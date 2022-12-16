Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Jack Harlow After He Wrote A Song About Her: 'Proof That Manifesting Works'

Splash News

Looks like Dua Lipa has moved on from Trevor Noah following their brief rumored fling, as the 27-year-old “New Rules” singer is rumored to be dating 24-year-old rapper Jack Harlow! This rumor has driven fans crazy on social media, as they tweeted that Harlow did an excellent job of manifesting this relationship, given the fact that he has a song rather aptly named “Dua Lipa” on his album!

“If Jack Harlow manifested Dua Lipa, what makes you think you can’t manifest that one person?” one Twitter user asked. “Did Jack Harlow manifest Dua Lipa with his Dua Lipa song?” questioned another. “If Jack Harlow can manifest Dua Lipa, then I know I can make my dreams a reality,” commented another hopeful Twitter user.

How Did Dua Lipa And Jack Harlow Meet?

Although the “First Class” rapper reportedly FaceTimed the British-Albanian singer earlier this year to get her permission for using her name in his song, they didn’t actually meet face to face until they attended the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November. But according to Page Six, they hit it off almost instantly, with a source telling them that Lipa is “smitten,” and they have been in “constant communication” ever since. “They like each other and are both excited to see where things go next,” another insider told Us Weekly.

A source close to Harlow told Page Six that he has always had a thing for the “One Kiss” singer (the song dedicated to her pretty much gave that away!) revealing that “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue the romance.” The source added: “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

It’s still very early days, but the pair seem to be enjoying the early stages of their relationship. Insiders told Page Six that the rapper flew to New York City to meet up with the singer after her performance at Z100’s Jingle Ball on Friday, December 9th, while another source said that they were spotted having lunch in a restaurant in the Meatpacking District the next day; although they reportedly went in through a private entrance and left separately to not arouse suspicion.

Dua Lipa And Jack Harlow Dating History

The "Levitating" hitmaker has been linked to 38-year-old comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah earlier this year. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother Anwar Hadid from June 2019 to December 2021, who both blamed their busy schedules for the reason it didn’t work out. From August 2017 to January 2018, Dua dated Paul Klein, the lead singer of pop rock band Lany. Between 2013 and 2017, Dua was in an on/off relationship with model-turned-chef Isaac Carew, and they then got back together between January 2018 and June 2019, when she immediately started dating Hadid.

Harlow has been linked to several women over the years (although he has always insisted that he's single) including 29-year-old "Best Friend" rapper Saweetie following their appearance at the BET Awards in June 2021, and 22-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae, after they were spotted together at a boxing match in Atlanta in April 2021.