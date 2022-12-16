For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank, we met Bella. This older girl is so snuggly and loves to cuddle on someone’s lap. She’s a perfect companion for the chilly weather, keeping you nice and cozy as the temperature drops. This senior girl is eleven years old and has lived her whole life as a stray. She’s never found a forever home but you could be the one to make her last years special. You can still adopt Bella today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view Bella and all other available shelter pets, here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO