Minnesota State

Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew

Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nbcsportsedge.com

Getting Defensive: Week 16

For fantasy managers, Week 16 brings with it the excitement and pressure of the playoffs. The stakes are that much higher. The rewards for victory that much greater. Everything is amplified. It's a rush. It's also a rush the Denver Broncos will be having no part of in 2022. Last...
DENVER, CO
nbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wire Week 16: Tyler Allgeier Finally Freed?

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
TENNESSEE STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 15 MILLY WINNING ROSTER

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com

Berry Boost: Betting on the Commanders on FNIA

The ramifications of a handful of games in Week 15 of the NFL season promise to be massive. From the NFC East Battle on FNIA to Cincinnati's tilt in Tampa against Tom Brady and the Bucs, there are many reasons to sweat this Sunday in the NFL. Zach Wilson is...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

Dynasty Watch: Early Declares Incoming 3.0

Players continue to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft as the deadline approaches for them to announce their decisions. Now three weeks into this, we've already touched on a handful of players that could be of interest to dynasty league managers in less than six months. A reminder of just how fast the NFL season moves.
GEORGIA STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet Donovan Mitchell vs Utah and C.J. McCollum vs Milwaukee

Donovan Mitchell O/U 33.5 Points + Assists vs. Jazz. Donovan Mitchell makes his first start versus the Jazz and it comes at home in Cleveland. Spida Mitchell has been on fire averaging 32.6 points and 3.1 assists (35.7 P+A) in December (7 games), plus an even slightly more impressive 33.3 points and 3.3 assists in the last three games (36.6 P+A).
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbcsportsedge.com

Lakers begin life without Anthony Davis

It's Christmas Week in the NBA, which traditionally results in some interesting schedules. Fantasy managers will only have six days to deal with this week, as no games will be played on Christmas Eve. And with only 10 teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day, managers with rosters loaded with players who won't be showcased on the holiday are down to five. That's not great as far as fantasy production/value is concerned. While the scheduling will impact Week 10, so will the absence of Lakers star Anthony Davis, who will reportedly be sidelined for at least a month with a right foot injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA

