Atlanta, GA

rolling out

Best fashion looks from Essence’s Black Women in Sports Brunch

Essence hosted their Black Women in Sports Brunch on Dec. 16. at the West Side Cultural Arts Center in Atlanta. The event, sponsored by Coca-Cola, was all about commitment, community and celebration. Olympic track and field champion Sanya Richards-Ross was honored during the event, which was attended by a number of celebrities, including Maria Taylor, Elle Duncan, and Yandy Smith-Harris.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

AUC music director Ezra Haugabrooks’ mission is pushing Black musicians forward

Ezra Haugabrooks is now in his fourth year as the Atlanta University Center Symphony Orchestra conductor, and he has a vision to continue to push Black musicians forward. On Dec. 17 at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center on the campus of Morehouse College, Haugabrooks led an ensemble composed of multiple local high school talent who sight-read music for the AREA Atlanta winter dance recital. He had to use high schoolers because the college students were in different states on Christmas break.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

WWE superstar Big E provides injury update, discusses holiday tour

Big E brings the kid out of everyone he meets. A 290-pound athlete, his eyes light up and his WWE superstar character emerges with a presence that energizes the room. While Big E has been out of wrestling with a neck injury since March 2022, he’s still on the road promoting the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour, which will stop in Atlanta on Dec. 27. Ahead of the holiday tour stop, Big E spoke to Atlanta media members about his injury and the latest tour.
ATLANTA, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Gunna To Give $100,000 To 1000 Atlanta-Based Families

Gunna is home for the holidays and he has announced his annual Gunna’s Great Giveaway event shortly after he entered a plea deal to be released from Fulton County Jail. According to Yahoo!, Gunna, 29, entered into a plea deal on Thursday (Dec. 14) and soon after, announced the news of the giveaway via his Instagram stories. The event will be hosted on Sunday (Dec. 18) at a Walmart location in College Park, Georgia, from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours

Genial, but no-nonsense. A rapid-fire delivery paired with a still-pronounced Boston accent. A sometimes-blunt crusader for justice. A skilled wordsmith and broadcaster. Those qualities embody Tom Houck and served him well as he morphed from a key activist in the civil rights movement to a political consultant, journalist, and talk show host. For his latest […] The post Driving Into History: Tom Houck drove MLK Jr., now gives history tours appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Cindy Trimm offers 3 tips to improve prayer life in 2023

Cindy Trimm is all about helping people protect their peace. The author and speaker is hosting her annual End Your Year Strong Conference in Atlanta as a time of reflection and reset. Minutes before the conference began, Trimm spoke to rolling out about mental well-being tips readers could use going...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA gives customers glimpse of future railcars

ATLANTA - In just a few short years, the MARTA trains you have grown accustomed to will become a relic of the past. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced the entity is in the process of replacing their entire fleet of rail cars. This week, MARTA marked a milestone...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them

More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Must-see holiday lights in Atlanta

The holiday hustle and bustle can be exhausting, but nothing is more magical than taking time to relax, take in the holiday spirit and delight in all the holiday lights around town. Some of our must-visit places include:. • Garden Lights, Holiday Nights – Located at Atlanta Botanical Garden, guests...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

rolling out

