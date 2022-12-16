South Florida high school teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

Broward County, FL - A teacher was arrested on sexual assault charges after she engaged in a relationship with a student while teaching at a South Florida high school.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office arrested Bresha Robertson on Wednesday on three counts of sexual assault on a victim 16 or 17-years-old, authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a minor, traveling to meet a minor after the use of a computer to lure the minor, misrepresenting age while using a computer to lure a minor, distributing obscene material to a minor and transmitting information harmful to minors.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Robertson was teaching at Coconut Creek High School when the crimes were committed.

During an appearance in Broward County's bond court on Thursday, Broward Circuit Judge Phoebe Francois told Robertson "you are not to return to Coconut Creek High School" after finding there was probable cause for the case.

Robertson's attorney Robert Resnick told the court Robertson had resigned from her teaching job in October and that "the alleged victim may have already turned 18."

Judge Francois set Robertson’s bond at $150,000 and ordered Robertson to not have contact with the victim or minors and to wear a pre-trial release GPS monitor.

Broward County Public Schools has yet to confirm Robertson’s employment status.