Doe Branch Office Park in Celina breaks ground
A milestone was marked on Friday in Celina as developers and the city’s business community celebrated the groundbreaking of Doe Branch Office Park, Celina’s first medical/professional office park located on Preston Road adjacent to Bobcat Stadium. Phase one of the space comprises four buildings with a total of...
Get to know the head of Plano's public safety communications and 9-1-1 system
Susan Carr is Plano's director of 9-1-1 and public safety communications. Being the central answering point for emergencies within the city, she is in charge of planning, managing and directing the activities, operations and staff of the public safety communications department and the city's 9-1-1 system. How did you get...
Being consistent is the key to getting involved in the community according to this Little Elm resident
Michelle Monk is one of the creators of the We Believe Association in Little Elm. The organization was created as a result of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the economy and how people were struggling both financially and mentally. The goal of the organization is to provide support to underserved youth by meeting their mental, physical and social needs.
Meet the owners of Mesquite's long-awaited Alejandro's
Jason Feinglas grew up in Mesquite from elementary through high school. His wife has worked with Mesquite ISD for 20 years. He was in the finance business before joining Alejandro in 2017, starting his journey in the restaurant business. Alejandro is the owner of Alejandro's. Growing up in Stephenville, he...
Holiday lights, educational programs to look forward to in Coppell for the week of Dec. 18
Several neighborhoods in Coppell are lit up for the holiday season and residents can visit to vote for their favorite through Coppell’s holiday lights contest. Other events for the week include an educational program and a book club. Take a look at the top five events in Coppell for the week of Dec. 18.
Abbott announces Boingo Wireless Office to open future headquarters In Frisco
Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (Boingo) will create a new office in Frisco, with plans for the location to become the company's corporate headquarters. Boingo designs, builds, and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. The project will create 247 new jobs and generate approximately $1.48 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $517,400 has been extended to Boingo.
New development phase tops out at HALL Park in Frisco
Dallas-based developer HALL Group announced the topping out of three new towers at HALL Park: a 16-story, Class AAA office tower; a 224-key boutique hotel and suites; and a 19-story, luxury multifamily tower designed to bring a vibrant live-work-play destination to the heart of Frisco. The milestone signals the last pour of concrete on the roof level of the buildings. The development is the first phase of a new campus masterplan, which is estimated at half a billion dollars and encompasses approximately one million square feet, that will evolve the 162-acre HALL Park into a dynamic mixed-use community.
Celina ISD Trustee Brooks Barr resigns
Celina ISD Board Member Brooks Barr resigned on Monday night due to a relocation to a neighboring community, Celina ISD announced. The resignation came effective immediately during the board's Monday, Dec. 19 meeting. The move comes after Barr served on the board for over 11 years. His term was set...
'Simply the right thing to do': How Frisco resident Megan Nguyen-Trinh gives back to her community
Since coming to Frisco in 2006, Megan Nguyen-Trinh has made it a practice to give back to the community in numerous ways. That includes serving with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Frisco ISD Long Range Planning Committee and currently serving as treasurer with the Frisco Education Foundation. She was named "Young Professional of the Year" by the Junior League of Collin County in 2020.
Meet Desiree Hlavenka, the brains behind Filtered in McKinney
Desiree Hlavenka is no stranger to the power of a cup of coffee. That's why she opened Filtered in downtown McKinney. The spot has become a hub for more than coffee and hosts a variety of programs including open mic nights, live music performances and more.
For Terramania owner Traci Miller, the downtown Celina square was 'exactly where we needed to be'
"Terramania" was born in the midst of the pandemic when Traci Miller wanted to find a creative outlet. Today, the store, owned by husband and wife duo, Traci and Andrew Miller, has its home in Celina at 219 W Pecan St. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
McKinney News Roundup: Animal Services Officers get shoutout for rescuing owl and more updates
McKinney's Animal Services Officers and finders got a shoutout this month for their role in rescuing a barred owl on Dec. 15 in the Hidden Creek community. "When this helpless owl was first spotted, responders were called immediately," stated a post from the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center in Lucas, Texas. "The brave animal services team worked quickly to wade into this deep pond and cut the owl off of this fishing line."
McKinney News Briefs: MCDC grants available and more updates
Each year, the McKinney Community Development Corporation (MCDC) allocates a percentage of its annual budget for funding to support quality-of-life projects that will benefit the community and are eligible for funding in accordance with the Texas Local Government Code. Applications for Project Grants will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 30. Visit the MCDC website (mckinneycdc.org) for additional information regarding eligibility, guidelines and an application, or email President@mckinneycdc.org.
This long-time Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club member says the organization is ‘a labor of love’
Bill Bexley is a long-time resident of Texas who joined the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club in 2006 and never looked back. He has served many roles in the organization including Communications Director, President, and most recently, Treasurer. When he’s not committing time to the Rotary Club, Bexley can be found hunting or being involved in his church.
District 6-6A co-MVP Hardy fuels Lewisville’s historic season
Lewisville junior Jaydan Hardy can be considered the ultimate Swiss army knife. Whether it’s a long punt return, a run for a gain on a trick play, a pass reception or a tackle on defense, Hardy plays a variety of roles for the Farmers.
Hundreds gather to honor veterans at Wreaths Across America event at Allen Cemetery
On Saturday, Dec. 17, hundreds of Allen-area residents gathered to remember and honor more than 100 veterans laid to rest at Allen Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day. The mission of the national event is "to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as...
Hard work leads Coppell’s Radicic to top ranking, commitment to Indiana
There have been talented kickers to come through Coppell over the years. Caden Davis left Coppell fourth in Texas history in career field goals made (41), including a senior year in which he logged 33 touchbacks on kickoffs while converting 32-of-34 extra points and 11-of-15 on field goals.
Christmas cheer was everywhere at Chestnut Square in McKinney
The sun was shining, there was a cool breeze in the air, and smiles were everywhere as patrons flocked to the McKinney Farmers Market for the Christmas in the Village event. Thousands of visitors stopped by the event at the Heritage Village at Chestnut Square on Saturday, Dec. 17, to see Santa Claus, hop on the "reinsteer" for pictures and shop the local vendors and artisans at the farmers market.
Skeeters, Jaguars head into 10-6A boys basketball season
While many school districts with multiple programs must battle each other for playoff spots, Mesquite ISD is in the unique position of having its five schools spread out in two separate classifications. That lends to the possibility that MISD could land all five of its boys basketball teams in the...
Harris' game continues to grow as Lady Bulldogs eye another big year
With each season throughout her decorated high school basketball career, McKinney North junior Ciara Harris has added another layer to her game. Harris has taken on heavy minutes at the varsity level since she was a freshman during the 2020-21 season, during which she was voted as the District 10-5A defensive player of the year. The Lady Bulldogs thrived in an up-tempo setting, and Harris' defense was a big reason behind those opportunities.
