musictimes.com
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Albany Herald
James Gunn addresses 'outcry' over planned changes in the DC Universe
James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" from fans over changes in the DC Universe. After the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, it was announced a new Superman movie is in the works that will not star Henry Cavill and "Wonder Woman 3" has been put on hold. Some on social media then began speculating that "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot had been "booted" from the franchise. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
