Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office
Lierman is putting together her team at an unusual time in state government, with a new governor and a new attorney general taking office at the same time she is. The post Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office
Two of the three picks already work for the current attorney general. The post Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Here comes Youngkin Claus…
From The Virginia Mercury: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to ‘start going faster and getting more done.'” The post Here comes Youngkin Claus… appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture
Without public clues as to who the administration is considering to lead the department, all that’s available is to lay out what directions they might take and why. The post Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Republican Party of Virginia announces its nominee for 4th Congressional District seat
The Republican Party of Virginia announced the winner of its state 4th Congressional District party canvass on Saturday, Dec. 17.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gives Gov.-elect Wes Moore tour of Government House
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A week ahead of Christmas, Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his family visited the governor's mansion for the first time. By all accounts, outgoing term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan has been a gracious host to the governor-elect. He called to congratulate him, took him on a tour of the State House and the governor's office, and on Friday, Hogan privately gave the incoming first family an inside look at their new living quarters.
Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities
Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could shift the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.
Governor Hogan declares state holiday on Friday, December 23
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared that Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones,” said Governor Hogan.
Inside Nova
Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move
As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
Maryland’s top education leaders meet up to talk Blueprint
Collaboration was the main theme at a joint meeting where two education groups discussed ideas to revamp the state’s education system. The post Maryland’s top education leaders meet up to talk Blueprint appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ggwash.org
As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch
We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan declares Dec. 23 a State holiday, Maryland government offices to close
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Today, Governor Larry Hogan declared December 23, a state holiday in Maryland. The Christmas holiday falls on a weekend this year with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas Day on Sunday. “This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working...
talbotspy.org
Upper Shore Regional Council Receives $10 Million Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant
The State of Maryland awarded Upper Shore Regional Council (USRC) a $10,000,000.00 Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment and grow job opportunities in the region. One of the five rural Maryland regional councils named as grant recipients, the USRC will use the funds to advance critical economic initiatives in Kent, Cecil and Queen Anne’s Counties and throughout the Upper Shore Region. In all, $50,000,000.00 in economic assistance was awarded to Maryland’s Upper, Mid and Lower Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland and Western Maryland by the Maryland Department of Commerce. Program guidelines allow each rural council to determine the best use of funds in alignment with the counties they represent.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Natural Refrigerant Company to Add 100 Jobs in Maryland Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Natural refrigerant company M&M Carnot announced it...
fox5dc.com
Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'
Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
orangeandbluepress.com
proclaimerscv.com
Update: $1,000 One-Time Bonus To Be Given To Teachers of Maryland In Two Days
Update: $1,000 One-Time Bonus To Be Given To Teachers of Maryland In Two Days. Santa Claus must have driven early to Maryland. At the Maryland school district, employees will receive a bonus payment worth $1,000 according to a published post by Washington Examiner,. The Arundel County public school employees will...
WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
