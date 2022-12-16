Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Asked T.Y. Hilton If He’d Be O.K. With Team Signing OBJ
Dallas wanted to make sure it wasn’t ruffling any feathers by continuing to pursue the coveted free agent.
Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew
Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'It's All Jerry!' Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Talks Feature Jones As Lone Point Man
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
nbcsportsedge.com
Getting Defensive: Week 16
For fantasy managers, Week 16 brings with it the excitement and pressure of the playoffs. The stakes are that much higher. The rewards for victory that much greater. Everything is amplified. It's a rush. It's also a rush the Denver Broncos will be having no part of in 2022. Last...
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 16: Tyler Allgeier Finally Freed?
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Thursday Night Football matchup between Jaguars vs Jets
Zach Wilson is making his first Primetime start in the NFL on a short week after losing to the Lions, 20-17 at home. The good news for the Jets is they stay home on this short week, but after the Jaguars win over the Cowboys, Jacksonville is looking to take control of the AFC South.
nbcsportsedge.com
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 15 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
Falcons Running Back Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday
The Atlanta Falcons extended their losing streak to three games on Sunday, falling to the New Orleans Saints in Desmond Ridder's NFL debut. Sitting at 5-9 after the defeat, Atlanta is now tied for last place in the NFC South. Due to a Buccaneers' loss in Week 15, however, the Falcons remain ...
Relatively Sports Ep. 22: Buffalo Bills OT Dion Dawkins Joins the Show
To watch future episodes of Relatively Sports and the other shows we have available on DVN TV, click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler...
nbcsportsedge.com
Berry Boost: Betting on the Commanders on FNIA
The ramifications of a handful of games in Week 15 of the NFL season promise to be massive. From the NFC East Battle on FNIA to Cincinnati's tilt in Tampa against Tom Brady and the Bucs, there are many reasons to sweat this Sunday in the NFL. Zach Wilson is...
nbcsportsedge.com
Dynasty Watch: Early Declares Incoming 3.0
Players continue to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft as the deadline approaches for them to announce their decisions. Now three weeks into this, we've already touched on a handful of players that could be of interest to dynasty league managers in less than six months. A reminder of just how fast the NFL season moves.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Donovan Mitchell vs Utah and C.J. McCollum vs Milwaukee
Donovan Mitchell O/U 33.5 Points + Assists vs. Jazz. Donovan Mitchell makes his first start versus the Jazz and it comes at home in Cleveland. Spida Mitchell has been on fire averaging 32.6 points and 3.1 assists (35.7 P+A) in December (7 games), plus an even slightly more impressive 33.3 points and 3.3 assists in the last three games (36.6 P+A).
nbcsportsedge.com
Lakers begin life without Anthony Davis
It's Christmas Week in the NBA, which traditionally results in some interesting schedules. Fantasy managers will only have six days to deal with this week, as no games will be played on Christmas Eve. And with only 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day, managers with rosters loaded with players who won't be showcased on the holiday are down to five. That's not great as far as fantasy production/value is concerned. While the scheduling will impact Week 10, so will the absence of Lakers star Anthony Davis, who will reportedly be sidelined for at least a month with a right foot injury.
Durant Rips Media After Gio Bernard Incident With Reporters
The Nets star supported the Buccaneers running back after a confrontation with reporters on Sunday.
Updated NFL Draft Order after Texans win at tanking, Jaguars actually win, Bears, Colts lose
The Jaguars won an overtime thriller, and the Houston Texans lost again. How does the action so far impact the draft order in Week 15?. Almost every game in the opening slate of Sunday’s slate of NFL games in Week 15 was competitive. Chiefs-Texans going to overtime? Who saw that one coming?
Comments / 0