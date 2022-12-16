Read full article on original website
Related
illinois.edu
December 20 Illinois History Minute
It’s December 20th. The day of the “sudden freeze that rolled through the United States, including central Illinois, in 1836. Freezing temperatures were first reported on the Illinois-Iowa border around 10 A.M., and spread eastward to the Indiana border by 6 P.M. They were accompanied by strong winds and dark clouds, with temperatures falling below zero the next day in much of the Midwest. Many people caught unprepared for the sudden temperature dip froze to death, and there were reports of livestock frozen in their tracks.
illinois.edu
217 Today: OSF Healthcare tests a new remote monitoring program to free up hospital beds
At a memorial service for State Senator Scott Bennett, those who knew him emphasized his ability to make friends in a field where lasting friendships are rare. Three major holidays – Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa – are overlapping at the end of this month, which could mean further spread of illness.
Comments / 0