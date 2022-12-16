ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, KY

wnky.com

BG Freedom Walkers host third annual “A Merry Meal”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of good will in Bowling Green as the BG Freedom Walkers invited the community out to a free meal for those who might find themselves in a tighter spot this holiday season. Over at the Duck Shack, a full house could...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Our local holiday heroes: emergencies don’t stop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Across the community of south central Kentucky, our first responders are out serving the public come rain or shine. As we all gear up for Christmas, family members of those in emergency services are making alternative plans and changes to their schedules to fit their loved ones into holiday plans. Talking with emergency service workers across the viewing area, News 40 gathered some sentiments about being on call for the holiday season.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Bella

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank, we met Bella. This older girl is so snuggly and loves to cuddle on someone’s lap. She’s a perfect companion for the chilly weather, keeping you nice and cozy as the temperature drops. This senior girl is eleven years old and has lived her whole life as a stray. She’s never found a forever home but you could be the one to make her last years special. You can still adopt Bella today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view Bella and all other available shelter pets, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Georgia

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Georgia. This precious girl just had dental surgery and is having a little trouble keeping her tongue inside her mouth. She still looks absolutely adorable and loves to be held! You can adopt this sweet girl today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view Georgia or other available shelter pets, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread holiday cheer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread the holiday spirit throughout the city to local families. Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Metals N’ More, also known today as the “North Pole,” to participate in their annual giveaway event, where toys and other holiday gifts were collected and given to Bowling Green families in need.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGFD Lovers Lane gains infant surrender baby box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department Station #7 off Lovers Lane is now home to the nation’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box. Blessed with a prayer, the Baby Box is now available 24/7 for women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender newborns. This...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Fraternal Order of Police delivers food to the underserved

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Fraternal Order of Police was back at it again this weekend, trying to help out local families for the holidays. Saturday, Dec. 17, they had their annual Christmas food basket event to look out for the Bowling Green community. Officers and volunteers were out early, loading up and shipping out food with the help of Houchens.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Sensitive Santa brings Christmas to children with sensory difficulties

BOWLING GREEN Ky. – At the Associates in Pediatric Therapy, they’re having an inclusive Christmas event for their patients. The ATP specializes in treating children from birth to 21, helping with speech, occupational and physical therapy. And on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m., they will be having private sessions and photos with Santa for their current patients.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Give domestic violence survivors Christmas blessings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Barren River Area Safe Space is asking you to help spread hope to their domestic violence survivors this holiday by shopping from their Amazon Wishlist. BRASS provides emergency shelter and support services to victims of domestic violence and their children. You can help support these...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

Fire heavily damages Falls of Rough home

A fire has heavily damaged a Falls of Rough home. Saturday night at approximately 8:55, the Falls of Rough and Caneyville Fire Departments responded to the 300 block of Circle Hill Road (off Bluebird Road) and found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home. Firefighters made entry and...
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
WBKO

Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man indicted on charges following daughter’s death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the death of his daughter. Damian Bowden, 49, was indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, theft or disposition all others between $1,000 and $1,000,000 and theft or disposition all others between $1,000 and $10,000.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Dangerously cold air arriving soon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are officially one week away from Christmas and four days away from dangerously cold weather. Monday through Wednesday will remain pleasant with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s. Thursday will bring our next round of rain and possible snow showers. Thursday evening temperatures will plummet into the single digits!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman

A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case

THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

