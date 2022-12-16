ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Argentine Star Paulo Londra Hits Restart: ‘Time to Make Things I Like’

By Julyssa Lopez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4vPl_0jkwsGw400

The Argentine rapper Paulo Londra has always known how to build momentum for himself. As a precocious teenager, he’d take his steady, melodic flow to the plazas of Córdoba, where he grew up, and knock out challengers during the kind of freestyle battles that were known as a breeding ground for talent across the country. “I always said, ‘There’s such an impressive level of improvisation and artistry here,’” Londra, 24, says over a Zoom call. He’s boyish and easygoing, with tousled hair, and he champions the music scene in Argentina every chance he gets.

He quickly became one of that scene’s biggest stars: He recorded his breakthrough track “Relax” on the fly in 2017, and soon, he was regularly dropping smash hits. In 2018, he released “Adan y Eva,” which topped the charts in Argentina; the following year, “Chica Paranormal” racked up several million streams on Spotify, and “Cuando Te Besé,” a collaboration with Becky G, made him the most viewed Argentine artist on YouTube. He was a force, flying to the top of the industry.

What’s been harder for Londra is having to stop. The rising star’s career came to a grinding halt when a contract dispute erupted between him and his former label, Big Ligas, in 2020. Londra and Big Ligas filed dueling lawsuits, and Londra was unable to release music for two years. The lawsuits were settled out of court in Miami in 2021, but that difficult period also coincided with the pandemic and lots of uncertainty in the world.

Another artist might have just given up, exhausted by life and the music business. But Londra found a way to use the years-long pause in his career to map out his next move. He became a dad to two little girls in that time, and soon he felt reenergized and inspired, ready to start again. “You have to say, ‘Are we gonna use this as something positive or are we gonna be angry every day?’” he says. “It was hard, but I learned what I wanted to do and what songs I want to leave behind. It taught me to value everything.”

He burst back onto the scene in March with “Plan A,” a surprising swell of pop punk and jarring guitars, completely different from any of his previous music. “Now it’s time to make things I really like,” he says, “for me to go, ‘Whoa, I’m gonna blast this in my car,’ and for my daughter to say, ‘Dad made this song!’” He kept going, making 2022 his most productive and creative year yet: He nearly broke the internet when he did one of the famed Argentine producer Bizarrap ’s BZRP sessions (111 million views and counting). In June, Londra surprised his fans again, with back-to-back releases , sharing the upbeat “Nublado” and the rave-ready “Luces” on the same night.

Each song is building up to a new album, Back to the Game, an ambitious, layered project that includes an experiment with bossa nova and a cumbia track. It chronicles the experience of someone who’s been waiting to take their shot: “That’s what I wanted reflected on the album,” Londra says. “For people to see a guy who had a tough time, but at the end can crush it when the moment of action comes.”

He’s seizing the moment and working with artists he’s always wanted to bring into his orbit. He recently teamed up with the Colombian star Feid for “A Veces,” which will appear on his upcoming album. “I was so inspired by the ease with which he writes — he brought his notebook to the studio, his cables, his things, and he recorded his part himself,” Londra says. In November, he joined Lil Baby and Tears for Fears for an update of Budweiser’s FIFA World Cup anthem, and Travis Barker hopped on a remix of “Nublado.”

The music is more than just a comeback; Londra feels like he’s found himself. “I’m doing something that feels very me,” he says. “I’m more sure of everything.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl and Pink Blast Through ‘Get the Party Started’ for ’Hanukkah Sessions’

For the second night of Hanukkah Sessions, Dave Grohl joined Pink and songwriter-producer Greg Kurstin on stage to perform “Get the Party Started.” After enlisting filmmaker director Judd Apatow to belt the big opening number with a cover of Blood, Sweat and Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” Pink took to the stage to sing her 2001 hit song. Before jumping into the performance, the artist spoke to the crowd, saying, “My name’s Alicia. I’m a Jew.” While there were a few missed lines, the pop star got the audience up on their feet and singing the lyrics before ending with a superb finish. As Pink bid...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

RBD Are Officially Reuniting 15 Years After Their Farewell Tour

RBD is back! On Monday, the beloved Mexican pop group announced that they will be officially reuniting in the new year, and fans think that a 2023 tour might be on the way. After each of the original band members — Alfonso Herrera, Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni — made their profile pictures blank Instagram, fans began to speculate that something might be in the works. “Get your ties ready,” read a teaser on the band’s website alongside a countdown to January 19, 2023, and RBD’s signature red tie. RBD was originally formed in 2004...
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Heads to FIFA World Cup for ‘The World Is Yours to Take’ Video

Lil Baby celebrates Argentina’s FIFA World Cup win with his “The World Is Yours to Take” video, which includes footage from stadiums in Doha, Qatar interwoven with scenes from pivotal match moments throughout the tournament. The song and clip are inspired by Tears for Fears with their “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” chorus woven in, and a nod to its desert-featuring video. In the Director X-helmed video, Lil Baby is seen speeding around in a boat and through the desert, partying on the beach, surveying stadiums, and performing live. The song addresses resilience, on the field and in life....
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Quietly Put 18 Unreleased ‘Dark Side’-Era Concerts on Streaming Services

In what’s becoming an annual tradition, Pink Floyd quietly uploaded 18 Dark Side of the Moon-era concerts onto streaming services recently, as well as a collection of “alternative tracks” from their legendary 1973 LP. In Dec. 2021, Pink Floyd similarly dumped a dozen unreleased concerts, spanning from 1970 to 1972, on streaming services without any fanfare; artists like Pink Floyd and Bob Dylan have employed this tactic in the past in order to extend the rights of the recordings. In 2013, a rep for Sony explained Dylan’s release of uncirculated music by telling Rolling Stone, “The copyright law in Europe was recently...
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily

As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Rolling Stone

Retiring GOP Senator Knocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Terrible’ Campaign Rollout, Says Influence Waning

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), whose twelve-year stint in Congress will end next month, said Sunday that former President Donald Trump hasn’t maintained his iron grip on the Republican Party due in part to Republicans’ underperformance in the midterms and the manner in which Trump launched his re-election bid. Appearing on CNN State of the Union, Toomey elaborated on his closing piece of advice to his GOP colleagues, having said Thursday on the Senate floor that his party “can’t be about or beholden to any one man.” Host Jake Tapper asked the retiring Senator if he believed Republicans “are increasingly receptive to that message,”...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Pusha T No Longer Tied to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music as Label President

Kanye West’s record label G.O.O.D. Music is no longer headed by Pusha T. Founded in 2004, the label boasted an early roster that included West, Common, and John Legend, but the Clipse rapper’s recruitment in 2010 marked the start of a 12-year run with the label, including seven as label president, and a close bond with the founder himself. In a recent interview with XXL, Pusha T revealed that there’s no longer anything tying him to West personally or professionally. “My relationship with him has never been like everybody else’s in regard to the filter,” the rapper explained, sharing that...
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated

The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
Rolling Stone

Weinstein Accusers Celebrate Convictions Despite Mixed Verdicts: ‘A Win for One Is a Win for All’

Three women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and assault expressed relief, and some disappointment, after the disgraced producer was hit with three guilty verdicts, but also an acquittal and two mistrials in a Los Angeles court yesterday.  One of the women to speak up was Jane Doe 3, a masseuse whose sexual assault accusation against Weinstein was the only one that came back with a not guilty verdict. “After enduring the process of having my traumas thrown under a microscope for the entire world to examine, the verdict didn’t turn out the way we wanted,” Doe 3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Can’t Wait 22 Years to Dig Up the Time Capsule Song She Buried Underneath Dollywood

Dolly Parton doesn’t know whose bright idea it was to create a brand new song and bury it in a time capsule beneath Dollywood, only to be opened after she turns 99 years old, but she’s losing her patience more and more the longer it sits underground. “You have no idea how that has bothered me,” the country icon said on a recent episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show. “I want to go dig that up so bad.” The song is sealed off in a chestnut box in different listening formats with their corresponding devices, including a cassette and CD...
Rolling Stone

How Chris Olsen Became the Music World’s Favorite TikTok Personality

A year ago, Chris Olsen was rising through TikTok, attracting thousands of followers with ultra-personal videos he started posting during the pandemic. His following became even larger when he began sharing updates with his ex-boyfriend Ian Paget, becoming popular in TikTok’s “couple niche.” Pretty soon, Olsen was such a ubiquitous figure on the platform that he had his first celebrity follower: Meghan Trainor. “I remember sending a screenshot to all my friends being like ‘Meghan Trainor follows me, I’m done! I’ve made it,’” Olsen tells Rolling Stone. Olsen and Trainor didn’t actually interact until this year, when some back-and-forth Instagram...
Rolling Stone

Get Your Light Sticks Ready, ARMY: ‘BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas’ Concert Film Heading to Theaters

Already missing BTS? ? The seven-piece has only been on hiatus for a few weeks while members pursue solo endeavors and complete their mandatory military service requirements, with Jin becoming the first to enlist, but the boyband is intent on keeping their fans entertained during their break. On Feb. 1, ARMY are welcome to bring their light sticks to the theater as BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas, a concert film recorded at Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, hits the big screen in 110 countries and territories. Ticket sales begin Jan. 10. “We look forward to collaborating once again with the...
Rolling Stone

Move Over Kim, North West Is the Newest Kardashian Influencer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to being influencers, few families do it like the Kardashians. And now, the family has added an accidental new influencer to their fold: North West. The daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may be only 9 years old, but she’s already making a splash on TikTok, with a recent post about Touchland’s “Power Mist” Hand Sanitizer leading to a huge surge in sales for the health and hygiene brand. In fact, a rep for Touchland...
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee: Trump Should Be Charged With Four Crimes, Including Insurrection

The Jan. 6 committee announced on Monday that it will refer former President Donald Trump for criminal charges for his role in the attack on the Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 election. The referral, which was expected, came during the committee’s final meeting before releasing the final report on its investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021 and the larger effort to keep Trump in office despite losing handily to Joe Biden. The committee has said it will release the report on Wednesday. Congress asking the Justice Department to criminally charge a former president is a historic move...
Rolling Stone

Are You Being Shadow Banned by @Catturd2?

Elon Musk ran a Twitter poll over the weekend asking users if he should step down as the head of Twitter, and promising to “abide by the results.”  The people voted — for Musk to get lost.  But instead of responding the Twitter public with the same decisiveness he applied to the poll-based decision to reactivate Donald Trump’s account, Musk not only remains in charge, he says he’s changing the way Twitter’s populist decision-making will proceed from here on out.  So long, free speech; hello, fee speech! Previously, Musk’s populist motto was “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” — or the “voice of the people...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Incoming GOP Congressman Appears to Have Just Made Up the Bulk of His Backstory

Republican Congressman-Elect George Santos appears to have built his backstory on a web of lies that may pose serious ethical risks for the incoming House representative. According to a Monday report from The New York Times, Santos may have have misled the public on key aspects of his life — including his education, employment history, and financial acumen.  A staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who claimed to have attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., the Brazilian-American son of immigrants is one of the first openly gay Republicans elected to Congress. Santos’ election in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Formula 1 Drivers Banned From Making Political Statements Without Permission

The FIA’s international sporting code has been updated to require that all Formula 1 drivers receive written permission to express explicit political, religious, or personal statements. Beginning in 2023, any non-neutral stances across the three sectors will be considered a violation of the organization’s principle of neutrality without a clear sign-off. “The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within...
Rolling Stone

Watch Reneé Rapp Talk ‘Mean Girls,’ TikTok, and Following Her Heart on The Green Room

As Gen-Z’s newest “It Girl,” Reneé refuses to compare herself to anyone.  Cooling off after an electrifying performance of songs from Reneé’s stunning debut EP, Everything to Everyone, Rolling Stone caught up with Reneé for an episode of The Green Room. At The Bowery Electric in NYC, Reneé talked all things past, present and a big surprise for the future: Reneé is now set to star as Regina George in the movie-musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls. For the uninitiated, Reneé’s life changed when she stole the show at the 2018 Jimmy Awards while still in high school. After taking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy