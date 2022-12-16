ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Jack Harlow After He Wrote A Song About Her: 'Proof That Manifesting Works'

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReLnS_0jkx4Lo100
Splash News

Looks like Dua Lipa has moved on from Trevor Noah following their brief rumored fling, as the 27-year-old “New Rules” singer is rumored to be dating 24-year-old rapper Jack Harlow! This rumor has driven fans crazy on social media, as they tweeted that Harlow did an excellent job of manifesting this relationship, given the fact that he has a song rather aptly named “Dua Lipa” on his album!

“If Jack Harlow manifested Dua Lipa, what makes you think you can’t manifest that one person?” one Twitter user asked. “Did Jack Harlow manifest Dua Lipa with his Dua Lipa song?” questioned another. “If Jack Harlow can manifest Dua Lipa, then I know I can make my dreams a reality,” commented another hopeful Twitter user.

How Did Dua Lipa And Jack Harlow Meet?

Although the “First Class” rapper reportedly FaceTimed the British-Albanian singer earlier this year to get her permission for using her name in his song, they didn’t actually meet face to face until they attended the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November. But according to Page Six, they hit it off almost instantly, with a source telling them that Lipa is “smitten,” and they have been in “constant communication” ever since. “They like each other and are both excited to see where things go next,” another insider told Us Weekly.

A source close to Harlow told Page Six that he has always had a thing for the “One Kiss” singer (the song dedicated to her pretty much gave that away!) revealing that “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue the romance.” The source added: “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

It’s still very early days, but the pair seem to be enjoying the early stages of their relationship. Insiders told Page Six that the rapper flew to New York City to meet up with the singer after her performance at Z100’s Jingle Ball on Friday, December 9th, while another source said that they were spotted having lunch in a restaurant in the Meatpacking District the next day; although they reportedly went in through a private entrance and left separately to not arouse suspicion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMON5_0jkx4Lo100

Dua Lipa And Jack Harlow Dating History

The "Levitating" hitmaker has been linked to 38-year-old comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah earlier this year. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother Anwar Hadid from June 2019 to December 2021, who both blamed their busy schedules for the reason it didn’t work out. From August 2017 to January 2018, Dua dated Paul Klein, the lead singer of pop rock band Lany. Between 2013 and 2017, Dua was in an on/off relationship with model-turned-chef Isaac Carew, and they then got back together between January 2018 and June 2019, when she immediately started dating Hadid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZI7P_0jkx4Lo100

Harlow has been linked to several women over the years (although he has always insisted that he's single) including 29-year-old "Best Friend" rapper Saweetie following their appearance at the BET Awards in June 2021, and 22-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae, after they were spotted together at a boxing match in Atlanta in April 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

We Still Haven't Recovered From This Skintight Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Dress Kendall Jenner Wore

Kendall Jenner knows always looks effortlessly cool—whether she’s wearing tights as pants or showing up at her ex’s concert in a plunging top. The supermodel also does red carpet glam like few others, and when we saw the jaw-dropping crystal-embellished gown she wore to host an event in Los Angeles, it quickly became one of her most iconic looks yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling As Barbie And Ken In The New 'Barbie' Teaser—We Can't Wait To Watch!

This post has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. The first teaser trailer for the Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie, 32, in the starring role and Ryan Gosling, 42, as her handsome beau Ken has finally been released – and it’s just as amazing as we imagined!
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

Amal Clooney Proves She's Aging Like Fine Wine In An Off-The-Shoulder Red Gown While George Helps Smooth Her Train—Swoon!

Amal Clooney continues to not only serve epic red carpet looks, but also warm fans’ hearts with her relationship with husband George Clooney! The human rights lawyer and style icon, 44, rocked a stunning, off-the-shoulder, floor-length red dress while gracing the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Artist’s Dinner in Washington D.C. last week.
WASHINGTON, DC
shefinds

Kate Hudson Poses In A Pink Corset Top For Her Latest Magazine Shoot

Kate Hudson knows how to serve glamor on any red carpet in anything she wears. And she also knows how to look amazing in athleisure (like her Fabletics workout wear) when she’s completely dressed down. The blonde beauty can truly do no wrong. And when we saw the pink corset top she wore for her most recent magazine cover, we were speechless!
shefinds

Fans Think Sydney Sweeney Looks 'Unrecognizable' In New Movie Role: ‘Its Giving Versatility’

Sydney Sweeney just shared a sneak peak at her upcoming film role Reality and one seemingly makeup-free shot of the Euphoria actress has fans doing a double take! Sweeney, 25, posted an image from her upcoming part in the Tina Satter-directed flick in which she portrays Reality Winner, the famous whistleblower, American former enlisted US Air Force member and NSA translator.
shefinds

Mariah Carey Is Dripping In Diamonds As She Hits The Streets Of NYC In A High-Slit Black Dress

All we want for Christmas is a Mariah Carey style guide! The ever-so-stylish “Hero” hitmaker, 52, was photographed walking in New York City last week donning a sultry, floor-length black gown and rocking sparkling diamond jewelry. The Grammy winner showed off her iconic curves, tiny waist and toned legs with the help of the figure-hugging dress and its epic high slit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
215K+
Followers
5K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy