ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
BGR.com

Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer

A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
Jalopnik

New Study Links COVID-19 Vaccination Status to Increased Risk of Car Crashes

Science has a way of presenting actual facts and connecting dots you likely didn’t see ever connecting. For instance, who would have thought to find a link between the people who decided to pass on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and traffic accidents? A recent study published in The American Journal of Medicine shares the science behind such a link that actually exists.
The Independent

Mother shares Strep A warning signs after daughter, 6, left unable to walk by infection

A mother has shared Strep A warning signs after her daughter fell victim to the infection - leaving her hospitalised and unable to walk.Kadie Dolphin, 37, first noticed symptoms of the infection on 8 November - just hours later six year-old Nancie Rae was in hospital. She had severe swelling and was unable to walk.She has now made a full recovery but the mother-of-five has shared the harrowing experience to help other parents recognise the symptoms in their own children.“The doctors said that it being caught early was reason she got well so quickly,” Ms Dolphin said. “I...
sciencealert.com

Snot Comes in Many Colors, And It Can Tell You About Your Health

Very few people talk about these things, but let's break that taboo. The mucus in your nose serves many functions. Its color can tell you and your doctor a lot about what's going on in your body – especially when it's been an abnormal shade for a long time.
psychologytoday.com

Left-Handedness and Neurodiversity: A Surprising Link

Neurodiversity describes the concept that some conditions like autism should be treated a diversity in brain function, not as an disorder. Left-handedness and mixed-handedness are more common in neurodiverse people than in the general population. About 28 percent of people on the autism spectrum are left-handers compared to 10 percent...
Medical News Today

What to know about Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome

Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome (RSTS) is a rare genetic condition. People with RSTS often have distinctive facial features, broad thumbs, and moderate to severe intellectual disability. Symptoms of RSTS can vary from person to person. Some people may experience more severe symptoms, while others have milder symptoms. Symptoms often begin before birth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy