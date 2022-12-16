ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for December 19th

The rumors are true! Lake Almanor Area Chamber is excited to bring an Ice-Skating Rink to Chester this winter! We hope this will bring joy and fun activities for our youth and families in this area. The ice-skating rink will be available on the weekends starting December 2, 2022, and run until March 26, 2023.
Cattlewomen Seeking Sponsors for Annual Taste of Beef, Sip of Wine

The Lassen County Cattlewomen’s 34th annual Taste of Beef, Sip of Wine is on the calendar for February 11th, of the upcoming year and the organization is looking for some generous local folks who would like to sponsor the event. The Cattlewomen and Cattlemen focus on promoting a better...
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 19th

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 27 to 37. Light winds. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to...
Ronald Dean Longacre – December 03, 2022.

Ronald Dean Longacre, 64, of Westwood California, passed in his home on December 03, 2022. Ronald was born on September 23, 1958 to parents Doral Neil Longacre and Pauline Helen Longacre in Hermosa, Ca. After graduating high school, Ron went on to become a troubleshooting automobile mechanic and quickly moved...
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for December 18th

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for December 18th

As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
Lassen Land & Home Real Estate Listings for December 18th

CALL US TODAY FOR A MARKET EVALUATION OF YOUR HOME!. Serving all of Janesville, Susanville, Litchfield,. Standish, and Lake Forest for Over 40 Years. Victorian Style 4 bdrm 2bath with office boasting Classic features such as high ceilings, crown moulding, hardwood flooring, vinyl clad bay windows, and tile bathrooms. The exterior is ornately decorated with the charming Victorian facade of the era including the impressive wrought iron fencing street side.
Icy Roads and Drinking Don’t Mix: Police Department Begins Holiday Campaign

The Susanville Police Department is reminding folks about the dangers of driving impaired this holiday season, encouraging them to celebrate the holidays responsibly by not driving under the influence. “From now through New Year’s Day, the Susanville Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of...
Lassen County News

Washabaugh convicted of receiving stolen property

According to Facebook post, Jared Michael Washabaugh was convicted by a jury this week in Lassen County Superior Court for felony possession of stolen property. Sentencing is set for January 2023. Earlier this year, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of stolen vehicles from a residence on Janesville...
krcrtv.com

Lassen DA on state's prison closures: "It's obviously going to have an impact"

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The state of California continues to shut down prison facilities, citing fiscal responsibility as the main factor. Last week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the future closure of the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, plus the deactivation of certain facilities in six other prisons.
