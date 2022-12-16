ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

EXCLUSIVE: New Iberia tornado flips mobile home with couple inside

By Rodricka Taylor
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHnBa_0jkwzwFL00

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) For many families, the aftermath of dealing with twin tornadoes is disastrous.

For Latrella McCoy and her fiancé Thomas Cormier, a couple inside their mobile home when it flipped, says they are simply thankful to be alive.

Construction, power crews make good progress day after twin tornados in New Iberia

They share the unforgettable experience exclusively with News 10.

After living on Bradley Lane for two years, Latrella McCoy says she was in one room while her fiancé was in the living room playing video games.

Suddenly and without warning, she said, they felt the trailer shake from the wind.

“It was terrifying, something I have never been through before. It was like something you see on TV, not in real life.”

McCoy says within seconds she was covered with furniture and other household items as their trailer flipped to its side.

She could hear her fiancé calling out for her, “babe, are you alright?”

At first, she said, he couldn’t hear her.

VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish

“I had to kind of move some of the things off of me so he could hear me, and he was like, I’m about to try to get out of here so I could get us some help.”

She says it felt like hours that he was gone and thought that something had happened to him, while wondering if her life would end in those moments.

“I thought they weren’t going to be able to get me out. I thought nobody was going to find me. I was under all that stuff, and the room was dark because it was lying on the windows.”

VIDEO: Governor visits New Iberia Thursday to survey storm damage

It was about 20 minutes, she said, when the fire department, her dad, and the police arrived and began busting holes in the home hoping to get to her.

Today, she’s thankful to be alive but urges the public to heed our tornado warnings.

“In New Iberia, we don’t pay that no mind. We never had a tornado. When we hear a tornado warning, we think it’s just some rain, so nobody pays attention to it like me, my phone kept going off, but I just kept hitting it and wasn’t even listening.”

McCoy says never again and is now counting her blessings.

“We are just blessed to be here still. We are okay and all of that can be replaced, but our lives can’t.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

90 Plus: Ruby Halbert, 104 years old

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – In the aftermath of the storm, there are stories that prove New Iberians can withstand the toughest of times. Ruby Halbert of New Iberia is 104 years old and was born and raised in Jeanerette, Louisiana. As one of 13 children, She has a...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Developing Lafayette

Pet Passages, A New Pet Funeral Home & On-site Crematory Coming Soon To Lafayette

Pet Passages, a new pet funeral home and on-site crematory, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 110 Eunice Street. The franchise, locally owned by Catherine Lemoine, will feature two private ‘Rainbow Bridge’ rooms that provide pet owners with the opportunity for closure. Each room will feature a cushioned bier (altar) with a water feature above them along with comfortable seating.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Dougherty Dr.

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts

BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy