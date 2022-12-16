ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for in Arizona men’s basketball’s pre-Christmas games

Arizona picked up its fourth win over a ranked opponent on Saturday night, leading to a jump to No. 5 in the latest AP poll. And right around the corner is the Pac-12 slate, which begins Dec. 31 with a visit to ASU for a game that figures to be a lot tougher than originally though.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats’ late recruiting surge continues with big names, bodies

“What a weekend!!!” Jedd Fisch tweeted at 7:51 p.m. Sunday. The Arizona football coach was talking about basketball after the Wildcats’ men and women defeated Top 25 teams. He easily could have been referring to football recruiting. That message came less than two hours later, after yet another...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto commits to Arizona

It has been a busy, and very successful, last few days for Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats on the recruiting trail. And the good news keeps on flowing. On Monday, junior college defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto announced his commitment to the ‘Cats. Mailoto, who is 6-foot-3 and 275...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona gymnastics places two on inaugural Pac-12 preseason watch list

Most sports in the Pac-12 have a preseason all-conference team. For the first time, Pac-12 gymnastics joins them with its preseason watch lists for returning athletes and newcomers. The Arizona GymCats placed Malia Hargrove and Caroline Herry on the list for returners that was announced by the conference on Monday morning.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch and what to expect when No. 20 Arizona women’s basketball takes on No. 18 Baylor

After the 2020-21 season, Baylor was looking for a new coach when Kim Mulkey went to LSU. The Bears set their eyes on Arizona’s Adia Barnes, who had just led her team to the national title game for the first time in program history. Arizona responded by giving Barnes her second raise within a few months, making her one of the few seven-figure coaches in women’s basketball.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

3-star cornerback Carter Stoutmire decommits from Arizona

Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class has been in a state of flux in the final week before the Early Signing Period, with several additions but also a few subtractions. The latest change is the loss of 3-star Texas cornerback Carter Stoutmire, who backed off his pledge to the Wildcats on Sunday.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona diver Delaney Schnell wins 10-meter at USA Winter Nationals

Arizona All-American diver Delaney Schnell can now call herself a national champion. Schnell, a Tucson native, won the 10-meter dive at the USA Winter National Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia on Sunday, adding to her prolific resume. Schnell earned a score of 646.40 in the senior women’s platform (10-meter) final,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over No. 6 Tennessee

Arizona picked up another huge win on Saturday night, knocking off No. 6 Tennessee in a rematch of last December’s game in Knoxville. “Tennessee’s obviously a great team, and I think they’re gonna be really good this year,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said afterward. “For as good as they played early, I don’t think they’ve totally hit their stride yet. Hopefully we haven’t either, but I can see a lot of potential on that team. For us to get us to get a W against a team like that, it’s a great night.”
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona gets commitment from 3-star Las Vegas WR Trech Kekahuna

The last weekend before the Early Signing Period has been a big one for Arizona, whose 2023 recruiting class is rounding into shape at the last minute. Saturday saw the Wildcats pick up their third commitment in two days, this one from 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who made his pledge to the UA on ESPNU.
TUCSON, AZ
insideradio.com

KWCX Tucson To Convert To Non-Comm After $1.1M Sale To Relevant Radio Closes.

Relevant Radio has closed a $1.1 million deal to acquire a Class A FM and companion FM translator in the Tucson AZ market. The religious broadcaster on Friday picked up the keys for KWCX (104.9) and the Tucson-licensed translator K285DL at 104.9 FM from seller Todd Robinson. KWCX recently moved from Willcox, AZ to Tanque Verde, AZ which is within the Tucson market. Robinson bought the Class A FM from CSVJ in November 2020. Robinson picked up the translator as part of a deal with Lotus Communications in August.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Silverbell Plaza Retail in Tucson, AZ Sells for $22 Million

SRS Real Estate Partners announced today it has completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson, AZ. John Redfield, a Senior Vice President with SRS’ Investment Properties Group out of Newport Beach, CA,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Unidentified baby found dead near Grant, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after an infant was found dead on the west side on Sunday, Dec. 18. Officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 600 block of West Alturas Road. Though authorities tried to treat the infant, but the baby was ultimately...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is battling for his life after a bar fight ended in a shooting near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it started as an argument between two men inside the Famous Sam’s Sports Grill located at 2320 North Silverbell Road.
