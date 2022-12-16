Read full article on original website
Police towing vehicles blocking crews working to clear snow piles in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A word to the wise. Pay attention if you are parking along streets and avenues in downtown Fargo overnight. Plows and dump trucks have been busy hauling the mounds of snow left by the winter storm and authorities are following strict winter regulations, calling in tow trucks to haul vehicles parked overnight on streets and avenues this week.
Home near Oxbow damaged by fire, no one hurt
OXBOW, N.D. (KFGO) – A home south of Fargo has been damaged by fire. The Horace and Kindred Fire Departments responded to 5331 County Road 81, south of Oxbow, shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Most of the smoke and fire damage appeared to be contained to the garage. No...
South Fargo fire starts with mattress, destroys bedroom
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire around 12:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. “We had no fire extension into the attic,” Battalion Chief Joe...
Blowing and drifting snow creating slippery roads
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a busy Friday for Minnesota State Patrol; with blowing and drifting snow, troopers say the roads are slippery. Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports several crashes and spinouts all over Minnesota. Between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to 72 crashes, 116 spinouts and 7 jackknifed semis statewide.
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
North Fargo mobile home fire a complete loss
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to the report of a mobile home fire around 11:30 yesterday morning; dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house, except for one dog. When crews arrived at 6 April Lane North in Fargo, the front half of the...
Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat
Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
All clear given after Saturday night bomb threat at Cass County Jail
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Around 9:30 Saturday night, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail. A security perimeter was immediately established, and the facility went into lockdown mode. With the assistance of...
Man arrested after shots fired in Pelican Rapids apartment building
A Pelican Rapids man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots inside his apartment building early Saturday. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jordan Pierce eventually surrendered to law enforcement after he was found in possession of a rifle at the building located on the 100 block of NW 6th Street at 2:51 a.m.
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
Island Park Pool design concept revealed in preparation for reconstruction project
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Island Park Pool will be getting a facelift going into 2023. Doug Leker, Executive Director of the Fargo Park Board, joined WDAY Midday to speak on the 3-D renderings released by the park board depicting changes coming to Island Park's Pool that are tentatively expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leker says the largest change is reorienting the competition swimming pool from west side of the lot to the north side. Leker says this change brings more space to the pool, which allows them to put additional "recreational value" to the pool on the property's south side.
Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army receives 3 gold coins in kettles
FARGO (KFGO) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received three gold coins weighing 1 oz. each and totaling $5,400. One coin was dropped in a kettle last Tuesday at Hornbacher’s on 32nd Avenue S, and another was left in the kettle at Northport Hornbacher’s on N. Broadway. The third coin was received in another kettle a few days later.
