amy and Kevin Lemmers made their way into the restaurant industry with the purchase of a Breckenridge building that’s stood for more than a century. Now, the historic structure is home to Mount Golian Grill, a Mongolian-themed restaurant that opened its doors earlier this month.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge to celebrate Hanukkah with public menorah lighting in response to a rise in antisemitic rhetoric
The holiday season continues as the town of Breckenridge plans to host a public menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the celebration will happen on the fourth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. Community members will gather at 5 p.m. at the Blue River Plaza, located at 137 S. Main St. in Breckenridge.
Summit Daily News
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Breck and the county are making headway on housing
In a letter to the editor on Dec 15, the writer criticizes Breckenridge and the county for failing to meet the “700-1000 low-income residential units that are needed.” This is an unfair characterization of their efforts. In a comprehensive review of the situation published by Summit Daily News on Nov. 30, here were some accomplishments and some others.
Summit Daily News
Community members take sides in Town Council discussion over Pride flag removal at Gypsum Rec Center
GYPSUM — On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 30 members of the community — representing a diverse cross-section of race, age, gender identity and sexual orientation — spoke in front of the Gypsum Town Council on how the recent removal of the Pride flag from the local rec center made them feel.
Summit Daily News
Former Dillon resident receives deferred sentence after pleading guilty to felony burglary charge
A former Dillon resident involved in a May standoff with police pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 19, to a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor trespassing charge. Judge Karen Romeo issued Christopher Staples, 39, a four-year deferred judgment sentence on the second-degree burglary charge, a Class 3 felony, during which he will be placed on supervised probation.
