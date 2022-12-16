Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
WTOP
Dayton hosts Alcorn State following Holmes’ 24-point game
Alcorn State Braves (3-8) at Dayton Flyers (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -16; over/under is 127. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton’s 66-49 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys. The Flyers are 6-0 on their home court. Dayton scores 65.1...
WTOP
Athlete money throws wrinkle into recruiting landscape
Ohio State has produced the most first-round draft picks of any school and is about to make its fifth College Football Playoff appearance. Those facts would seem to provide quite the recruiting pitch to any college prospect. Yet athletic director Gene Smith still felt the need to issue a public call this month for fans to support one of three collectives assisting Ohio State athletes in name, image and likeness compensation opportunities.
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Maine at Reading, 7 p.m. Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WTOP
Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh after Federiko’s 22-point game
Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -3.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Syracuse Orange after Fede Federiko scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 82-56 victory over the North Florida Ospreys. The Orange are 6-2 on their home court....
WTOP
TCU QB Max Duggan heading to NFL draft after playoff
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff. Duggan has started 41 games during his four seasons at TCU, though...
WTOP
Giants’ playoff hopes are brighter after win over Commanders
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After weeks of concern the New York Giants were letting the season slip away after a 6-1 start, their dreams of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 are very much alive. A somewhat unexpected 20-12 prime-time victory over the Washington Commanders...
WTOP
Spurs rout Rockets 124-105 with 26 from Vassell
HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Vassell had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 124-105 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night to snap a two-game skid. The Spurs won this matchup of the two worst teams in the Western Conference despite missing leading scorer Keldon Johnson, who averages more than 21 points a game. Johnson was out with a bruised lower back.
