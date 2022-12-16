Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Arizona personal income increases in every county: Here’s how much
Personal income increased in all Arizona counties between 2020 and 2021, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis annual income release on November 16. Most counties in the nation had increases in personal income for 2021, with the U.S. change at 7.5%, 7.4% in metropolitan counties, and 7.7% in nonmetropolitan counties. Per capita personal income (PCPI) was $64,143 in the U.S. for 2021, an increase of 7.3%. Maricopa had the largest PCPI in the state based on BEA calculations at $59,759, followed by Coconino at $56,914 and Pima at $52,942. The greatest increase in PCPI in 2021 was for Greenlee County, at 11.4% and $48,079. Per capita personal income for metropolitan areas in Arizona: $58,308 for Phoenix, $56,914 for Flagstaff, $52,942 for Tucson, $49,096 for Sierra Vista-Douglas, $49,060 for Prescott Valley-Prescott, $44,299 for Yuma, and $41,331 for Lake Havasu City-Kingman. Exhibit 1 shows county per capita personal income for 2021 in Arizona.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
Light Reading
BIden admin awards more than $6.1 million to Arizona in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Arizona received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Arizona is receiving $6,116,110.78 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs hopes to actively work with leaders of Arizona’s 22 tribal nations on a government-to-government basis to build stronger relationships that benefit Indigenous communities. “For too long, our leaders have failed to prioritize proactively working with tribes to address the challenges Indigenous Peoples face,” Hobbs said in her Indigenous communities plan. “From fixing […] The post Hobbs intends to strengthen relationships with Arizona’s tribal nations appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
kawc.org
Loser in Arizona attorney general race may still challenge race he lost by 511 votes
PHOENIX -- The question of whether Abe Hamadeh gets to challenge the results of the race for Arizona attorney general that he lost by 511 votes could depend on what a judge thinks about claims that some people used the wrong kind of pen to mark their ballots. At a...
Doctors sue over having to offer suicide as an option in New Mexico
When did the physician’s oath to “do no harm” go so terribly wrong? It started as a movement to allow terminally ill people to end their suffering by choosing to commit suicide with doctors’ help. But as “death with dignity” laws sweep across the United States and the globe, some people feel as if they have no dignity and no choice except to submit to intense pressure and end their own lives. Madness. Now, a group of medical professionals is pushing back against the culture of death. Last week, the docs sued the state of New Mexico – which last year passed the...
mendofever.com
Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom
The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona state senator-elect told a judge that ‘Antifa’ attacked her home. Police reports show something else
Justine Wadsack, a Republican who won election to the Arizona Senate last month, testified in t she was forced to leave her family home n because of attacks she believed were politically motivated. Tucson police records don’t support a newly elected state senator’s claim of repeated attacks by “Antifa” at...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
kawc.org
Law Arizona voters approved to prohibit dark money in elections being challenged by two groups
PHOENIX -- Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit "dark money'' in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person "may speak freely ... on all subjects.'' And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
KTAR.com
Eligible Arizona families with kids in school get EBT cards to buy groceries
PHOENIX — Some Arizona families are unexpectedly getting EBT cards in the mail that can be used to buy groceries as part of pandemic relief benefits. It’s for children who were enrolled in school in May and qualified for free or reduced-price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program. They were automatically eligible for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards that come loaded with $391.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
visitusaparks.com
Journey Through the Flavors of Arizona
From Navajo tacos to prickly pear margaritas and beyond, the flavors of Arizona range from indulgent to energizing. We dig into the highlights and one particular controversy–the origin of the Hatch Green Chile–below. Discover the flavors of Arizona before planning your next trip to the Southwest. After reading...
New Mexico minimum wage set to increase in new year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. The increase is in accordance with the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act signed into law by Governor Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019. Starting January 1, the state minimum wage will be […]
New Mexico Tax Rebates: Who could receive a $750 payment in New Year?
New Mexico has released its tax rebates in three separate waves this past year, in May, July, and August. Rollouts of the $250 payment for single filers with incomes below $75,000 in 2021 and the $500 payment for joint filers with incomes below $150,000 occurred in July. Individuals who filed in May or August received $250, while married couples received $500.
kjzz.org
Adrian Fontes will be Arizona's new secretary of state. How he plans to secure future elections
The race for Arizona secretary of state was at the center of the local and national debate over democracy in the 2022 election. Former Maricopa County Recorder and Democrat Adrian Fontes was up against Trump-endorsed Republican Mark Finchem, an avowed Oath Keeper who was present at the capitol on Jan. 6.
yellowscene.com
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
visitusaparks.com
Travel Through Time in Arizona
There’s a lot to uncover in Arizona. From ancient sites still being excavated to world-class museums and events, these six suggestions will wow anyone with an interest in natural history. Arizona might be known for its epic landscapes and enticing year-round weather, but there’s more to discover just beneath...
AZFamily
Arizona teen sextortion cases highlight public warning issued by justice department
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an unusual move, the federal government released a public safety alert Monday warning of an explosion in online sextortion cases targeting kids — namely boys. Officials said it begins on social media, then moves to direct messaging, where the victim is tricked into sending explicit pictures and videos, sometimes even money. This issue is happening to Valley families.
