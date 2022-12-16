Read full article on original website
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
WMDT.com
1 dead, and 1 stabbed just hours a part in Dover
DOVER, Del. – 1 man is now dead in Dover following a homicide on Sunday and this morning 1 man has been reported stabbed just hours later. What started as a quiet Sunday in Dover quickly changed after reports of shots fired in the 900 block of wood crest drive. “Officers responded to the area and located the victim 28 year old Jeffrey Tolson on the ground he had sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” says Master Corporal Ryan Schmid.
WMDT.com
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MIDDLETOWN TEEN-CONNER PELLEGRINI
(Middletown, Del.-19709) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Conner Pellegrini, a 17-year-old teen from Middletown. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Crystal Run Drive for a missing persons report. A family member reported Conner made statements that were of concern for his welfare before fleeing the home.
NBC Philadelphia
Body Removed From Philadelphia Rowhome
A body was removed from a rowhome in Philadelphia on Monday, sources confirmed with NBC10. Investigators first arrived at the house on the 5200 block of Burton Street last week after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of the rowhome on Friday.
WBOC
Police Investigating Murder in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Woodcrest Drive. According to the City of Dover Police Department, on Dec. 18 around 2:48 am, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. There, police say they found...
14-year-old shot while standing on porch of Philadelphia home
Police say the teen's relatives believe the shooting is connected to an argument at school.
2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
WMDT.com
Milford PD congratulates officer on retirement
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department is congratulating Officer TJ Webb on his retirement following a great career. During his time with MPD, he served on the Patrol Division and K9 Unit, and even with the U.S. Marshals Task Force. We want to hear your good news, just...
NBC Philadelphia
8 Cars, Including Philadelphia Police Cruiser, Damaged in Chase and Crash
A man is in custody after leading Philadelphia police on a chase that ended in a crash in Kensington. Eight cars, including a police cruiser, were damaged during the chase Saturday afternoon. Swarms of police officers arrived and took the driver of a Jeep into custody. NBC10 crews found a...
WMDT.com
Magnolia crash claims life of motorcyclist
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Felton man Sunday afternoon. According to police, at around 3:50 p.m. a 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road, approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a 2011 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road, approaching the same intersection. The Yukon began turning left onto Almond Avenue when he crossed into the westbound lanes of Irish Hill Road and into the path of the Suzuki, colliding with the Suzuki. The motorcycle driver was ejected.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
Accused Chesco Drug Dealer Charged With Overdose Death: Police
A suspected drug dealer in Chester County faces felony charges related to an overdose death, officials say. Nathan T. Hurd, 31, of Downingtown, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17 in Montgomery County, police said in a statement. Authorities believe Hurd sold drugs to a 33-year-old Westtown resident who overdosed and died...
Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, DE – Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. At approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road, was approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road. Turning left onto Almond Avenue, the Yukon crossed into the Suzuki’s path on Irish Hill Road. The motorcycle driver was ejected when the front tire struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being The post Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
ESVA Man Convicted in Wicomico County Attempted Murder Case
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December. According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
The Dispatch
Five Hospitalized After Two Separate, Serious Berlin Accidents
BERLIN – Emergency crews responded to two serious motor vehicle accidents in Berlin last Friday. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, the Berlin Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 50 and 818 for a motor vehicle crash. Less than three hours later, police were dispatched to Route 346 for a collision involving pedestrians.
