Rock Springs Council to Review Service Animal Ordinance
ROCK SPRINGS — An ordinance excluding service animals from the number of animals a person can own will go before the Rock Springs City Council for a second time tomorrow night. Council will read an amendment to an ordinance called Humane Control and Regulation of Animals. The proposed amendment...
Lisa Marie Underwood (May 16, 1976 – December 16, 2022)
Lisa Marie Underwood, 46, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
New historical video about Bitter Creek now available
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A new YouTube video about the long-vanished community of Bitter Creek is now available online, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum announced on Friday. About 34 miles east of Rock Springs, Bitter Creek once was home to a railroad depot, stockyards, huge sheep shearing sheds, a...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 19 – December 20, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Gordon Burton (September 9, 1954 – December 13, 2022)
Gordon “Gordy” Burton, 68, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his home in Farson, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Jerry Lynn Jones (June 7, 1961 – December 18, 2022)
Jerry Lynn Jones, 61, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.
A story of two Winchesters
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River recently examined and researched a rifle that is a near-twin to one currently on exhibit; a carbine that belonged to an outlaw associate of Butch Cassidy’s. Both rifles are lever-action Winchester Model 1894 carbines chambered for...
Sheriff’s office announces community emergency response training
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office emergency management and homeland security division today announced their upcoming community emergency response team training for interested volunteers. Training is designed to be completed over two separate weekends. The first portion of training is from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27,...
City Councils with final 2022 meetings tonight
December 20, 2022 — The Green River and Rock Springs City Councils will be meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in their last regular sessions of the year. In Rock Springs, the public is invited to a public reception at 6 p.m. to welcome new incoming members of the Council, including soon-to-be new mayor Max Mickelson as well as to thank those who will no longer be serving on the Council.
Virginia Bostock Messerly (October 4, 1940 — December 15, 2022)
Virginia Bostock Messerly gained her heavenly wings on December 15, 2022. A viewing will take place 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone, Green River, with a luncheon following at the church.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 20, 2022
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed
You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
Rock Springs Man Arrested in Toddler Son’s Overdose Death
A Rock Springs man was arrested this morning after his child died from an accidental overdose in October. This per a news release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. Daniel Scott James, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested earlier today at his residence without incident. James is accused of involuntary...
