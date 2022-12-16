It’s become a Boxing Day (December 26) tradition: Carlos Jones and his P.L.U.S. Band are back at the Music Box Supper Club for their annual Holiday Revival. And if you need a dose of reviving after a hectic holiday season, the P.L.U.S. Band’s languid but pulsating reggae/rock/R&B blend with its uplifting message of love, friendship and inclusion may be just the remedy you’re looking for. Jones is known for the sunny spirit he infuses in his music, which has made the band a star attraction at every summer festival and outdoor concert series in the area. And we can certainly use some of that to fuel us as we move into the depths of winter.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO