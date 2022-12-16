Read full article on original website
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
Grieving mum slams hospital where her baby daughter died after doctors missed warning signs
A grieving Australian mum has slammed the hospital where her baby died and claimed that warning signs were missed. Shontell Falconer, from Queensland, has accused Mackay Hospital of failing to spot the symptoms of pre-eclampsia when she gave birth to her daughter Rahni in 2020. According to the NHS, pre-eclampsia...
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
More than 7 million incorrect diagnoses made in US emergency rooms every year, government report finds
A new study finds that nearly 6% of the estimated 130 million people who go to US emergency rooms every year are misdiagnosed, which translates to about 1 in 18 patients getting the wrong diagnosis.
Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer
A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
What are the top five conditions misdiagnosed in the ER?
A report on the most misdiagnosed conditions in ERs found doctors fail to recognize conditions in scores of patients, including stroke and sepsis.
TODAY.com
At least 2 US kids have died from strep A: What parents need to know
At least two children in the U.S. and 15 in the U.K. have died from infections with strep A, a bacteria that normally causes mild disease but can be extremely dangerous when it invades tissues outside of where it normally resides. Hospitals in several states — Arizona, Colorado, Texas and...
A cancer patient was told she didn't have much time. Her fiancé and medical team organized their wedding in 12 hours.
After being told she didn't have much time to get married, her hospital team and fiancé raced against the clock to make it happen.
Jalopnik
New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccination Status to Increased Risk of Car Crashes
Science has a way of presenting actual facts and connecting dots you likely didn’t see ever connecting. For instance, who would have thought to find a link between the people who decided to pass on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and traffic accidents? A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine shares the science behind such a link that actually exists.
Opinion: I almost died last year from a medical problem that was entirely preventable
I almost died from a misdiagnosed appendicitis last year and it was entirely preventable. Hospitals need to change the way they assess and diagnose appendicitis because it can frequently present in atypical ways, writes Alice Tapper.
Mother shares Strep A warning signs after daughter, 6, left unable to walk by infection
A mother has shared Strep A warning signs after her daughter fell victim to the infection - leaving her hospitalised and unable to walk.Kadie Dolphin, 37, first noticed symptoms of the infection on 8 November - just hours later six year-old Nancie Rae was in hospital. She had severe swelling and was unable to walk.She has now made a full recovery but the mother-of-five has shared the harrowing experience to help other parents recognise the symptoms in their own children.“The doctors said that it being caught early was reason she got well so quickly,” Ms Dolphin said. “I...
ADHD in women: Symptoms develop in childhood, but the signs are often missed
A growing number of adult women in the United States have been diagnosed with and are seeking treatment for ADHD, a development experts attribute to a long history of psychologists, parents and teachers overlooking symptoms in young girls. The national shortage of Adderall, a drug that treats attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or...
sciencealert.com
Snot Comes in Many Colors, And It Can Tell You About Your Health
Very few people talk about these things, but let's break that taboo. The mucus in your nose serves many functions. Its color can tell you and your doctor a lot about what's going on in your body – especially when it's been an abnormal shade for a long time.
Cluster headaches may be a sign of other medical conditions
Having short, painful headaches for many days or even weeks in a row may signal that you're more likely to have other medical woes, researchers say.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
psychologytoday.com
Left-Handedness and Neurodiversity: A Surprising Link
Neurodiversity describes the concept that some conditions like autism should be treated a diversity in brain function, not as an disorder. Left-handedness and mixed-handedness are more common in neurodiverse people than in the general population. About 28 percent of people on the autism spectrum are left-handers compared to 10 percent...
Medical News Today
What to know about Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome
Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome (RSTS) is a rare genetic condition. People with RSTS often have distinctive facial features, broad thumbs, and moderate to severe intellectual disability. Symptoms of RSTS can vary from person to person. Some people may experience more severe symptoms, while others have milder symptoms. Symptoms often begin before birth...
