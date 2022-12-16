James Gunn is addressing the "disrespectful outcry" from fans over changes in the DC Universe. After the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, it was announced a new Superman movie is in the works that will not star Henry Cavill and "Wonder Woman 3" has been put on hold. Some on social media then began speculating that "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot had been "booted" from the franchise. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

7 HOURS AGO