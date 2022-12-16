‘You’re Not Here By Accident’: Through Example, Alumnus Justin Flowers Leads His Community Toward Growth and Connection

Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Southeast Health announces new director of Oncology Services
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Danial Grantham, a Wicksburg native, has been named the new Director of Oncology Services at Southeast Health in Dothan. In his new role, Grantham will be responsible for overseeing the Southeast Health Cancer Center and the Southeast Health Hematology and Oncology center. Before coming back to the...
wdhn.com
Volunteers needed to help with huge food giveaway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Volunteers are needed for a huge food giveaway that will be taking place next week. The Line in the Sand Foundation and the New Beginnings Ministry are partnering together to hold their first food giveaway downtown at the Old Porter Square. The organizations have a...
WJHG-TV
Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different. Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.
wdhn.com
New business for Downtown Elba Square this Christmas shopping season
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—On Monday, a wiregrass native fulfilled a long-cherished dream of opening a business on Elba’s Downtown Square. Owner Melissa Wood and Elba Chamber of Commerce Director, Sandy Bynum-Williams,. say it’s time for folks to shop at home and with their neighbors and friends. Wood’s Son...
wtvy.com
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
fosterfollynews.net
Dental Office of Dr. Jeff Swindle in Bonifay, Florida Closing on December 23, 2022, Due to Illness
The dental office of Dr. Jeff Swindle, 119 S Main Street in Bonifay, Florida is closing on December 23, 2022, due to illness. It is with a mixture of sadness and anticipation that I announce the closing of my dental practice. I have practiced dentistry in Bonifay for 47 years...
niceville.com
Ohio couple accused of abducting children are arrested in Walton
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested this week by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) after allegedly abducting the woman’s six children and fleeing the state of Ohio, the WCSO has announced. According to the WCSO, on the evening of December 13,...
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
wdhn.com
A childhood friend reflects on memories with Dothan murder victim
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are searching for the person who is responsible for killing a 21-year-old at an apartment complex in Dothan. They already have one in custody and are searching for another who allegedly shot at the 21-year-old the night before. Pictured here is Alfonso Morrissette during...
washingtoncounty.news
FHP investigating crash with injuries in Washington County
Two drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries sustained in a crash involving a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a pickup truck Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, FHP is investigating a traffic crash that occurred about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection...
Man having heart attack at Dollar General arrested and put in county jail later died, says lawsuit
Jeremy Lee Thompson, 34, sat in his Honda Accord outside a Dollar General in south Alabama on a Sunday evening last May, clutching his chest and mouthing that he needed help. When police arrived, Thompson told them he was having a stroke, according to a federal lawsuit filed last month.
Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
Convicted rapist on the run in Florida, deputies say
A convicted rapist is on the run in Florida after skipping his trial, according to deputies.
click orlando
Christmas miracle? Arctic blast could bring below freezing temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been unseasonably warm in Central Florida, but that is about to change. It has already changed a little behind Thursday’s front, but this next round of cold could be the coldest in years!. A strong cold front is poised to move across the...
wdhn.com
Man walking on highway killed by traffic
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala (WDHN)—A level Plains man was killed Sunday night after being hit while trying to cross a highway on foot. According to Dale County Coroner John Cawley, Jose Coc, 60, was attempting to cross Highway 84 when he was hit by a vehicle and killed. Cawley says...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
veronews.com
Temps to drop this Christmas weekend
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A cold front will sweep across the county this week and into the holiday weekend, plunging temperatures into the 40s and 50s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Monday through Friday will have high temperatures in the 70s,...
WESH
Deputies: Teen girl shot while riding in car in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating after they said a 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. The...
wdhn.com
Troy couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer
NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was...
