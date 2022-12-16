ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Police cordon set up after deaths of woman and two children in Kettering

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJU8t_0jkx5DmQ00

A police cordon was established outside a property in Kettering after a woman and two children were found dead on Thursday, 15 December.

Emergency services were called to a block of flats in Petherton Court, Kettering, at 11.15am.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victims are believed to be an NHS nurse and her two young children, aged four and six.

“There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is,” local policing area commander Superintendent Steve Freeman said.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police

The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
The Independent

Man charged with murder of 68-year-old woman

A man has been charged with the murder of a 68-year-old woman found dead in an East Sussex town.Police who attended an address in Connaught Road, Eastbourne, at 6.45pm on Sunday after a report of concerns for the welfare of a woman found Sabrina Cooper dead at the scene.Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, who was known to Ms Cooper, was arrested on Monday morning and charged with one count of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.We have charged Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, with the murder of Eastbourne woman Sabrina Cooper. We...
The Independent

Teenager charged over migrant boat deaths after four people died in English Channel

A teenager has been charged with people-smuggling after four migrants died when a boat capsized in the English Channel on Wednesday.Ibrahima Bah, 19, of no fixed address, is being held for facilitating attempted illegal entry into the UK and has been remanded in custody. He will appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Kent Police said.A major rescue operation off the Kent coast began at 2.16am on 14 December after reports of a boat in distress, with the Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats, ambulance service and police involved.A total of 39 people were safely brought to shore,...
The Independent

Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead

A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, said the Metropolitan Police.But the man was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan...
The Independent

Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth

The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
The Independent

Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor

An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died

A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
The Independent

Man kicked out of Tucson bar returns with rifle and is shot by armed patron: Police

A man who’d been kicked out of a Tucson bar Sunday returned later in the day with a gun only to be shot by an armed patron, police said.The man suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition on Monday, police told News 4 Tucson.The incident took place at Famous Sam’s at 2320 North Silverbell Rd before the victim was shot near Grant and Silverbell. “What we can confirm is the suspect was at the bar earlier in the day and was asked to leave,” Tucson Police Department told News 4 in a statement. “The suspect returned armed and...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

FBI searches lake in hunt for missing 11-year-old whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks

FBI officials are searching a lake in North Carolina as the hunt continues for an 11-year-old girl whose parents didn’t report her missing for three weeks – while the child’s mother and stepfather remain behind bars in connection to her disappearance.Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since the evening of 23 November when she was spotted at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her family finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December.School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.On...
CORNELIUS, NC
The Independent

Man faces life in prison after strangling estranged wife because he was ‘embarrassed’

An abusive husband who strangled his estranged wife 21 years ago after being “embarrassed” at her attempts to secure a divorce is facing life behind bars.Zafar Iqbal, 62, strangled Naziat Zafar with her own scarf in front of their three young daughters at her home on Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.As he tightened the ligature, Iqbal told the girls, aged three, 10 and 10: “If you talk or anything, I’ll do it tighter, so the more you cry or talk the more it’s gonna hurt her,” the court heard.Afterwards, he abandoned the children with an acquaintance and fled to...
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Moscow police say ‘progress’ has been made in hunt for mystery car seen at crime scene

Investigators trying to track down the killer of four University of Idaho students have said that “progress” has now been made in the hunt for a mystery car spotted at the crime scene.For almost two weeks, police have been searching for the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elentra seen in the “immediate area” of the King Road home at the time of the murders.On Monday, Moscow Police said that “progress continues to be made in finding information” about the vehicle with more than 10,000 tips so far received from the public throughout the murder investigation.While more FBI...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Canada condo killer faced possible eviction before shooting

A suburban Toronto man who was killed by police after authorities say he fatally shot five people in his condominium building, including three members of the condo board, had a court hearing scheduled for the next day to determine if the building's management could evict him.Francesco Villi, 73, attacked neighbors on three floors of his building on Sunday night, killing three men and two women and wounding a sixth person, a 66-year-old woman who is expected to survive, according to police. One of the officers who responded to a call about an active shooter inside the building in the...
The Independent

11 victims of Shoreham Airshow crash were unlawfully killed, inquest rules

The 11 men who died when a plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.A Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed on to the A27 during an aerial display at the event in West Sussex on August 22 2015.The conclusion was reached on Tuesday afternoon, more than seven years after the incident, which injured 13 other people including the pilot, Andrew Hill.Delivering her narrative verdict to a packed courtroom in County Hall North in Horsham, West Sussex Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “Eleven innocent lives were cruelly lost on August 22 2015. Lives that were cut way...
The Independent

Hospitals to turn A&E patients away after declaring critical incident

NHS leaders in the West Midlands have admitted patients are coming to harm as “extreme pressure” pushes A&Es to turn patients away regardless of if they are accepted elsewhere, The Independent has learned.Emergency departments in Worcestershire and Redditch health system have declared a critical incident and warned of delays in off-loading patients from ambulances to A&E.Hospitals in the region may be forced to put ITU patients in corridors if pressures on A&Es and ambulances aren’t mitigated, according to an email seen by The Independent.It comes as hospitals and ambulance services across the country have declared critical incidents with unprecedented...
The Independent

Zara Aleena’s ‘savage’ killer will always be danger to women, his ex warns

The predator who murdered and sexually assaulted an aspiring lawyer walking home alone from a night out will always remain a danger to women and should never be released from prison, his former girlfriend has warned.Jordan McSweeney, 29, was released from jail on licence just days before killing law graduate Zara Aleena in a ferocious assault in Ilford, east London in June last year.The repeat offender didn’t show up as he was sentenced to life in prison with a 38-year minimum term.Samantha Bryan, who went out with McSweeney for four years, said he subjected her to a campaign of...
The Independent

Animal rights activists film themselves stealing dogs from research facility

Animal rights activists filmed themselves as they stole dogs from a research facility in Cambridgeshire.In a statement, Animal Rebellion claimed their members freed 18 Beagle puppies from a “life of suffering,” describing it as a “Christmas miracle.”Cambridgeshire Police arrested 14 people after the break-ins at MBR Acres - some on suspicion of burglary.MBR Acres described the protesters as “extremists” and said their actions “placed stress on our animals and staff”.They said they’re a lawful breeder of beagles in an environment compliant with licenses, and remain “proud” of what they do. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsAnimal rights activists scale Defra building in bird flu protestActivists release footage of British farm allegedly risking spread of bird flu
The Independent

Strike news – live: A&E patients turned away as ambulance walkout sparks critical incidents

Hospitals in the West Midlands have said A&E patients are being turned away as emergency departments in Worcestershire and Redditch health system declared a critical incident. Declaring a critical incident means that trusts can focus their resources on patients most in need and highlights just how much pressure services are under. Emergency and urgent care services across the country have experienced the highest levels of demand and delays ever seen over the last 48 hours.It comes as several ambulance services declared critical incidents as NHS services around the country face “unprecedented” pressure, ahead of planned strike action.Nurses...
The Independent

Eight of England’s 10 ambulance services declare critical incidents ahead of paramedic strikes

Eight of England’s 10 ambulance services have declared critical incidents, as NHS leaders warned they could not guarantee patient safety in the face of strikes by thousands of paramedics.Nurses also took industrial action in their thousands on Tuesday, but prime minister Rishi Sunak was warned that health leaders were “particularly concerned” about the impact of strikes by ambulance staff due to walk out the following day.In declaring critical incidents, ambulance services said they had come under “extreme” and sustained pressure in recent days, blamed in part on huge volumes of emergency 999 calls and delays in handing patients over...
The Independent

Death toll in Bihar illicit liquor tragedy rises, reports say

The death toll from the consumption of illicit liquor in India’s eastern state of Bihar has reportedly risen to over 70, even as authorities are putting the official number at 34.Last week, officials said that more than 30 people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming fake alcohol in Bihar’s Saran district. However, local reports over the weekend said that eight more people died allegedly after consuming the spurious liquor in two districts of Bihar. On Saturday, six people died in the Siwan district adjoining Saran, while Begusarai witnessed two other deaths, Times of India reported, taking the...
The Independent

Voices: This is what happened when I called an ambulance for my six-year-old

Ironically enough, as I pitched the idea for this article to my colleagues at The Independent during news conference, my phone rang. The name of my children’s school popped up – which, as any parent or carer will attest, prompts a uniquely heartstopping reaction (as an aside: it is the only contact I have set to “emergency bypass”, meaning that it will ring even if my iPhone is on silent mode. That’s how worrying an unplanned call from school can be). I answered, already panicking, but trying not to show it. And I wasn’t mad to: as it turned...
The Independent

The Independent

985K+
Followers
317K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy