ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Senate passes short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

By Aris Folley
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCaCj_0jkwzy0n00

The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term funding bill that punts Friday’s government shutdown deadline through next week as negotiators race to patch together a larger government funding deal for fiscal 2023.

The Senate voted 71-19 to pass the continuing resolution (CR), sending the legislation to President Biden for approval after it passed the House the night before on a vote of 224-201.

The bill freezes funding levels through Dec. 23 to buy time for ongoing spending negotiations, preventing a shutdown that would have otherwise begun on Friday at midnight.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle have been working to pass an omnibus spending package by the end of the month, with sights set on final passage by Christmas Eve.

But divisions have been on display within the GOP over how long lawmakers should put off setting new government funding levels — particularly as Congress prepares to usher in a newly Republican-led House next month.

Twenty-two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the legislation on Thursday. However, others in the GOP have pushed against a one-week CR in favor of a stopgap bill that would kick the deadline into the new year to give the party more influence on how the government should be funded for fiscal 2023, which began in October.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.),  a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee who voted against the stopgap bill, told The Hill ahead of the vote that he would have only backed the measure if it moved the deadline into next year.

“I think most Republicans are gonna listen to the Republicans that just gave us the House back, and why would you do that when we’re gonna have more input into it, even though it might be a process, a little bit of turmoil, why would you do that now?” Braun said.

The passage on Thursday capped off several hours of drama leading up to the final vote.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) confirmed to reporters around noon that he placed a hold on the CR, saying: “I think it’s a good idea that we move it into the spring with the new Congress.”

Other Senate Republicans opposing the bill also pressed for partisan amendments ahead of the vote.

Just nine out of 213 House Republicans voted with Democrats to advance the bill on Wednesday, after GOP leadership urged rank-and-file members to reject the short-term funding bill.

Opponents of passing an omnibus this year also point to the coming retirements of Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), the chairman and vice-chairman of the appropriations panel, while arguing Congress needs to have a fresh start on appropriations beginning the new year.

“We should not move a short-term CR,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said hours before the House vote on Wednesday. “We should move one further into the new year. Allow the American people what they said a month ago — to change Washington as we know it today. We can’t afford to continue to spend the way the Democrats have. The future generation cannot afford it as well.”

But other Republicans have pushed for an omnibus to be enacted sooner, citing concerns about funding for defense and national security.

Top negotiators announced a bipartisan deal on a framework for an omnibus funding package for fiscal 2023 earlier this week, despite the opposition from McCarthy.

Shelby told reporters on Wednesday that GOP negotiators have been “basically negotiating with the House Democrats and the Democrats here because some of the House Republicans have not shown as much interest in getting an omnibus.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier this week that lawmakers are “very close to getting an omnibus appropriations bill,” and set a cutoff date for Dec. 22 for Congress to wrap up its work.

Updated at 11:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Five things to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s crucial week

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is heading into a crucial week as it prepares to hold its final presentation, release a highly anticipated report outlining findings from the panel’s year-plus probe and vote on criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. The votes on criminal referrals […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJTV 12

Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the suspects as 20-year-old Lesean Robins, 18-year-old Ariel Royal and 20-year-old Jamarri Holley. Robins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roqula Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the scene. Police […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vigil held for football player killed in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — Dozens gathered at Northpoint Christian School Tuesday night in memory of professional football player Christian Saulsberry. Saulsberry’s life was cut short at 25 years old. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said he was fatally shot at a friend’s party in Walls, Mississippi. Mark McDaniel, the man accused of fatally shooting Saulsberry, has […]
WALLS, MS
WJTV 12

Hope Hicks, other officials and advisers warned Trump about election fraud claims

Former White House aide Hope Hicks said former President Trump shrugged off concerns from advisers and officials in his orbit that his claims of fraud during the 2020 presidential election could damage his legacy. “I was becoming increasingly concerned that we were damaging — we were damaging his legacy,” Hicks said of the election fraud […]
WJTV 12

2 Monroe women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Man faces charges after pit bulls attack lineman

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after his pit bulls allegedly attacked a lineman who was working at a nearby home in Carroll County. The attack happened just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III was leaving a call at […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Biden greets Zelensky at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the start of an unprecedented first trip to Washington since the Russia war began. Zelensky pulled up in a black SUV, featuring an American flag and a Ukrainian flag, that let him out […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WJTV 12

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after Mississippi authorities found 68 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop last week. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), a Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) officer stopped a Dodge Ram that was hauling a loaded three-vehicle trailer. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Court upholds ban on contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a decision blocking President Joe Biden’s administration from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as part of federal contracts with three states. The ruling, dated Monday, is the latest in a series of setbacks for Biden’s attempt to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates by requiring contractors doing work […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

16-year-old killed in shooting at Brookhaven park

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – One teen has died and another was injured during a shooting in Brookhaven this weekend. The shooting happened at the City Park on Hartman Street on Saturday, December 17 just before 8:00 p.m. The Daily Leader reported officers found the two victims at the scene. One of them had died from […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy