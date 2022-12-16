The State of Maryland awarded Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC) a $10,000,000.00 Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment and grow job opportunities in the region. One of the five rural Maryland regional councils named as grant recipients, the USRC will use the funds to advance critical economic initiatives in Kent, Cecil and Queen Anne’s Counties and throughout the Upper Shore Region. In all, $50,000,000.00 in economic assistance was awarded to Maryland’s Upper, Mid and Lower Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland and Western Maryland by the Maryland Department of Commerce. Program guidelines allow each rural council to determine the best use of funds in alignment with the counties they represent.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO