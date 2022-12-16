BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do on this snowy Saturday. Tonight at the North Country Planetarium there’s a very special Holiday Show! Visitors will experience what the planetarium calls a full-dome kaleidoscopic version of “The Nutcracker.” Organizers say it’s a unique way to experience the classic Christmas tale. It begins at 6:00 p.m. and tickets for the general public are $9. Day-of-event tickets are available at the Planetarium office in Hudson 104 one hour prior to showtime by cash or check only. For more information, contact the planetarium at northcountryplanetarium@plattsburgh.edu or call 518-564-3168.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO