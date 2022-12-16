Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wnky.com
BG Freedom Walkers host third annual “A Merry Meal”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of good will in Bowling Green as the BG Freedom Walkers invited the community out to a free meal for those who might find themselves in a tighter spot this holiday season. Over at the Duck Shack, a full house could...
wnky.com
Our local holiday heroes: emergencies don’t stop
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Across the community of south central Kentucky, our first responders are out serving the public come rain or shine. As we all gear up for Christmas, family members of those in emergency services are making alternative plans and changes to their schedules to fit their loved ones into holiday plans. Talking with emergency service workers across the viewing area, News 40 gathered some sentiments about being on call for the holiday season.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Bella
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank, we met Bella. This older girl is so snuggly and loves to cuddle on someone’s lap. She’s a perfect companion for the chilly weather, keeping you nice and cozy as the temperature drops. This senior girl is eleven years old and has lived her whole life as a stray. She’s never found a forever home but you could be the one to make her last years special. You can still adopt Bella today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view Bella and all other available shelter pets, here.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Georgia
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Georgia. This precious girl just had dental surgery and is having a little trouble keeping her tongue inside her mouth. She still looks absolutely adorable and loves to be held! You can adopt this sweet girl today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view Georgia or other available shelter pets, here.
WBKO
Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread holiday cheer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread the holiday spirit throughout the city to local families. Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Metals N’ More, also known today as the “North Pole,” to participate in their annual giveaway event, where toys and other holiday gifts were collected and given to Bowling Green families in need.
wnky.com
BGFD Lovers Lane gains infant surrender baby box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Fire Department Station #7 off Lovers Lane is now home to the nation’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box. Blessed with a prayer, the Baby Box is now available 24/7 for women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender newborns. This...
wnky.com
Fraternal Order of Police delivers food to the underserved
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Fraternal Order of Police was back at it again this weekend, trying to help out local families for the holidays. Saturday, Dec. 17, they had their annual Christmas food basket event to look out for the Bowling Green community. Officers and volunteers were out early, loading up and shipping out food with the help of Houchens.
wnky.com
Sensitive Santa brings Christmas to children with sensory difficulties
BOWLING GREEN Ky. – At the Associates in Pediatric Therapy, they’re having an inclusive Christmas event for their patients. The ATP specializes in treating children from birth to 21, helping with speech, occupational and physical therapy. And on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m., they will be having private sessions and photos with Santa for their current patients.
wcluradio.com
Petco takes unique approach to pet, farm needs at newest location in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Two horses, a dog and cat mascot and a slew of community members were on hand Friday as Petco Health and Wellness Co. unveiled its newest location along South Beaver Trail. The grand opening was scheduled at 8 a.m., and a ribbon was cut thereafter to mark...
wnky.com
Give domestic violence survivors Christmas blessings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Barren River Area Safe Space is asking you to help spread hope to their domestic violence survivors this holiday by shopping from their Amazon Wishlist. BRASS provides emergency shelter and support services to victims of domestic violence and their children. You can help support these...
WBKO
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police did its part in giving back to the community this holiday season, and their gestures did not go unnoticed. Many volunteers participated in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Christmas Food Basket Program, where boxes and bags of...
k105.com
Fire heavily damages Falls of Rough home
A fire has heavily damaged a Falls of Rough home. Saturday night at approximately 8:55, the Falls of Rough and Caneyville Fire Departments responded to the 300 block of Circle Hill Road (off Bluebird Road) and found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home. Firefighters made entry and...
WBKO
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
wnky.com
Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
WBKO
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
wnky.com
Man indicted on charges following daughter’s death
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the death of his daughter. Damian Bowden, 49, was indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, theft or disposition all others between $1,000 and $1,000,000 and theft or disposition all others between $1,000 and $10,000.
WBKO
Dangerously cold air arriving soon!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are officially one week away from Christmas and four days away from dangerously cold weather. Monday through Wednesday will remain pleasant with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s. Thursday will bring our next round of rain and possible snow showers. Thursday evening temperatures will plummet into the single digits!
Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest
On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence in Burkesville.
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case
THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
