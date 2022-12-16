Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for in Arizona men’s basketball’s pre-Christmas games
Arizona picked up its fourth win over a ranked opponent on Saturday night, leading to a jump to No. 5 in the latest AP poll. And right around the corner is the Pac-12 slate, which begins Dec. 31 with a visit to ASU for a game that figures to be a lot tougher than originally though.
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats’ late recruiting surge continues with big names, bodies
“What a weekend!!!” Jedd Fisch tweeted at 7:51 p.m. Sunday. The Arizona football coach was talking about basketball after the Wildcats’ men and women defeated Top 25 teams. He easily could have been referring to football recruiting. That message came less than two hours later, after yet another...
azdesertswarm.com
Junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto commits to Arizona
It has been a busy, and very successful, last few days for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats on the recruiting trail. And the good news keeps on flowing. On Monday, junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto announced his commitment to the ‘Cats. Mailoto, who is 6-foot-3 and 275...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up to No. 18 in Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Baylor
Defeating Baylor in Dallas on Sunday did more than improve the Arizona Wildcats’ record to 8-1 on the season. It also helped the team move up two spots to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 that was released on Monday. Arizona dropped eight spots after losing big...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star 2024 shooting guard Jamari Phillips commits to Arizona men’s basketball
Arizona men’s basketball hosted top shooting guard Jamari Phillips for an official visit over the weekend. Phillips was impressed with what he experienced, so much so that he committed Sunday evening, giving Tommy Lloyd his first commitment for the 2024 class. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Phillips is the No. 6...
No. 18 Baylor falls to No. 20 Arizona in Coast to Coast Challenge
DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — Any time a team turns the ball over 19 times, it’s hard to walk away with a win. That proved to be the case for the 18th-ranked Baylor Bears as the 20th-ranked Arizona Wildcats came away with a 75-54 win at the American Airlines Center. The Bears gave the ball […]
azdesertswarm.com
Cate Reese’s second straight double-double leads No. 20 Arizona to victory over No. 18 Baylor
After the Arizona Wildcats’ showing against Kansas in McKale Center on Dec. 8, it would be understandable to be worried about how the team would fare against fellow Big 12 member Baylor. No need to worry as UA put together a complete effort to defeat the Bears by the score of 75-54.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gymnastics places two on inaugural Pac-12 preseason watch list
Most sports in the Pac-12 have a preseason all-conference team. For the first time, Pac-12 gymnastics joins them with its preseason watch lists for returning athletes and newcomers. The Arizona GymCats placed Malia Hargrove and Caroline Herry on the list for returners that was announced by the conference on Monday morning.
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when No. 20 Arizona women’s basketball takes on No. 18 Baylor
After the 2020-21 season, Baylor was looking for a new coach when Kim Mulkey went to LSU. The Bears set their eyes on Arizona’s Adia Barnes, who had just led her team to the national title game for the first time in program history. Arizona responded by giving Barnes her second raise within a few months, making her one of the few seven-figure coaches in women’s basketball.
azdesertswarm.com
4-star California OL Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama to Arizona
There are a lot of signs you can point to in the past year or so that indicate Jedd Fisch’s “process” that he speaks of ad nauseam may be actually working. Flipping a recruit from Alabama belongs on that list. Arizona has earned a commitment from 4-star...
azdesertswarm.com
3-star cornerback Carter Stoutmire decommits from Arizona
Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class has been in a state of flux in the final week before the Early Signing Period, with several additions but also a few subtractions. The latest change is the loss of 3-star Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire, who backed off his pledge to the Wildcats on Sunday.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona knocks off No. 6 Tennessee to avenge first loss of Tommy Lloyd era
Courtney Ramey wasn’t a party to Arizona’s loss at Tennessee last season, but as a veteran of the Big 12 he’s had plenty of experience playing in high-level games. On Saturday night, he put that training to good use. The Texas transfer hit four 3-pointers, all in...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona diver Delaney Schnell wins 10-meter at USA Winter Nationals
Arizona All-American diver Delaney Schnell can now call herself a national champion. Schnell, a Tucson native, won the 10-meter dive at the USA Winter National Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia on Sunday, adding to her prolific resume. Schnell earned a score of 646.40 in the senior women’s platform (10-meter) final,...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Montana State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home to face the Montana State Bobcats. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Montana State game time, details:. Date: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Time: 6:30 p.m. MT. Location: McKale Center;...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over No. 6 Tennessee
Arizona picked up another huge win on Saturday night, knocking off No. 6 Tennessee in a rematch of last December’s game in Knoxville. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said afterward. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gets commitment from 3-star Las Vegas WR Trech Kekahuna
The last weekend before the Early Signing Period has been a big one for Arizona, whose 2023 recruiting class is rounding into shape at the last minute. Saturday saw the Wildcats pick up their third commitment in two days, this one from 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who made his pledge to the UA on ESPNU.
insideradio.com
KWCX Tucson To Convert To Non-Comm After $1.1M Sale To Relevant Radio Closes.
Relevant Radio has closed a $1.1 million deal to acquire a Class A FM and companion FM translator in the Tucson AZ market. The religious broadcaster on Friday picked up the keys for KWCX (104.9) and the Tucson-licensed translator K285DL at 104.9 FM from seller Todd Robinson. KWCX recently moved from Willcox, AZ to Tanque Verde, AZ which is within the Tucson market. Robinson bought the Class A FM from CSVJ in November 2020. Robinson picked up the translator as part of a deal with Lotus Communications in August.
realestatedaily-news.com
Silverbell Plaza Retail in Tucson, AZ Sells for $22 Million
SRS Real Estate Partners announced today it has completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson, AZ. John Redfield, a Senior Vice President with SRS’ Investment Properties Group out of Newport Beach, CA,...
KOLD-TV
Unidentified baby found dead near Grant, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after an infant was found dead on the west side on Sunday, Dec. 18. Officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 600 block of West Alturas Road. Though authorities tried to treat the infant, but the baby was ultimately...
KOLD-TV
Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is battling for his life after a bar fight ended in a shooting near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it started as an argument between two men inside the Famous Sam’s Sports Grill located at 2320 North Silverbell Road.
