otakuusamagazine.com

Dropkick on My Devil! Crowdfunds About Half a Million for More Episodes

There’s encouraging news for fans of Dropkick on My Devil! (a.k.a. Jashin-chan Dropkick in Japanese). The people behind the anime do not have the funds to make a fourth season, so they went to crowdfunding, with a starting goal of making 30 million yen (which is approximately $220,600). Well,...
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Anime Announced

Among the many anime announcements at this past weekend’s Jump Festa 2023 event was the reveal of an anime adapting Akira Amano’s Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective manga. Shota Ihata is directing, with Wataru Watari on series composition, Masakazu Ishikawa on character designs and Yo Tsuji on music at anime production house Diomedéa.
Hell’s Paradise TV Anime Reveals First Trailer, Premiere Date

The first full trailer is here for the Hell’s Paradise TV anime, which adapts the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga by Yuji Kaku. The series ran on Shueisha’s Jump+ website and app from 2018 to 2021 and was ultimately collected in 13 volumes, and you can see the new promo, visual and some cast announcements below while we wait for it to debut in April 2023.
New Blue Exorcist Anime Announced

Blue Exorcist anime has been a long time coming, but fans can finally exhale with a sigh of relief. Following up on the Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga TV anime that aired back in 2017, a third season has officially been announced at Jump Festa 2023. Information is light, but you...
Dr. STONE NEW WORLD Starts in April, Maaya Sakamoto Joins Cast

Dr. STONE NEW WORLD , the third season of Dr. STONE, will hit airwaves in April 2023. That’s the word from a fresh STONE info dump, which also reveals that Maaya Sakamoto will join the cast. As if that weren’t enough, we’ve also got a fresh teaser for the...

