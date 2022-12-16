Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
DPH Announces First Flu-related Death in Delaware
Delaware Public Health officials say the state has had its first suspected flu-related death. Officials say a Kent County resident between the ages of 55 and 64 was not reported as being vaccinated against the flu. Public Health officials say the flu started early this year – and has been very active in the First State with over 5600 cases reported since October 2nd.
WMDT.com
Flu, RSV, Covid cases rise in Maryland, but hospitals say the holiday surge is far less than last year’s Delta/Omicron Wave
SALISBURY, Md- Covid, RSV, and Flu cases are all up across Maryland, amid a nationwide spike that is being dubbed a ‘Tri-demic’ by healthcare officials. Wicomico County moved into a moderate level of spread for Covid 19 in December, for the first time since march, with Worcester Worcester County remaining at low transmission levels despite numbers pushing upwards since mid-November.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MIDDLETOWN TEEN-CONNER PELLEGRINI
(Middletown, Del.-19709) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Conner Pellegrini, a 17-year-old teen from Middletown. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Crystal Run Drive for a missing persons report. A family member reported Conner made statements that were of concern for his welfare before fleeing the home.
WBOC
Delaware Health Officials Announce Changes to COVID-19 Data Reporting, Booster Guidance
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health is providing several key updates related to COVID-19 data and vaccines. According to the most recent data on the state's My Healthy Community data dashboard, the statewide 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased.
WMDT.com
1 dead, and 1 stabbed just hours a part in Dover
DOVER, Del. – 1 man is now dead in Dover following a homicide on Sunday and this morning 1 man has been reported stabbed just hours later. What started as a quiet Sunday in Dover quickly changed after reports of shots fired in the 900 block of wood crest drive. “Officers responded to the area and located the victim 28 year old Jeffrey Tolson on the ground he had sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” says Master Corporal Ryan Schmid.
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
WMDT.com
Milford PD congratulates officer on retirement
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department is congratulating Officer TJ Webb on his retirement following a great career. During his time with MPD, he served on the Patrol Division and K9 Unit, and even with the U.S. Marshals Task Force. We want to hear your good news, just...
WDEL 1150AM
Trooper injured in Biden motorcade accident
A member of the Delaware State Police motorcycle unit is recovering from injuries following a crash Monday morning as the trooper was escorting the motorcade of President Biden to the Wilmington Airport. The motorcycle went down on southbound Route 141 on the Newport viaduct around 9:30 a.m. The trooper was...
Cape Gazette
Beebe plan for Millsboro emergency department moves forward
During its most recent public meeting, the Delaware Health Resources Board voted in open session to approve Beebe Healthcare’s proposal to build a hybrid freestanding adult and pediatric emergency department in Millsboro. The 24/7 hybrid emergency department is planned to offer a combination of adult and pediatric emergency and...
WBOC
Police Investigating Murder in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on Woodcrest Drive. According to the City of Dover Police Department, on Dec. 18 around 2:48 am, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. There, police say they found...
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware seeks holiday help
Just in time for the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware is holding a major food drive. And Milford Operations Director John Snarsky says there are many ways to donate. “The best things to give are any canned goods, any boxed goods, cereals are always important to get,’ he said. ““Anyone can donate, we accept donations up until 4:00 every day. Some days we’ll stay longer if we know someone is coming, we’ll stay for them.”
Cape Gazette
Georgetown investigating cleanup of old Donovans Road dump
Georgetown has entered into an agreement with the state to voluntarily conduct a remediation investigation of an old municipal landfill off Donovans Road. Located on about 16 acres on the northeast side of the road, around the bend from Donovan Salvage Works, the property was the town’s waste disposal facility from 1938 until 1969.
WMDT.com
Three new deputies welcomed to Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Sheriff Mike Lewis welcomed three new deputies to his department following their graduation from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy. Deputies Noah O’Barsky, Sean Wright, and Anthony Bueno will be reporting to their assigned Field Training Deputies as they begin patrolling Wicomico County. We...
talbotspy.org
Easton Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Easton Police Department welcomed two new officers to the force: Officer Cordero Proctor and Officer Mitchell Reeley. Officers Proctor and Reeley graduated from Wor-Wic Community College’s Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy after six months of training, and were immediately sworn in by Mayor Robert Willey following their commencement ceremony at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, MD.
Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 16-year-old male from Newark has been charged for multiple car thefts that took place early Sunday morning, according to police. On Sunday, at around 7 am, Newark dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence in the 1200-block of Janice Drive as well as a report of a second vehicle that had been stolen from a driveway in the 400-block of Douglas D Alley Drive. One of the vehicle’s built-in tracking systems was tracking the location of one of these stolen cars as officers investigated the incident. Using the onboard The post Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Transportation officials offer tips on ensuring safe holiday travels
DELMARVA – As Santa is preparing his sleigh to deliver presents this weekend, you may be finalizing your travel plans. 47 ABC has more from local transportation officials on how to ensure a safe journey this holiday season. Taking to the Skies. At Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport, the...
followsouthjersey.com
Free COVID Tests Again Available To Every Household
SOUTH JERSEY — In New Jersey, an average of 2,581 COVID-19 cases per day were reported for the week of December 5, an increase of 32 percent from the average two weeks ago, and deaths have increased by 66 percent, according to recent data. As case number are increasing,...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1
To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
