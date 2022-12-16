ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Here and the Tattooed ‘Avatar Man’ Is Over the Moon

By Miles Klee
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRJW5_0jkwsHon00

The first sequel to James Cameron ’s 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar was supposed to hit theaters in 2014. Then it got pushed to 2015, then 2016, and 2017. Eventually, it was slated for release in December 2021 — but COVID-19 pushed it another year. At long last, the film debuts this week .

“Yes, waiting for the second was way overdue,” Raymond Knowles tells Rolling Stone in a Facebook message. “Many times over the years I was thinking it will never get finished and out.”

You might say that Knowles, a 54-year-old carpenter in Edmonton, Alberta, is more invested than the average fan in seeing Cameron complete the Avatar saga — four additional movies in all. That’s because over the past decade-plus, he’s kept the faith by covering his entire body in Avatar tattoos , making it a shrine to Neytiri, the warrior-princess of the blue Na’vi people portrayed by actress Zoe Saldaña .

He’s about 95 percent inked at this point, he says. Last fall, he had his sleeves completed.

I’m flashing some leg . I hope I dont get banned LMAO . from pics

“People think I’m obsessed,” Knowles says. “So I have the odd decal on my truck and one tattoo, that’s the joke I use.” The Chevy truck he refers to is no less subtle a tribute to Avatar than his skin, fully wrapped in lush blues and purple, with “NEYTIRI” vanity plates and Papyrus-font advertisements for his carpentry business called — what else? — “Mr. Avatar.” According to his customers in Edmonton, Knowles is a nice, knowledgeable guy who does great work, and he’ll happily pose for a photo or discuss his cinematic passion with anyone interested. Spotting his ride around town is undoubtedly good luck.

Remember Avatar Guy? He’s got a new truck and it’s in my shop… from Edmonton
I FOUND HIM, THE LEGEND HIMSELF , MR AVATAR! from Edmonton
i’m back from pics

What was it about the original Avatar that Knowles found so electrifying? The short answer is: all of it. “First off I’m a huge James Cameron fan,” he wrote on Reddit three years ago. “To me Avatar was his best movie ever. I just loved everything about it.” He admires the “beautiful graphic scenery” and “the many similarities to our own planet” reflected in the alien world of Pandora.

“Of course the beautiful Neytiri,” he added in his post, “which inspired me to do all that I have done and will to continue to do. My truck, my body and tons [of] collectibles. To this day I just can’t put my finger on just one thing.”

California 6 years ago. WOW I was mostly while then LOL from Edmonton
Another in California from Edmonton

With the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water upon us, Knowles says that people “keep requesting to see it with me.” He currently has tickets for three showings on consecutive nights — but the first showing, on Friday, is a special occasion with his daughter Nancy, who is now 26 and was just 13 when Avatar changed Knowles’ life. While she was sometimes “ weirded out ” by his love for the film in her teen years, she’s also been supportive, with the pair traveling together to fan conferences and once touring Cameron’s Lightstorm studio. Together they’ve met several Avatar actors and producer Jon Landau.

Of course, the father and daughter will be watching the sequel as Cameron intended: in 3D, on the biggest screen around. “I will always watch Avatar in IMAX theaters,” Knowles explains. “Seen the first one 11 times when it first came out in 2009, and five times the second time it was around.” Even revisiting it in the comfort of his own home, though, reminds him “why I fell in love with this awesome beautiful movie.”

While Knowles won’t hesitate to share YouTube videos about how Avatar: The Way of Water “will change movies forever,” he’s careful not to set expectations too high. “People ask me if I’m excited for the new one,” Knowles says. He admits that his answer is “yes and no.”

“It was the first one that I fell in love with, like many other people,” he says. “I don’t know how Mr. Cameron will top it with the next one and the following ones. I have seen every trailer that has come out, and yes, they look awesome — goosebumps just like with the first one.”

That he’s become something of an internet celebrity and local legend during the wait for a followup was hardly intentional, he says. It started with a couple of tattoos and snowballed from there. While it might have prompted odd glances or remarks in the early days, people have come to accept that he wants to celebrate a story he finds meaningful (and knows is just a movie).

“Stuff like that never bothers me anyways,” he once wrote . “Having lots of ink doesn’t change who someone is.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
Rolling Stone

Retiring GOP Senator Knocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Terrible’ Campaign Rollout, Says Influence Waning

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), whose twelve-year stint in Congress will end next month, said Sunday that former President Donald Trump hasn’t maintained his iron grip on the Republican Party due in part to Republicans’ underperformance in the midterms and the manner in which Trump launched his re-election bid. Appearing on CNN State of the Union, Toomey elaborated on his closing piece of advice to his GOP colleagues, having said Thursday on the Senate floor that his party “can’t be about or beholden to any one man.” Host Jake Tapper asked the retiring Senator if he believed Republicans “are increasingly receptive to that message,”...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated

The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
Variety

‘Avatar 2’ Needs to Become a Box Office Juggernaut. Is $2 Billion Within Reach?

Director James Cameron has been clear about the stakes for his long-delayed sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The science-fiction epic is so expensive, he says, it represents “the worst business case in movie history,” meaning it needs to become one of the three or four top-grossing movies of all time just to break even. By that metric, “The Way of Water” needs to clear $2 billion to justify its price tag and please Disney, which holds the rights to “Avatar” after acquiring 20th Century Fox in 2019. The studio spent a jaw-dropping $350 million to produce and even more...
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Joins ‘Power’ Star Joseph Sikora In New Horror Film ‘Fear’

T.I. has teamed up with Power actor Joseph Sikora to star in a new mind-bending horror movie — check out the trailer for Fear below. Fear follows a group of friends who get together for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest is forced to face their own worst fear due to a powerful force inside the hotel.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Box Office: Jury Is Out on Whether Sequel Will Ride the Waves or Drift

James Cameron is known for defying the odds. Over the past 25 years, he has proven his naysayers wrong twice when Avatar, and a decade earlier, Titanic, became the top-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office. Now comes along the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which opened notably behind tracking projections over the Dec. 16-18 frame, collecting an estimated $134 million in domestic ticket sales. Heading into the weekend, various services and major exhibitors predicted the big-budget sequel would open in the $150 million-$175 million range domestically and serve as a rescue operation after a brutal fall for...
HipHopDX.com

Method Man Recalls Moment He Stopped Smoking Weed While Filming 'How High'

Method Man has reflected back on the one time he stopped smoking weed while filming his 2001 stoner comedy How High with Redman. The film – in which the two rappers star as chronic cannabis users who are visited by the ghost of a dead friend after smoking his ashes – will celebrate its 21st anniversary on December 21, and Method Man told the Kitchen Talk podcast that after smoking real weed for the first half of filming, the duo was forced to stop because of how high they’d be by lunchtime.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Makes $17 Million in Previews

After several delays across 13 years, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, has arrived in theaters, and it’s earned a solid $17 million in previews at the domestic box office. James Cameron’s underwater “Avatar” follow-up is projected to make $150 million to $175 million in its opening weekend, which would rank as one of the biggest debuts of 2022. The power of Pandora may be no match for the might of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($185 million opening weekend) and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”...
Money

The Best TV Antennas for Your Money — and How to Get the Most TV Channels for Free

This slick antenna catches the cleanest possible signal at an 80-mile range while blending in with your entertainment center. If you’re in an area with strong signal, the low-cost Leaf is enough to deliver crisp 1080p while hiding behind your TV. With an outdoor mount and an app that helps find the ideal spot, the Clearstream reaches 60 miles even in harsh conditions. If you want a portable, hassle-free antenna with enough power, the amplified FL5500A will do the job stealthily tucked away.
Rolling Stone

‘Titanic’ Celebrates 25th Anniversary: Here’s Where to Watch the Blockbuster Film Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. James Cameron’s new Avatar film may be in theaters, but that other blockbuster movie of his is also celebrating a new milestone this month. December 19 marks 25 years since Titanic first hit theaters, and the anniversary has renewed interest in everything from Celine Dion’s best performances of “My Heart Will Go On,” to whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack would have survived on the floating door with Kate Winslet’s Rose. The 25th anniversary of Titanic has also spurred new interest...
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee: Trump Should Be Charged With Four Crimes, Including Insurrection

The Jan. 6 committee announced on Monday that it will refer former President Donald Trump for criminal charges for his role in the attack on the Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 election. The referral, which was expected, came during the committee’s final meeting before releasing the final report on its investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021 and the larger effort to keep Trump in office despite losing handily to Joe Biden. The committee has said it will release the report on Wednesday. Congress asking the Justice Department to criminally charge a former president is a historic move...
Rolling Stone

Move Over Kim, North West Is the Newest Kardashian Influencer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to being influencers, few families do it like the Kardashians. And now, the family has added an accidental new influencer to their fold: North West. The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be only 9 years old, but she’s already making a splash on TikTok, with a recent post about Touchland’s “Power Mist” Hand Sanitizer leading to a huge surge in sales for the health and hygiene brand. In fact, a rep for Touchland...
Rolling Stone

James Cameron Says ‘Forensic Analysis’ Proves Only Rose Could Survive on ‘Titanic’ Raft

No, Jack and Rose would not have been able to survive on the Titanic raft. In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, director James Cameron revealed that he led a “scientific study” made to disprove a myth about the iconic scene between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron told the Canadian outlet. “We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy