Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Nvidia announces “Sphynx” body spray and shower gel gift set, with one big twist
Nvidia has today announced “The most advanced platform for extreme freshness”. Named SPHYNX: Ampere. The gift set also houses a hidden compartment, housing an RTX-powered gaming laptop. Nvidia has launched a lot of things in the past year. Most notably the RTX 40-series, such as the RTX 4090...
dexerto.com
ASUS reveals gorgeous white RTX 4090 & 4080 GPUs
ASUS has revealed that they are releasing white variants of its huge ROG Strix graphics cards for the RTX 4080 and 4090. Aesthetically inclined builders have not had too much choice when it comes to building an all-white PC with brand-new parts. But, ASUS is looking to change all of that by making white editions of their flagship GPUs.
dexerto.com
Nvidia axes GameStream features for Shield devices
Nvidia is discontinuing its GameStream feature, currently present on its Shield devices, spelling trouble for the future of the entire Shield lineup. If you’re an owner of an Nvidia Shield device, you may have received an email that states that Nvidia’s GameStream feature will be phased out in an update in mid-February. Shield devices are still on sale, and the ability to stream games from your main PC was a huge draw for the devices.
dexerto.com
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a plethora of new quests to enjoy after its Toy Story update, like a Very Sleepy Stitch. Here’s how to complete the Very Sleepy Stitch quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley and grab those much-desired Coffee Beans. One of the best things about Disney Dreamlight Valley...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 master finds genius DMZ strategy to extract weapon cases solo
Warzone 2 content creator Glitchy has unveiled the strategy he used to unlock the biohazard skin as quickly as he could in the DMZ mode when playing solo. DMZ is proving difficult to crack for lone wolves, as dropping in solo puts you against overwhelming odds. There’s the perfect aim AI that ignores visibility-reducing effects and enemy squads that can revive themselves as much as they want.
dexerto.com
Leaked Assassin’s Creed Jade mobile gameplay is much better than fans expected
Gameplay footage for Assassin’s Creed Jade has been leaked, complete with a sequence taking place on the Great Wall of China and a look at how the game plays on mobile. Assassin’s Creed has been around for almost two decades at this point, with the franchise being taken all around the world in many different time periods across its vast library of titles. Many more locations and time periods for new titles were revealed at once, with China being one of the locations that would host a new AC title.
dexerto.com
Comfey revealed in Pokemon Unite: Release window, moves, more
Comfey was datamined for Pokemon Unite, revealed to play as a unique supporter who relies on attaching onto its allies. Here is everything currently known regarding Comfey in Pokemon Unite. Comfey is a fairy type Pokemon that originally released in Generation VII, and is easily mistaken for a grass-type Pokemon...
dexerto.com
Returnal PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs
Returnal PC system requirements have been revealed, so here are both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the third-person shooter. After launching on PS5 back in 2021, Returnal is finally making its way to PC, giving third-person shooter fans the chance to delve into its adrenaline-fueled combat. However, players looking to shoot their way through the alien hordes and master the game’s fast-paced combat will need to know what hardware is required to run it smoothly.
Comments / 0