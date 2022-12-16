Read full article on original website
Related
REVIEW: Brule helps Sioux City Symphony Orchestra make the season resonate
Brule’s performance with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Sunday afternoon reminded us just how meaningful Christmas music can be when a lot of the artifice is pared away. Performing mashups of traditional hymns and carols, the Native American band captured the heart of the season and planted a message or two that should take fruit in the coming year.
Photos: Sioux City North dancers compete in Class XI Dance Solos
Five Sioux City North dancers competed in Class XI Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Elizabeth DePriest, Micsha Gleiser, Anahi Sanchez, Joslyn Lilly and Mackenzie Larson were the entrants for North.
Duff
Don and Donna Duff of Sioux City, will celebrate 60 years of marriage and Don’s 85th birthday on Friday with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Handicapped entrance is available. No gifts please. Cards may be sent to 5700 Hayworth Ave., Sioux City,...
Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ogden, DeJong place 2-3 in Class VII Dance Solo
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bailey Ogden and Maddie DeJong placed second and third, respectively, in a tight battle for the title in Class VII Dance Solos on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Ogden received 276 out of 300 points from...
Elsie King
Elsie King of Correctionville, Iowa, celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Cards may be sent to 116 E Highway 20, Correctionville, IA 51016. Elsie Schumacher was born on Dec. 13, 1922, at home on the farm North of Cushing, Iowa. She attended country schools in the Cushing, Battle Creek and Danbury areas. She was the youngest of her family of four. She married Earl King on Dec. 5, 1942, and they raised four boys and one girl together. Elsie lived in Correctionville for 70 years, five years in an apartment in Sioux City, and five years at the Correctionville Specially Care.
From the Archives: Salvation Army planning Christmas dinner
Christmas Charity: The local division of the Salvation Army, with Ensign William Sinnock in charge, will observe its usual custom of remembering the poor people of Sioux City on Christmas Day. Ensign Sinnock has already begun preparations for the event, and hopes to distribute many Christmas dinners. The plan this year is instead of spreading out tables, dinners will be distributed in baskets to ensure they go to those who need them.
MINI: Thanks to the Shesler Hall staff, board and volunteers
THE MINI: Thanks to the Shesler Hall staff, board and volunteers for the work they've done for many years to help women in our community!! - Rolene Beauvais, Sioux City.
Mr. Goodfellow: Kruse Financial
ABOUT THE DONOR: For over 30 years, the Kruse Financial Group has served the Siouxland community as a multi-generational planning firm specializing in strategic analysis, holistic planning, and practical, high-level application. Along with their expert staff, Joe and Tyler Kruse coordinate a range of financial interests and affairs. They’re proud to assist businesses, families, and individuals in planning for the future and attaining their financial goals.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Pretty portrait: Kingsley-Pierson paints a victorious picture in win over Hawarden West Sioux 53-35
Kingsley-Pierson handed Hawarden West Sioux a tough 53-35 loss at Hawarden West Sioux High on December 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 12, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Alta-Aurelia in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
Area boys basketball roundup: Dakota Valley, East, SB-L win at Tyson Events Center
SIOUX CITY — South Dakota’s reigning Class A Boys’ Player of the Year Isaac Bruns exploded for 39 points as the Panthers blasted North Community Saturday night. The Panthers, the defending Class A state champions, and the Polars, a Minneapolis school, met in a marque matchup at the Tyson Events Center as part of The Arena Invitational.
Elk Point-Jefferson Senior Ben Swatek named Outstanding Wrestler at EP-J tournament
ELK POINT, S.D. — Canton won the team title at the Elk Point-Jefferson wrestling tournament Saturday. EJ-P senior Ben Swatek, at 170 pounds, was named the Outstanding Wrestler. Team scores. 1. Canton. 223; 2. Parker, 173.5; 3. Hinton. 134; 4. West Monona-Whiting, 110; 5. Elk Point-Jefferson, 107; 6. Bon...
Sioux City Council grants Lamb Arts extension for $350,000 loan repayment
SIOUX CITY — Lamb Arts will get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium the performing arts group is renovating. The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution that extends the city's loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.
LeMars rides to cruise-control win over North Sioux City Dakota Valley 74-51
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as LeMars turned out the lights on North Sioux City Dakota Valley 74-51 in a South Dakota girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Lamb Arts could get more time to repay loan
SIOUX CITY -- Lamb Arts could get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium the performing arts group is renovating. The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote on a resolution that would extend the city's loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.
Judge issues $7.1 million judgment against former Lawton business
SIOUX CITY -- A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Arraignment set for wife charged in Laurel homicide
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A woman charged with her husband in connection with an August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, is scheduled to make her first court appearance in January. District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled the arraignment for Carrie Jones for Jan. 23 in Cedar County District Court. She was...
