Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho gold-antimony project receives critical minerals award
BOISE, Idaho – Perpetua Resources Corp. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Perpetua Resources Idaho Inc., has been awarded a Technology Investment Agreement of up to $24.8 million to complete environmental and engineering studies needed to advance the Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho. The proposed Stibnite mine would...
Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah
ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah. Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday. “As of right now, he...
Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada now supports 7,458 students in 13 schools
With the 2022-2023 school year half way completed and the holiday season upon us, it’s a good time to reflect and celebrate our students’ accomplishments and what’s ahead for our nonprofit, Communities in Schools (CIS). The school year kicked off with our CIS Greater School Supply Drive,...
