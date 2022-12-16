Read full article on original website
Jai McClendon Jones explains why extracurricular activities are a must
My AREA Atlanta hosted its 2022 Frozen Wings Winter Showcase at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center on Dec. 17. After the show, AREA founder and executive artistic director Jai McClendon Jones spoke with rolling out about the production, her program, and the significance of keeping your children involved in extracurricular activities.
Best fashion looks from Essence’s Black Women in Sports Brunch
Essence hosted their Black Women in Sports Brunch on Dec. 16. at the West Side Cultural Arts Center in Atlanta. The event, sponsored by Coca-Cola, was all about commitment, community and celebration. Olympic track and field champion Sanya Richards-Ross was honored during the event, which was attended by a number of celebrities, including Maria Taylor, Elle Duncan, and Yandy Smith-Harris.
Usher’s New Look CEO Careshia Moore is passionate about improving women’s lives
Careshia Moore has a heart of gold. Moore, the CEO of Usher’s New Look nonprofit, has always had a passion for improving the lives of young women in her community. After the 2022 Women of Influence event in Atlanta, Moore spoke with rolling out about how she became a foundation executive.
AUC music director Ezra Haugabrooks’ mission is pushing Black musicians forward
Ezra Haugabrooks is now in his fourth year as the Atlanta University Center Symphony Orchestra conductor, and he has a vision to continue to push Black musicians forward. On Dec. 17 at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center on the campus of Morehouse College, Haugabrooks led an ensemble composed of multiple local high school talent who sight-read music for the AREA Atlanta winter dance recital. He had to use high schoolers because the college students were in different states on Christmas break.
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Latto given key to city, day named after her in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County's own Grammy-nominated rapper Latto now has a new distinction. Leaders in Rex, Georgia presented the "Big Energy" rapper, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, with the key to the city and a proclamation that Dec. 18 would be named Latto Day. Latto received...
WWE superstar Big E provides injury update, discusses holiday tour
Big E brings the kid out of everyone he meets. A 290-pound athlete, his eyes light up and his WWE superstar character emerges with a presence that energizes the room. While Big E has been out of wrestling with a neck injury since March 2022, he’s still on the road promoting the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour, which will stop in Atlanta on Dec. 27. Ahead of the holiday tour stop, Big E spoke to Atlanta media members about his injury and the latest tour.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
BET
Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families
Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
Kandi Burruss celebrates Bedroom Kandi’s 10th anniversary with vibrating peach
Kandi Burruss recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her brand Bedroom Kandi which is an online sex boutique offering products such as vibrators, lubricants, sexual education books, and more. The Kandi Peach Social, organized by general manager DonJuan Clark, event planner Torin Mitchell, and creative director Rich Bizarre was held...
Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours
Genial, but no-nonsense. A rapid-fire delivery paired with a still-pronounced Boston accent. A sometimes-blunt crusader for justice. A skilled wordsmith and broadcaster. Those qualities embody Tom Houck and served him well as he morphed from a key activist in the civil rights movement to a political consultant, journalist, and talk show host. For his latest […] The post Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Cindy Trimm offers 3 tips to improve prayer life in 2023
Cindy Trimm is all about helping people protect their peace. The author and speaker is hosting her annual End Your Year Strong Conference in Atlanta as a time of reflection and reset. Minutes before the conference began, Trimm spoke to rolling out about mental well-being tips readers could use going...
The Emerging 100 of ATL celebrates their scholarship program with annual soirée
Community leaders, corporate managers, and members of 100 Black Men of Atlanta gathered for the annual Emerging 100 of Atlanta Holiday Soiree and Benefit. The night was filled with music and great energy, with support from the local community to honor the scholarship programs offered by the Emerging 100. Leadership,...
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA gives customers glimpse of future railcars
ATLANTA - In just a few short years, the MARTA trains you have grown accustomed to will become a relic of the past. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced the entity is in the process of replacing their entire fleet of rail cars. This week, MARTA marked a milestone...
wabe.org
Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them
More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
WKRC
Pastor wants to grow weed, start cannabis business to get people back in church
ATLANTA (TND) — A Georgia pastor well known for his unorthodox ideas is going viral for his plan to get more people, especially Black men and those who "smell like weed," into his church. Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta shared his idea on...
theatlanta100.com
Must-see holiday lights in Atlanta
The holiday hustle and bustle can be exhausting, but nothing is more magical than taking time to relax, take in the holiday spirit and delight in all the holiday lights around town. Some of our must-visit places include:. • Garden Lights, Holiday Nights – Located at Atlanta Botanical Garden, guests...
