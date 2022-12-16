Read full article on original website
If you're looking for a delicious pizza dining experience in Cleveland, look no further! From a casual spot for lunch to upscale restaurants with an extensive gourmet pizza selection, this city has it all.
Northeast Ohio communities celebrate Hanukkah with Menorah parade
Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah and Northeast Ohio is celebrating with the Light After Dark Menorah Parade.
Mission Possible: Downtown Cleveland’s recovery and future
CLEVELAND — The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is creating a model of a 4-season city. For example, Winterland, the Juneteenth Freedom Fest or the Tall Ships Festival are destination events to experience a fun and bustling downtown. The Alliance is approaching a strong downtown from many fronts. But it hasn’t been with some challenges along the way.
Cleveland Scene
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
Cleveland developer proposes office building on Snowville Road in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Cleveland developer has proposed a 95,600-square-foot office building at the southeast corner of Snowville and Barr roads, west of Ohio 21. Ray Fogg Building Methods would construct the office building, dubbed Snowville Business Center 3, on a vacant 19-acre parcel. The building would stand just west of two previous Fogg projects -- Snowville Business Centers 1 and 2, which are alternatively spelled Snowville Business Centres I and II.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
csuohio.edu
Sandra Williams and "Kid Leo" in Their Own Words
“I enrolled at Cleveland State University in 1968, just a few years after it officially came to exist with the charter that accredited it as a state university 1964. Therefore, I was part of CSU’s growing pains, so to speak—in more ways than one!" "My decision to attend...
cleveland19.com
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays. Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen. On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries. “This is helping me keep money in my pocket that...
northeastohioparent.com
Santa, Grinch and More Ride Eagle Zip Adventure at Wild Winter Lights
What do Santa, the Grinch, and sisters Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” have in common? Each character recently took a ride on Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Eagle Zip Adventure during its Wild Winter Lights event. Check out their reactions in this video, then learn more about the event...
East Cleveland woman surprised with new car from Dawson Foundation
The Dawson Foundation gave away a new car Friday morning with the Jay Auto group.
Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee repeats at 55th annual Hudson Holiday Wrestling Tournament: Notebook
HUDSON, Ohio -- Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee was confident coming into Hudson this weekend. Last year’s champion at 215, his expectations were extremely high. Despite wrestling heavyweight he wouldn’t settle for anything less than another tournament championship. He had to wait until the very last match of the...
First Look: Pop-up Christmas cocktails at Seeing Double Speakeasy Bar in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Holiday pop-up bars are becoming more and more popular. A few weeks ago, 3News took you to the X-Mas Bar in the Flats. On Friday, our Stephanie Haney traveled west to North Olmsted to check out the new Christmas-themed pop-up at Seeing Double Speakeasy Bar.
