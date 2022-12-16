Read full article on original website
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
Dropkick on My Devil! Crowdfunds About Half a Million for More Episodes
There’s encouraging news for fans of Dropkick on My Devil! (a.k.a. Jashin-chan Dropkick in Japanese). The people behind the anime do not have the funds to make a fourth season, so they went to crowdfunding, with a starting goal of making 30 million yen (which is approximately $220,600). Well,...
Avery Cyrus Says She's "Hurt" From Splitting With JoJo Siwa, After JoJo Says She Was Used For "Clout"
Avery's comments come after JoJo alluded to her own feelings about the pair's recent breakup.
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Anime Announced
Among the many anime announcements at this past weekend’s Jump Festa 2023 event was the reveal of an anime adapting Akira Amano’s Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective manga. Shota Ihata is directing, with Wataru Watari on series composition, Masakazu Ishikawa on character designs and Yo Tsuji on music at anime production house Diomedéa.
Hell’s Paradise TV Anime Reveals First Trailer, Premiere Date
The first full trailer is here for the Hell’s Paradise TV anime, which adapts the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga by Yuji Kaku. The series ran on Shueisha’s Jump+ website and app from 2018 to 2021 and was ultimately collected in 13 volumes, and you can see the new promo, visual and some cast announcements below while we wait for it to debut in April 2023.
New Blue Exorcist Anime Announced
Blue Exorcist anime has been a long time coming, but fans can finally exhale with a sigh of relief. Following up on the Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga TV anime that aired back in 2017, a third season has officially been announced at Jump Festa 2023. Information is light, but you...
15 Photos That Make Me Want To Never Set Foot In Another Kitchen As Long I Live
Guess I'll HAVE to just order pizza for the 40,000th time.
Dr. STONE NEW WORLD Starts in April, Maaya Sakamoto Joins Cast
Dr. STONE NEW WORLD , the third season of Dr. STONE, will hit airwaves in April 2023. That’s the word from a fresh STONE info dump, which also reveals that Maaya Sakamoto will join the cast. As if that weren’t enough, we’ve also got a fresh teaser for the...
