Five Easy Hearty Soups to Warm You Up This Winter

By Darralynn Hutson
 4 days ago

It’s soup season. And I don’t just mean that it’s cold outside . Soup season is one of the most delicious times of year, because we get to explore all kinds of vegetables and recipes with them — something that doesn’t happen when you’re eating salad all summer long (and we love us some salads). There are so many different kinds of soups: creamy , chunky, spicy, sweet…you name it. Here are five easy yet hearty recipes for this winter that will warm your bones and make your taste buds happy.

Creamy Roasted Carrot Soup

Enjoy the taste of carrots? You’re going to love this Creamy Roasted carrot soup recipe. It’s luxuriously creamy and full of incredible roasted carrot flavor. Since carrots go well with so many other flavors, it’s a versatile soup to keep in your repertoire. It’s a light and healthy soup, not to mention budget-friendly, too.

Autumn Harvest Soup

This soup has a slightly sweet and smoky flavor, thanks to the butternut squash , carrots, apples and bacon. This Autumn Harvest Soup is the epitome of cozy. Loaded with seasonal squash and other veggies, it’s lusciously creamy and is the perfect dish to pair with grilled cheese croutons!

Vegetarian Chili

Vegetarian chili is not only economical but doubles as a great way to sneak in extra servings of veggies into your diet. In fact, vegetarian chili is often preferred by vegetarians over meat-based chili because the flavor profile doesn’t rely on the meat to carry it through.

Wild Mushroom Soup

Wild mushrooms are more expensive than regular mushrooms, but if you can find them, they’re worth the splurge. Any type of mushroom will do in this recipe. You can use any kind of stock or broth in place of the vegetable broth ; I like to make my own stock from a whole chicken or turkey carcass and some aromatics (like garlic, onion, carrot). You can also substitute other vegetables for the kale (broccoli would be delicious!). The spices used here—cumin and coriander—are classic Indian flavors that pair well with earthy wild mushrooms.

Roasted Tomato Soup

This is such a quick recipe: Here is it : Toast the tomatoes for about 10 minutes or until they start to soften and release their juices. Add olive oil, garlic and herbs, then roast for another 20 minutes until the tomatoes are soft and caramelized. Add vegetable broth, puree in a blender or food processor with an immersion blender. Stir in cream and garnish with fresh basil.

