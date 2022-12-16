Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Burlington families celebrate holidays at annual Pomerleau party
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of families gathered in Burlington on Sunday around Santa Claus, receiving gifts and having a whole lot of holiday fun. “There’s been a lot going on in the community. We won’t get too much into it, but they need something to remind them that they are still kids. It’s the holiday,” parent Omega Jade said.
‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm
In Woodstock, where many residents were still without power Monday, business had mostly resumed. But everyone had stories of the weekend’s snow. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm.
WCAX
South Burlington approves policy regarding encampments
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city councilors on Monday approved a new policy for homeless encampments. The policy is being implemented to ensure fairness when it comes to removing homeless encampments. In it are guidelines for if, when and how these makeshift shelters should be cleaned up. It also encourages police to take a non-involvement approach. The exceptions are if there is shelter available or the encampments become unsafe.
miltonindependent.com
GALLERY: Colchester-Milton Rotary delivers Holiday Baskets despite incredible snow dump Saturday morning
A Colchester-Milton Rotary tradition that has sustained since around half a century continued another year this past weekend. Members of various town departments like Colchester Fire and St. Mike's Fire as well as many Colchester residents backed into the garage behind Dick Mazza's general store and loaded their trunks with baskets filled with toys and food to be delivered to Colchester residents.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery
South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood.
WCAX
Drop-off spot closed at Rutland hospital on Monday
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is getting a new MRI magnet Monday. According to a post on social media, that delivery will close the curbside drop-off at the Stratton Road entrance. Both the inner and outer canopy loops will be closed for the magnet delivery. People...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, December 17
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do on this snowy Saturday. Tonight at the North Country Planetarium there’s a very special Holiday Show! Visitors will experience what the planetarium calls a full-dome kaleidoscopic version of “The Nutcracker.” Organizers say it’s a unique way to experience the classic Christmas tale. It begins at 6:00 p.m. and tickets for the general public are $9. Day-of-event tickets are available at the Planetarium office in Hudson 104 one hour prior to showtime by cash or check only. For more information, contact the planetarium at northcountryplanetarium@plattsburgh.edu or call 518-564-3168.
miltonindependent.com
When to see Santa's Convoy tonight in Milton
MILTON — Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard will escort Santa from St. Albans to Berlin tonight, and pass through Milton on the way. The 186th Brigade Support Battalion and 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) will travel on Route 7 through Milton at approximately 5:20 p.m. The convoy will be coming from Georgia at 5 p.m.
WCAX
Historic marker honors building’s importance in Black history in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic marker was recently added to a Burlington building to honor its significance in Black history in Vermont. To many people, the big blue house on Archibald Street in Burlington may look like a regular apartment building, but it was actually a hotel for people of color in the 1930s.
West Virginia resident accused of identity theft in Vermont
A West Virginia man was arrested in Vermont for alleged identity theft and false pretense. George Padin, 35, faces three counts of each charge.
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
WCAX
Power crews work around the clock to restore electricity to Vermonters
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Power crews continue to work to turn the lights back on for customers who have been without electricity for several days since last week’s storm. As of late Monday afternoon, there were still more than 3,000 customers without power across Vermont, primarily in Windsor, Washington and Orange counties.
mynbc5.com
First snow day had local residents enjoying their free time outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lots of snow meant lots of school closings today, which also meant most people got to go out and enjoy their first snow day. The ski slopes were too far of a drive for many, so some people decided to stay local instead. Hills throughout our region turned into the perfect sledding and snowboarding location.
WCAX
Caregivers ask for help this holiday season
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont says there are 26,000 caregivers who provide 37 million hours of unpaid care, and they don’t get the holidays off. Many of them could use a hand and you could help. Barbara Edelman’s partner, Darryll, is in the...
Norwich names former Rutland redevelopment official as interim town manager
Duffy served 11 years as the head of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority until tendering his resignation on Oct. 13. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich names former Rutland redevelopment official as interim town manager.
WCAX
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he’s ending his career on a high note. According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest. The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags...
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
WCAX
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger spent a recent sunny Saturday getting a tour of the pair’s new house and then headed to St. Johnsbury to meet Lori and Bret Thayer, a couple who recently relocated to Barton from Denver.
WMUR.com
Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
Comments / 0