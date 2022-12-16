Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
nextpittsburgh.com
Reopening of Fern Hollow Bridge reconnects vital link for Pittsburgh Jewish community
When the Fern Hollow Bridge reopens on Dec. 23, it will restore not only a vital link between the city’s eastern neighborhoods to Oakland and Downtown but a key part of the critical religious infrastructure for Pittsburgh Jews. Jewish religious laws prohibit carrying, driving and other activities outside of...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
PhillyBite
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
Pittsburgh is known for its history, steel industry, and bridges. It is nicknamed Steel City and is home to three major league sports teams. The city has a variety of cultural activities and attractions. In the early days, Pittsburgh was part of the British colonial empire. It was one of...
'Union Station Riot' depicts dark side of railroad strike
A painting at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art shows the dark side of a railroad strike in 1877. The oil painting, titled “Union Station Riot,” depicts the station in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on fire during the Great Railroad Strike. Its artist, Martin B. Leisser, was there reporting for Harper’s Weekly and documented dozens of people in the street and several fires after workers seized control of the rail yard.
beavercountyradio.com
Gateway Rehab to Partner With Beaver County For Specialized Treatment For Women
(Center twp., Bever County, Pa.) Gateway Rehabilitation in Center Twp has entered into a partnership with Beaver County to open a dedicated treatment space for women. The partnership includes the use of a county-owned building in Ohioville Borough that will offer 22 beds for residential, acute addiction treatment exclusively for women, 18 years and older.
beavercountyradio.com
Geneva College Receives 21-Acre Property Donation
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Geneva College announced today that it has received a charitable donation of land to extend the footprint of the college in Beaver Falls, PA. AES Realty, LLC has generously donated 21 acres of property and facilities along the entire eastern border between the current campus and the railroad tracks next to the Beaver River. The new property begins just south of the Eastvale Bridge and extends to just north of the current northern border of campus along the river.
butlerradio.com
New Penn Theater Owner Details Plans
The new owner of the Penn Theater is outlining his plans for the facility. Bryan Frenchak, a Butler native who became a real estate developer in Houston, Texas, purchased the Penn Theater earlier this year. He envisions it serving as a multi-purpose venue in downtown. “We could potentially have a...
Former student of local cosmetology school taking complaints to AG’s office
PITTSBURGH — On Monday morning, a small group of students stood outside of the Fountain of the Youth Academy of Cosmetology holding signs and demanding that they get their money back. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local beauty school facing complaints about program, financial aid. “I’ve reached out to the attorney...
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young Professionals
Here's what you need to know about the Steel City - from the best neighborhoods for young professionals, to the top attractions, to the best museums and cultural institutions.
Jack and Jill Presentation Ball honors academic, athletic, and extracurricular achievements
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday night was a celebration of the achievements of local teenagers at the Jack And Jill Presentation Ball at the Omni Wiliam Penn Hotel. It's a signature fundraising event for the Pittsburgh chapter of Jack and Jill of America - an African-American mothers' organization. It also benefits the Josh Gibson Foundation. The ball honors the academic, athletic, and extracurricular accomplishments of junior and senior high school students across Pittsburgh. It also gives those teenagers a chance to celebrate their hard work in full regal attire. "These kids have been so diligent, they have been doing this all year, we have such an amazing group of 16 presentees, which is one of the largest groups we've had in a very long time," said Marsha Johnson-Wade. "And they love each other, they consider themselves brothers and sisters, so we're just over the moon that they connected so well."The Pittsburgh chapter has been hosting the ball since 1982 and you can learn more about the foundation on their website at this link.
beckersasc.com
UPMC launching new ambulatory services division
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is launching a new division of community and ambulatory services to expand access to ASC services, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the health system. Three executives will lead the new division, including president Diane Holder, chief medical officer Bob Edwards, MD,...
Wingstop to hold grand opening for new Pleasant Hills location
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wingstop is opening a new location in the Pittsburgh area today!According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the grand opening of the new Pleasant Hills location is taking place on Monday.Two other locations for the Pittsburgh area are also in the works, with the others set to open on Braddock Avenue and McKnight Road early in 2023.Right now, the company is planning to open 14 locations in the area within the next three years.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park man remembered for long career of community service
For Don Harrison’s final election campaign, he tried a new idea (for him): yard signs. Harrison served as a councilman representing Bethel Park’s 5th ward for 48 years until his last term concluded at the end of 2021 after losing his bid for reelection. When it came to campaigning, those who knew him recall Harrison taking a personal approach to politics.
Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated
OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold in Pittsburgh. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Dec. 16 drawing was sold at Dave’s BP on Evergreen Road in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40. The...
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh
People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!. Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.
nextpittsburgh.com
Former Steelers brighten holidays for Boys & Girls Clubs and Clairton families
Former Steelers safety Will Allen called on a pair of teammates to help bring home some needed wins for local families on Dec. 13 in West Mifflin. Retired Steelers linebackers Ryan Shazier and Arthur Moats joined Allen and volunteers from the Will Allen Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to help 60 kids from the Clairton City School District and the Boys & Girls Clubs shop for gifts for their families this holiday season.
Westmoreland elected officials to receive record raises
Westmoreland County elected officials are getting huge raises in 2023. Commissioners, along with row officers and judges, will receive 7.8% higher wages next year under an existing pay structure put in place more than two decades ago to ensure the county’s election officials receive annual cost of living increases.
New Pittsburgh Courier
When the classroom is in the basement: More Black families in Pittsburgh embrace the choice of home education
Rose Wilson confirms one of her multiplication answers with her mother, Lavonda Pritchett, holding newborn Shelley-Rain Pritchett, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 during a math lesson at their home in Carrick. Rose’s brother Adonis Pritchett sits behind her. (Photo by Lindsay Dill/PublicSource) The latest Census Bureau data show a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Zappala criticizes Gainey administration, Pittsburgh police over response to city violence
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. on Friday criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city’s police department for failing to curb violence and ensure that the public feels safe. “You have to have the cooperation of the elected officials,” Zappala said. “The city’s a problem right...
Comments / 0