ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

South Florida high school teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZCLZ_0jkx4I9q00

Broward County, FL - A teacher was arrested on sexual assault charges after she engaged in a relationship with a student while teaching at a South Florida high school.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office arrested Bresha Robertson on Wednesday on three counts of sexual assault on a victim 16 or 17-years-old, authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a minor, traveling to meet a minor after the use of a computer to lure the minor, misrepresenting age while using a computer to lure a minor, distributing obscene material to a minor and transmitting information harmful to minors.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Robertson was teaching at Coconut Creek High School when the crimes were committed.

During an appearance in Broward County's bond court on Thursday, Broward Circuit Judge Phoebe Francois told Robertson "you are not to return to Coconut Creek High School" after finding there was probable cause for the case.

Robertson's attorney Robert Resnick told the court Robertson had resigned from her teaching job in October and that "the alleged victim may have already turned 18."

Judge Francois set Robertson’s bond at $150,000 and ordered Robertson to not have contact with the victim or minors and to wear a pre-trial release GPS monitor.

Broward County Public Schools has yet to confirm Robertson’s employment status.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

South Florida man arrested for robbing coffee bar at gunpoint and attempted murder

COOPER CITY, Fla.(CBS12) — After a day-long investigation, detectives said they found the man responsible for robbing a coffee shop at gunpoint and shooting a woman inside. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call regarding a shooting and an armed robbery at the Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City. Deputies and Fire Rescue saw a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.
COOPER CITY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Claims bill would clear $296K to survivor of 2010 mass shooting in Riviera Beach

‘The (Department of Children and Families) clearly was not doing its job in an effective manner, which led to this tragedy.’. More than a decade after a state investigator’s negligence failed to prevent a mass shooting in Palm Beach County that left six dead, the father of one of the survivors is on track to collect more than $296,000 on his son’s behalf.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Lake City Reporter

Hutto remains jailed; bond request denied

Troy Hutto will remain in custody after a Palm Beach County judge denied a bond request Monday morning. A week after Judge Cymonie Rowe revoked Hutto’s bond due to stalking allegations in Suwannee County, she denied a new request for bond with conditions including an ankle monitor for the manslaughter suspect.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
doralfamilyjournal.com

Domestic violence cases increase in Doral

We live in a violent society with people willing to hit someone or blast a firearm for the slightest offense. However, it’s more surprising that violence is also experienced behind closed doors, at residential homes, where people should find shelter from the hostile world surrounding us. But this is...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother honors police officer in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a tradition for one mother to give back to a South Florida police department, but this year officers also had a surprise for her, not only for the holidays but also for her birthday, which happens to be today. “It says, ‘American Pride Police...
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

56 people arrested in undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach led to the arrests of nearly 60 people, including three for a drug-related murder. Police said the Vice Unit launched the investigation seven months ago after receiving a number of complaints from the community about drug activity.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested after attempting to scam another during yacht sale

PEANUT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in hot water with authorities after trying to scam another man out of his yacht. The arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows that 67-year-old Paul Magnum agreed to buy a 56-foot yacht, know as "Ocean Nomad," from Geoffrey Williamson. The agreement was for $700,000.
PALM BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

100-year-old Florida lawyer may be oldest practicing attorney in the state

MIAMI (CBS Miami) At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio became a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes became more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal-scarred Warren Harding was president. In 1922, Jay Simons was born and would later embark on a legal career spanning decades and continuing into 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy