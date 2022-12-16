Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Lois Emily Zakolski
Lois Emily Zakolski, 91, transitioned peacefully into Gods arms on December 2nd with Anthony, her husband of 69 years and her daughter Debra by her side. Lois was a resident of Watercrest, Spanish Springs in The Villages, Fl and formerly of Somerset New Jersey. Lois was born on November 19,...
villages-news.com
Margrette D’Mello
Margrette “Peggy” D’Mello, age 78, of The Villages, FL and formerly Olive Branch, MS passed away suddenly on December 15th, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. Margrette Peggy D’Mello was born on March 6th, 1944 to her parents, Arnie and Lula Hardin in Quincy, Mississippi. She...
villages-news.com
Althra N. Quinones
Althra N. Quinones, age 72, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on December 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. Althra was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico. Her family relocated to Hells Kitchen, New York in 1958. The family moved to Aberdeen, NJ in 1988 and just recently moved to the Villages in June 2022. She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, Fernando Quinones.
villages-news.com
Colleen Duffy Coleman
Colleen Duffy Coleman, 75, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Liverpool, NY, died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. Born July 3, 1947, in Utica, NY, she is predeceased by her parents, Don and Ellen (Duff) Coleman of Utica, NY and her beloved dogs Zoey and Max.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man arrested on DUI charge at Oakland Hills Professional Center
A Lady Lake man was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Oakland Hills Professional Center. Joshua Daniel Valle, 34, was driving a silver 2015 Nissan Sentra at 9:26 p.m. Sunday when he was spotted driving through the parking lot without his headlights, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He also failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
villages-news.com
Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV
A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages
I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
villages-news.com
Speeding driver from Nicaragua arrested by Wildwood police
A speeding driver from Nicaragua was arrested by Wildwood police for driving without a license. Danny Aguinaga Cisnero, 28, of Oxford, was driving a maroon 2008 Chevy Impala at 5:30 a.m. Thursday northbound on Main Street at Cleveland Avenue when he was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in a posted 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Villager who hit bicyclists with Mercedes due to face judge in court
A Villager who was at the wheel of a Mercedes when she allegedly hit husband-and-wife bicyclists on Morse Boulevard in 2020 is due to face a judge this week in Sumter County Court. Marilyn Hamilton, 91, of the Village of Gilchrist is due at 1 p.m. Tuesday to appear before...
villages-news.com
Bonaparte’s Gull At Hogeye Pathway
Bonaparte’s gulls were putting on a lovely show at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages
A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
villages-news.com
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
villages-news.com
80-year-old Village of Fenney resident escapes prosecution on DUI charge
An 80-year-old Village of Fenney resident has pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge allowing him to escape prosecution on a more serious charge of driving under the influence. Richard Seely, 80, entered the plea this past week in Sumter County Court. He has been placed on probation for...
villages-news.com
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Cove Apartments in Lady Lake
A teen has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake. Investigators were at the scene of the shooting Saturday afternoon at the apartment complex on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A group of teens got into a fight in the parking lot of the complex and one...
villages-news.com
Wreaths Across America efforts pay tribute to fallen veterans at Florida National Cemetery
Wreaths Across America efforts paid tribute Saturday to fallen veterans who have been laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery. Thirty thousands wreaths were picked up in Columbia Falls, Maine by volunteer semi-truck drivers and delivered to the cemetery in Bushnell. The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the...
villages-news.com
Speeding driver on Morse Boulevard sentenced to jail time on DUI charge
A speeding driver nabbed this summer on Morse Boulevard has been sentenced to jail time on a drunk driving charge. Steven David Rega, 59, of Ocala, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for two days already served. In addition, he will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.
villages-news.com
FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466
The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue...
villages-news.com
Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways
In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
