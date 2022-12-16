The first full trailer is here for the Hell’s Paradise TV anime, which adapts the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga by Yuji Kaku. The series ran on Shueisha’s Jump+ website and app from 2018 to 2021 and was ultimately collected in 13 volumes, and you can see the new promo, visual and some cast announcements below while we wait for it to debut in April 2023.

17 HOURS AGO