Melissa Kaye McCullars
Melissa Kaye McCullars, 32, passed away on December 12, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born February 15, 1990 in Ocala, Florida to Robert S. McCullars and Kimberly (Hagedorn) McCullars. She is survived by her parents; brother, Robert Aaron (Christine) McCullars; paternal granfather, Robert D McCullars; maternal grandmother, Virginia Green;...
Arthur Himel Rozell Jr.
Arthur Himel Rozell Jr., 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on December 10, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. He was born March 28, 1961 to Arthur H. Rozell Sr. and Joanne Stephenson Rozell in Longview, Texas. He worked as a soil tech engineer in the construction industry for many years.
Kemala Sentinia Behn
Kemala S. McCullough-Behn was born April 8, 1968 in Reddick, Florida to the late Laris & Lois McCullough. Kemala was the oldest of three. Her sister Tiffany Johnson preceded her in death. She is a graduate of North Marion High School Class of 1968. She worked in retail for a number of years and was a fierce protector of her 9 grandchildren.
Laura Mae Moore
February 1, 1928 – December 15, 2022 (age 94) On February 1st, 1928, Ruben and Katie Mosby welcomed the last of their seven daughters into the world and named her Laura Mae. As a young girl she flourished, and she received her formal education in the Marion County School System.
Sunrise Over DeLuca Toyota In Ocala
This beautiful sunrise photo was taken from the parking lot of DeLuca Toyota in Ocala looking out over SR 200. Thanks to Mark Rankin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Lester Jay Ossewaarde
Lester Jay Ossewaarde (“Les” to his friends, “Ossie” to his wife, Barbara, and “Mr. O.” to the hundreds of students who loved him), age 86, of Ocala, Florida (formerly of Birch Run, Michigan) passed away on December 10th, 2022. Lester was born at home...
Ocala Symphony Orchestra announces Young Artist Competition finalists
The Young Artist Competition will return to the Reilly Arts Center in January to showcase eight finalists who will be competing in an Honors Recital for an opportunity to perform with the Ocala Symphony Orchestra. The 32nd installment of the annual event will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday,...
‘Colorful Pleasures’ art exhibit departs Ocala International Airport in January
There are still three weeks remaining to check out artist Christine Dozier’s current exhibit, “Colorful Pleasures,” at the Ocala International Airport before it departs in January. The exhibit, which opened in July, will remain on display at the airport (1770 SW 60th Avenue, Suite 600) through Tuesday,...
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
Ocala resident voices concerns on waste and water
I am very concerned about the waste and water. I’m not sure where the waste is going, and we already have a reduced water meter size. Water for lawns is also restricted. Where does it end? I refuse to drink treated and reclaimed water. Don’t cut another tree.
Marion County Fire Rescue receives over $850,000 in grant funding for new power load stretchers
Marion County Fire Rescue recently received $858,000 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purchase of new stretchers. The funds, which were received from the Assistance to Firefighters grant, will be utilized to purchase 39 Stryker power load stretcher systems. These stretchers will then be installed in all MCFR transport units across Marion County.
BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon temporarily closed after health inspector finds live roaches
BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found 26 health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 11582 N Williams Street in Dunnellon, was closed on Wednesday, December 14 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant returns home one month after serious neck injury
A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant has returned home a little over a month after sustaining a serious neck injury in a training accident. On Tuesday, November 15, MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan – a United States Marine, husband, and father – seriously injured his neck during a training evolution. Gillan was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
Ocala firefighters save dog after fire ignites inside home
A dog was saved by Ocala firefighters on Friday afternoon after a fire ignited inside a residence on SW 17th Circle. On Friday, shortly after 2:40 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 4, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle due to reports of a residential structure fire.
19-year-old Dunnellon man dies in two-vehicle crash in Marion County
A 19-year-old man from Dunnellon died on Sunday night after his sedan was struck by a pickup truck in Marion County. On Sunday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the 19-year-old man was traveling southbound on NW 80th Avenue, near the intersection of U.S. 27 Alt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Truck hauling 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire on I-75 in Marion County
A pickup truck that was hauling approximately 6,000 pounds of onions caught on fire in Marion County on Saturday evening. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1 and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to a freight vehicle fire that was reported on Interstate 75, just south of exit 354.
Resident reminding Marion County seniors of new property tax exemption for 2023
Good news: the Marion County Board of County Commissioners adopted Amendment 11 this year. It’s an exemption for low income seniors who are over 65, have an income under $32,000, and have lived in their homes (valued under $250,000) for 25-plus years. Call the property tax office to get...
Two people hospitalized after road rage shooting in Ocala
Two people were hospitalized on Monday morning after being involved in a road rage shooting incident in Ocala. According to the Ocala Police Department, the road rage incident occurred on State Road 40 and involved two men. During the confrontation, one of the men was hit in the head and the other was shot.
Citra woman arrested after being accused of choking female victim during argument over bills
A 48-year-old Citra woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of using her hands and arm to choke a female victim during an argument over bills. On Friday, December 16, an MCSO deputy responded to a local hospital in reference to a domestic...
Ocala police arrest man who shot driver during road rage incident
A 33-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department in connection with a road rage shooting incident that occurred on Monday morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Monday, a silver Toyota Corolla and white Ford F-550 work truck were traveling eastbound on State Road 40, near the intersection of SW 60th Avenue, according to OPD.
