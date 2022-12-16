Read full article on original website
Community Calendar Brought to you by CASA of Lassen Family Services December 19 – December 26
Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Rams v Packers 5:15 – 8:15pm. Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings $10, Mozzarella Sticks $10 and Cheesy Bacon Fries $10 are available for purchase and the bar will be open. (Now Accepting Visa and Mastercard) Monday, December 19.
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for December 19th
The rumors are true! Lake Almanor Area Chamber is excited to bring an Ice-Skating Rink to Chester this winter! We hope this will bring joy and fun activities for our youth and families in this area. The ice-skating rink will be available on the weekends starting December 2, 2022, and run until March 26, 2023.
Cattlewomen Seeking Sponsors for Annual Taste of Beef, Sip of Wine
The Lassen County Cattlewomen’s 34th annual Taste of Beef, Sip of Wine is on the calendar for February 11th, of the upcoming year and the organization is looking for some generous local folks who would like to sponsor the event. The Cattlewomen and Cattlemen focus on promoting a better...
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 19th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 27 to 37. Light winds. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to...
Ronald Dean Longacre – December 03, 2022.
Ronald Dean Longacre, 64, of Westwood California, passed in his home on December 03, 2022. Ronald was born on September 23, 1958 to parents Doral Neil Longacre and Pauline Helen Longacre in Hermosa, Ca. After graduating high school, Ron went on to become a troubleshooting automobile mechanic and quickly moved...
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 19th, 1960
Only a lengthy and costly survey will ever clear up the titles of property in Hall’s addition, the board of supervisors was told this week by Attorneys J. A. Pardee, George D. Pancera, and County Surveyor T. W. Ogilvie. The addition, on the outskirts of Susanville proper, was laid...
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for December 18th
Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for December 18th
Lassen Land & Home Real Estate Listings for December 18th
Victorian Style 4 bdrm 2bath with office boasting Classic features such as high ceilings, crown moulding, hardwood flooring, vinyl clad bay windows, and tile bathrooms. The exterior is ornately decorated with the charming Victorian facade of the era including the impressive wrought iron fencing street side.
Icy Roads and Drinking Don’t Mix: Police Department Begins Holiday Campaign
The Susanville Police Department is reminding folks about the dangers of driving impaired this holiday season, encouraging them to celebrate the holidays responsibly by not driving under the influence. “From now through New Year’s Day, the Susanville Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of...
Washabaugh convicted of receiving stolen property
According to Facebook post, Jared Michael Washabaugh was convicted by a jury this week in Lassen County Superior Court for felony possession of stolen property. Sentencing is set for January 2023. Earlier this year, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of stolen vehicles from a residence on Janesville...
Lassen DA on state's prison closures: "It's obviously going to have an impact"
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The state of California continues to shut down prison facilities, citing fiscal responsibility as the main factor. Last week, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the future closure of the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, plus the deactivation of certain facilities in six other prisons.
